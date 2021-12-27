BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Almond Finance,a B2B technology provider offering a blockchain-based funds transfer infrastructure to connect financial institutions and their users globally, has closed a seed funding round of $2 million. The fundraising, led by Morningside Group, will drive hiring, product development and compliance requirements for multiple markets.
Almond's innovative platform provides interoperability between existing mobile wallet and payment services, allowing people to send money across borders - with or without a bank account.
The company is aiming to open its first money transfer corridor in Q1 2022, with an initial focus on Southeast Asia and North America. Almond is currently in discussions with potential partners from Thailand and Malaysia to build its network, and is finalizing agreements with two of the largest financial institutions in Cambodia.
Additionally, Almond is seeking U.S.-based banks, neobanks and credit unions to join its international money transfer network, enabling individuals to transact with its userbase in Asia.
"It was a pleasure to work with the Almond Finance team on this funding round. They are an impressive and diverse group who are poised to disrupt the industry. We are expecting great success with their innovative platform," said Mick Sawka, Investment Manager at Morningside Group.
For more information and to inquire about joining the Almond Finance network, visit almondfinance.com or email money@almondfinance.com.
About Almond Finance
Based in Boston and Singapore, Almond Finance is a blockchain-based funds transfer infrastructure, connecting hundreds of financial institutions globally. We provide the technology and network to enable millions of users worldwide to send money across borders using their existing financial institutions. Our platform is an innovative transfer network built for speed, security and accessibility. Almond offers a suite of APIs that enable peer-to-peer transfers, digital currency-based international settlements and a white-labeled, web or mobile user interface.
Media Contact
Howard Davidson, Almond Finance, 1 6177717922, howard@almondfinance.com
SOURCE Almond Finance