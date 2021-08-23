BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FIntegrate Technology (FIntegrate) today announced a strategic partnership with Everett Advisory Partners (EAP) to offer financial institutions a collections and recovery solution complete with expert consultative services. EAP will draw upon its industry specific expertise to help banks and credit unions take full advantage of FIntegrate's proven and robust collections and recovery technology while focusing on increased efficiency in the loan and recovery process and financial bottom line of the FI.
"We are continually evolving to deliver the solutions and services that help our clients overcome the myriad challenges involved in the collections process," said Kris Bishop, FIntegrate's CEO. "FIntegrate and Everett Advisory is a powerful partnership that will help financial institutions cost-effectively address both daily operational bottlenecks as well as longer-term strategic objectives for increased revenue in collections and recovery management."
EAP's specialized expertise in credit and risk management, compliance and regulatory orders, strategic planning, and project management synergizes with FIntegrate's history of providing cost effective collections and recovery software, reporting, reduction of loan loss reserves and other solutions to the financial industry. FIntegrate designed FusionCRS to optimize the FI's resources by automating as much of the collections, notification and reporting tasks as possible for decreased delinquencies, increased recoveries, and reduced costs.
EAP's project management team collaborates with clients to assess, optimize, and enhance their technology and operations environment. In addition, EAP will leverage its extensive expertise with banking and financial markets, defensive strategies, profitability and performance, and due diligence to benefit current and future FusionCRS clients.
"We're excited to work with FIntegrate Technology to help our clients manage rapidly increasing account delinquencies while complying with changing regulatory requirements," said Lisa Narrell-Mead, CEO, Everett Advisory Partners. "Everett Advisory will facilitate development of customized strategy and detailed execution plans for FIntegrate's FusionCRS software, enabling clients to capitalize on this highly-effective collections technology."
The FusionCRS product suite includes advanced AI and other technology to provide predictive analytics and risk scoring for accurate forecasting, financial and risk mitigation management. By providing the information needed to accurately forecast loan loss reserve requirements, FusionCRS enables financial institutions to manage financials and regulatory requirements more efficiently for direct bottom line improvements.
About FIntegrate Technology
FIntegrate Technology, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, provides collection and recovery software for banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Its FusionCRS solution is a fully featured collection and recovery management system that helps financial institutions streamline collections operations, improve collection resource productivity, and increase results. For more information, visit http://www.fusioncrs.com.
About Everett Advisory Partners
Everett Advisory Partners, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama with offices in Dallas, Texas (led by SW President Peter Brown) is an independently owned advisory firm focused on the banking and financial services sector. EAP specializes in providing decision-makers at community and regional banks advice and execution resources to help with regulatory orders, governance, credit & risk management, distressed assets and holistic "defense of house" strategies. For more information, visit http://www.everettadvisory.com.
