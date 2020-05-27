SHANGHAI, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
As of
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Cumulative registered users[1] ('000)
93,864
105,912
108,319
Cumulative number of borrowers[2] ('000)
15,433
17,926
18,183
For Three Months Ended
YoY Change
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Number of unique borrowers[3] ('000)
3,246
1,588
(51.1%)
Loan origination volume[4]
(RMB, million)
19,080
13,054
(31.6%)
Repeat borrowing rate[5] (%)
75.3%
88.3%
17.3%
Average loan size[6] (RMB)
3,387
3,873
14.3%
First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Net revenue increased by 40.8% to RMB2,106.3 million (US$297.5 million) for the first quarter of 2020, from RMB1,495.6 million in the same period of 2019.
- Operating income was RMB455.8 million (US$64.4 million) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 42.7% from RMB794.8 million in the same period of 2019.
- Non-GAAP adjusted operating income[8], which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB463.8 million (US$65.5 million) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 42.5% from RMB807.0 million in the same period of 2019.
- Cumulative registered users[1] reached approximately 108.3 million as of March 31, 2020.
- Cumulative number of borrowers[2] was approximately 18.2 million as of March 31, 2020.
- Number of unique borrowers[3] was approximately 1.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 51.1% from the same period of 2019.
- Loan origination volume[4] was approximately RMB13.1 billion for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 31.6% from the same period of 2019.
- Average loan tenure[7] was 8.4 months for the first quarter of 2020.
Mr. Feng Zhang, the Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "Faced with a challenging start to the beginning of 2020, we adopted effective measures to ensure the continuity of our business, the safety of our employees, and to provide continual service and support for all our users, all while doing our part to contribute to the broader fight against COVID-19.
"During these unprecedented market conditions, we took action early to control credit risks and proactively reduced loans originated on our platform, which resulted in a sequential decline of 23% in our loan origination volume in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. These timely and proactive measures we took ensured that our business operations remained resilient and allowed us to deliver solid performance and positive profitability in the first quarter, in spite of the challenging environment. Our institutional funding partners continued to show keen interest in lending on our platform and funding remained stable and ample, and our funding cost continues to improve quarter over quarter.
"As mentioned on our previous earnings call, we started seeing signs of improvement in delinquency rates since early March. This trend has continued to improve throughout April and May, as China gradually contains the virus's spread and recovers from societal suspension. As we strengthened efforts in loan collection and risk management, our loan collection recovery rate[9] has returned to pre-pandemic levels.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic is still evolving and has an enduring impact on the global economy, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and remain agile in our business operations. We are continuing our focus on the vast consumer finance market in China by sharpening our technological capabilities and providing higher quality service to both customers and partners," Mr. Zhang concluded.
Mr. Simon Ho, the Chief Financial Officer of FinVolution, commented, "In the first quarter, due to the impact of COVID-19 and relevant downturn expectation of economy, we took a more prudent stance in our forward looking forecast used in ASC 326, which negatively impacted our earnings. However, despite the impact of COVID-19, we still delivered non-GAAP operating income[8] of RMB 463.8 million, a solid result given the unprecedented market conditions. To date, our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong with RMB2.4 billion of cash and short term investments. We are confident that our core strengths position us well to continue to capture the enormous potential in the consumer finance market."
[1] On a cumulative basis, number of users registered on our platform as of March 31, 2020.
[2] On a cumulative basis, number of borrowers whose loans were funded on or prior to March 31, 2020.
[3] Represents the total number of borrowers whose loans on our platform were facilitated during the period presented.
[4] Represents the loan origination volume facilitated during the period presented.
[5] Represents the percentage of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers who have successfully borrowed on our platform before.
[6] Represents the average loan size on our platform during the period presented.
[7] Represents the average loan tenure period on our platform during the period presented.
[8] Please refer to "UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income.
[9] The proportion of loans recovered within the first thirty days of delinquency.
Accounting Policy Change
Effective January 1, 2020, FinVolution Group adopted the ASC 326, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments or "CECL", using a modified retrospective method. As a result of adopting ASC 326, the Company recognized the cumulative effect of initially applying the standard as a decrease of approximately RMB883.0 million to the opening balances of retained earnings. The adoption of this standard established a single credit loss model for all financial assets carried at amortized cost and certain off balance sheet credit exposures (i.e. guarantees). Under ASC 326, the Company is required to record the expected credit losses of the financial assets and off balance sheet credit exposures upon initial recognition, which is typically earlier than the old standard. Also, the CECL framework requires our estimate to reflect expected credit losses over the full expected life and considers expected future changes in the macroeconomic conditions. Further, before the adoption of ASC 326, guarantee liabilities subsequent to initial recognition, was recorded at the higher of our stand ready obligation (ASC 460 component) and the contingent component (ASC 450 component). Upon adoption of ASC 326, the expected credit losses, which replaces ASC 450 component, was recorded separately from and in addition to the ASC 460 component upon initial recognition. Subsequently, the ASC 460 component is released as revenue systematically over the term of the loans and the expected credit losses is trued up based on expected life time credit losses of the loans covered by the quality assurance commitments at each balance sheet date.
The following table sets forth the impact to the financial position of the Company and retained earnings upon adoption of the standard on January 1, 2020:
in RMB millions
December 31, 2019
CECL adoption impact
January 1, 2020
Credit loss allowance for assets
Quality assurance receivable
809.5
35.0
844.5
Loans receivable
316.1
303.3
619.4
Accounts receivable
145.7
142.1
287.8
Liabilities
Quality assurance payable
4,776.2
690.1
5,466.3[10]
Retained earnings
Total pre-tax impact
1,170.5
Tax effects
(287.5)
883.0
[10] Upon adoption of ASC 326, quality assurance payable is separated into deferred guarantee income
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 40.8% to RMB2,106.3 million (US$297.5 million) from RMB1,495.6 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the adoption of ASC 326. Before the adoption of ASC 326, gain or losses related to quality assurance commitments were recorded in one combined financial statement line item within other income. After the adoption of ASC 326, the guarantee income (i.e. the guarantee liability) was recorded as a separate financial statement line item within revenue and the credit losses for quality assurance was recorded within expenses.
Loan facilitation service fees decreased by 60.1% to RMB374.5 million (US$52.9 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB938.6 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the decline in loan origination volume and the decrease in the average rate of transaction fees.
Post-facilitation service fees decreased by 40.7% to RMB182.7 million (US$25.8 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB308.1 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees.
Net interest income was RMB315.0 million (US$44.5 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB170.5 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to increased interest income from the expansion of outstanding loan balances in consolidated trusts.
Other revenue increased by 7.0% to RMB83.8 million (US$11.8 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB78.3 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in loan collection fees and borrower referral fees for service provided to other platforms.
Guarantee income was RMB1,150.3 million (US$162.5 million) for the first quarter of 2020 due to the adoption of ASC 326. After adoption of ASC 326, the guarantee liabilities of quality assurance commitment are released as a revenue systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment.
Origination and servicing expenses decreased by 5.5% to RMB249.5 million (US$35.2 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB264.0 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to decreased volume of loans serviced by the Company.
Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 36.8% to RMB91.2 million (US$12.9 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB144.2 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in online customer acquisition expenses.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 10.1% to RMB96.4 million (US$13.6 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB107.2 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in payroll expenses.
Research and development expenses remained stable at RMB87.6 million (US$12.4 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB87.7 million in the same period of 2019.
Provision for loans receivables was RMB295.9 million (US$41.8 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB37.2 million in the same period of 2019 primarily due to the adoption of ASC 326, which requires the Company to recognize the life time credit losses upon initial recognition, and increased number of consolidated trusts in the quarter.
Provision for accounts receivables was RMB33.1 million (US$4.7 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB60.4 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in loan origination volume.
Credit losses for quality assurance commitment was RMB796.8 million (US$112.5 million) for the first quarter of 2020 due to the adoption of ASC 326. After adoption of ASC 326, the expected credit losses of quality assurance commitment shall be accounted for in addition to and separately from the guarantee liabilities accounted for under ASC 460.
Operating income decreased by 42.7% to RMB455.8 million (US$64.4 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB794.8 million in the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB463.8 million (US$65.5 million) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 42.5% from RMB807.0 million in the same period of 2019.
Other income increased by 104.6% to RMB53.8 million (US$7.6 million) for the first quarter of 2020, from RMB26.3 million in the same period of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, other income consisted primarily of government subsidies.
Income tax expenses were RMB89.2 million (US$12.6 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB141.3 million in the same period of 2019, due to lower operating income for the quarter.
Net profit was RMB420.4 million (US$59.4 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB703.1 million in the same period of 2019.
Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB419.4 million (US$59.2 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB703.2 million in the same period of 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2,182.9 million (US$308.3 million) and short-term investments mainly in wealth management products of RMB233.7 million (US$33.0 million).
The following table provides the delinquency rates for all outstanding loans on the Company's platform as of the respective dates indicated.
As of
15-29
30-59
60-89 d
90-119
120-149
150-179
March 31, 2017
0.57%
0.95%
0.79%
0.59%
0.54%
0.51%
June 30, 2017
0.86%
1.11%
0.79%
0.51%
0.55%
0.52%
September 30, 2017
0.89%
1.40%
1.15%
1.02%
0.79%
0.60%
December 31, 2017
2.27%
2.21%
1.72%
1.63%
1.36%
1.20%
March 31, 2018
0.87%
2.11%
2.43%
3.83%
2.29%
1.89%
June 30, 2018
0.83%
1.21%
1.05%
0.98%
1.60%
2.03%
September 30, 2018
1.03%
1.77%
1.49%
1.29%
1.06%
1.02%
December 31, 2018
0.92%
1.63%
1.41%
1.45%
1.44%
1.34%
March 31, 2019
0.80%
1.61%
1.45%
1.29%
1.31%
1.20%
June 30, 2019
0.86%
1.42%
1.37%
1.19%
1.26%
1.21%
September 30, 2019
0.90%
1.50%
1.35%
1.31%
1.17%
1.20%
December 31, 2019
1.34%
2.40%
1.86%
1.76%
1.62%
1.53%
March 31, 2020
1.34%
3.03%
2.33%
2.44%
2.64%
2.17%
The following chart and table display the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all loan products facilitated through the Company's online marketplace:
Click here to view the chart.
Month on Book
Vintage
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
8th
9th
10th
11th
12th
2017Q1
1.51%
2.09%
2.71%
3.33%
3.87%
4.33%
4.68%
4.98%
5.33%
5.61%
5.80%
2017Q2
2.19%
3.01%
3.86%
4.56%
5.13%
5.78%
6.32%
6.79%
7.05%
7.19%
7.24%
2017Q3
2.22%
3.05%
4.13%
5.18%
6.13%
6.64%
6.88%
7.04%
7.16%
7.22%
7.26%
2017Q4
2.86%
4.24%
5.19%
5.69%
5.98%
6.19%
6.29%
6.39%
6.47%
6.49%
6.50%
2018Q1
1.37%
2.20%
2.99%
3.67%
4.32%
4.86%
5.23%
5.50%
5.66%
5.74%
5.77%
2018Q2
1.87%
3.12%
4.39%
5.46%
6.33%
6.99%
7.47%
7.80%
7.99%
8.08%
8.13%
2018Q3
1.45%
2.51%
3.53%
4.39%
5.09%
5.59%
5.97%
6.28%
6.50%
6.64%
6.72%
2018Q4
1.43%
2.49%
3.55%
4.42%
5.18%
5.76%
6.20%
6.54%
6.81%
7.01%
7.16%
2019Q1
1.34%
2.38%
3.45%
4.36%
5.13%
5.75%
6.22%
6.65%
6.99%
7.25%
7.43%
2019Q2
1.33%
2.34%
3.31%
4.18%
5.05%
5.82%
6.44%
6.98%
2019Q3
1.02%
2.16%
3.42%
4.55%
5.64%
2019Q4
0.83%
2.07%
Change of Management
The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved the resignation of Mr. Honghui Hu from his position as the Company's President. Mr. Hu's resignation was due to his personal reasons. Mr. Hu will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company and remain on the Board as a director.
In the meantime, Mr. Tiezheng Li, the Company's director and deputy chairman will assume the role of the President. Mr. Tiezheng Li is one of the Company's four co-founders and has been serving as director since March 2015 and deputy chairman since September 2018. Mr. Li also served as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer from July 2017 to April 2020, Chief Operating Officer from April 2015 to July 2017 and Chief Risk Officer from January 2011 to April 2015. Prior to co-founding the Company, Mr. Li held various risk management roles at China Minsheng Banking Corporation from 2006 to 2011.
Mr. Feng Zhang said, " I would like to thank Mr. Honghui Hu for his contributions in shaping the company's direction for close to a decade. He has worked tirelessly over his tenure for all our stakeholders to drive value and growth for FinVolution Group. We thank him for his hardwork and many years of service. We looked forward to Honghui's continued contribution in his new role as our advisor."
Share Repurchase Update
The Company has repurchased approximately 5.5 million American depositary shares ("ADSs") between January 2020 and May 22, 2020. As of May 22, 2020, the Company has cumulatively deployed approximately US$84.6 million to repurchase its ADSs under the Company's share repurchase program with a total authorized amount of up to US$120 million.
Business Outlook
As China gradually recovers from the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Company has since March experienced early signs of improvement in loan collection recovery rates[9] and delinquency trends. In light of this situation, together with the Company's institutional funding partners and other stakeholders, FinVolution is constantly adjusting its business strategies to remain agile in its operations. The Company continues to closely monitor this evolving situation and has an optimistic view on the Company's business operations over the long term. The Company expects its loan origination volume in the second quarter of 2020 to be at a similar level compared to the first quarter of 2020.
The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary expectations as to market conditions, its regulatory and operating environment, as well as customer and institutional investor demand, all of which are subject to change.
FinVolution Group
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,324,542
2,182,928
308,288
Restricted cash
3,686,203
2,556,216
361,007
Short-term investments
114,560
233,690
33,003
Investments
952,833
953,053
134,597
Quality assurance receivable, net of credit loss allowance for
3,649,642
2,631,075
371,579
Intangible assets
64,280
96,780
13,668
Property, equipment and software, net
134,324
127,161
17,959
Loans receivable, net of credit loss allowance for loans receivable
4,808,252
4,562,162
644,300
Accounts receivable, net of credit loss allowance for accounts
882,305
766,373
108,233
Deferred tax assets
129,740
419,263
59,211
Contract assets
20,555
-
-
Right of use assets
95,786
85,158
12,027
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,391,023
1,292,451
182,529
Goodwill
50,411
50,411
7,119
Total assets
18,304,456
15,956,721
2,253,520
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Payable to platform customers
684,630
308,173
43,522
Quality assurance payable
4,776,153
-
-
Deferred guarantee income
-
1,245,290
175,869
Expected credit losses for quality assurance commitment
-
2,315,859
327,061
Payroll and welfare payable
176,685
98,052
13,848
Taxes payable
128,298
166,355
23,494
Short-term borrowings
235,000
235,000
33,188
Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts
3,660,483
3,346,310
472,589
Contract liability
55,728
40,132
5,668
Deferred tax liabilities
198,922
206,922
29,223
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
291,934
391,566
55,300
Leasing liabilities
85,143
75,292
10,633
Dividends payable
-
263,569
37,223
Total liabilities
10,292,976
8,692,520
1,227,618
Commitments and contingencies
FinVolution Group Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
103
103
15
Additional paid-in capital
5,640,898
5,640,345
796,569
Treasury stock
(47,174)
(71,571)
(10,108)
Statutory reserves
317,198
317,198
44,797
Accumulated other comprehensive income
70,320
74,162
10,474
Retained Earnings
1,966,611
1,239,467
175,046
Total FinVolution Group shareholders' equity
7,947,956
7,199,704
1,016,793
Non-controlling interest
63,524
64,497
9,109
Total shareholders' equity
8,011,480
7,264,201
1,025,902
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
18,304,456
15,956,721
2,253,520
FinVolution Group
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)
For Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating revenue:
Loan facilitation service fees
938,611
374,532
52,894
Post-facilitation service fees
308,078
182,705
25,803
Net interest income
170,537
314,958
44,481
Other Revenue
78,341
83,835
11,840
Guarantee income[1]
-
1,150,280
162,451
Net revenue
1,495,567
2,106,310
297,469
Operating expenses:
Origination and servicing expenses
(264,012)
(249,495)
(35,235)
Sales and marketing expenses
(144,182)
(91,206)
(12,881)
General and administrative expenses
(107,214)
(96,355)
(13,608)
Research and development expenses
(87,721)
(87,559)
(12,366)
Provision for loans receivable
(37,230)
(295,936)
(41,794)
Provision for accounts receivable
(60,361)
(33,148)
(4,681)
Credit losses for quality assurance commitment[1]
-
(796,839)
(112,535)
Total operating expenses
(700,720)
(1,650,538)
(233,100)
Other income (expenses)
Gain from quality assurance fund[1]
34,127
-
-
Realized loss from financial guarantee derivatives
(10,122)
-
-
Fair value change of financial guarantee derivatives
(783)
-
-
Other income, net
26,349
53,758
7,592
Profit before income tax expense
844,418
509,530
71,961
Income tax expenses
(141,300)
(89,168)
(12,593)
Net profit
703,118
420,362
59,368
Net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
(62)
973
137
Net profit attributable to FinVolution Group
703,180
419,389
59,231
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(14,081)
3,842
543
Total comprehensive income attributable
689,099
423,231
59,774
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
Basic
1,493,783,054
1,523,317,962
1,523,317,962
Diluted
1,558,982,909
1,538,269,522
1,538,269,522
Income per share -Basic
0.4707
0.2753
0.0389
Income per ADS-Basic
2.3537
1.3766
0.1944
Income per share-Diluted
0.4511
0.2726
0.0385
Income per ADS-Diluted
2.2553
1.3632
0.1925
[1] Before the adoption of ASC 326 on January 1, 2020, gain or losses related to quality assurance commitments were recorded
FinVolution Group
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)
For Three Months Ended March 31
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
474,869
(583,412)
(82,393)
Net cash used in investing activities
(269,947)
(260,475)
(36,786)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
584,593
(430,786)
(60,838)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(15,180)
3,072
433
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash
774,335
(1,271,601)
(179,584)
Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash at beginning of period
5,293,721
6,010,745
848,879
Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash at end of period
6,068,056
4,739,144
669,295
FinVolution Group
UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)
For Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Net Revenues
1,495,567
2,106,310
297,469
Less: total operating expenses
(700,720)
(1,650,538)
(233,100)
Operating Income
794,847
455,772
64,369
Add: share-based compensation expenses
12,122
8,021
1,133
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
806,969
463,793
65,502
Operating Margin
53.1%
21.6%
21.6%
Non-GAAP operating margin
54.0%
22.0%
22.0%