ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire & Flavor™, a market innovator around simple, flavorful grilling, is pleased to announce that it has established a major, strategic relationship with Green Bay, Wisconsin-based logistics and marketing Company, Englewood Marketing Group (EMG). This new relationship will allow the two companies to capitalize on the growing market for at-home grilling products and positions Fire & Flavor™ for significant growth in both eCommerce and brick-and-mortar retail markets.

Founded in 2003, Fire & Flavor™ recently developed the innovative HERO™ Grill, a portable charcoal grill that utilizes a proprietary charcoal pod technology, making grilling simple, clean and portable. Fire & Flavor™ is currently one of the fastest growing brands in charcoal grilling, especially within the product segments of lump charcoal, fire starters and smoking woods.

"With this new relationship, Fire & Flavor™ will be well positioned to capitalize on global trends for sustainability, ingredient transparency and flavor choice," says Fire & Flavor CEO Davis Knox. "Combining resources with EMG will allow us to rapidly expand market share in a category dominated by legacy brands. We believe consumers seek a higher degree of innovation, and EMG will help us answer that call."

"Fire & Flavor™ is a proven category innovator and brings a unique vision for future products", said EMG CEO Kevin Oak. "We stand ready to fully resource Fire & Flavor™ to rapidly accelerate the development of new innovations, while expanding points of distribution globally, utilizing EMG's seasoned sales team, along with our expertise in direct-to-consumer shipping and warehouse to warehouse distribution."

About Fire & Flavor
 Grilling in the backyard is an American pastime and one that many have come to do more of during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Bringing families together, especially over simple, healthy grilled foods is what Fire & Flavor™ is all about. Founded in Athens, Georgia by husband and wife entrepreneurs Davis and Gena Knox, Fire & Flavor™ has been listed on Inc. Magazine's list of the 500 fastest-growing small businesses and has expanded nationally into major retailers such as Kroger, Lowe's and Publix. For more information, visit fireandflavor.com 

About Englewood Marketing Group (EMG)
 Englewood Marketing Group™ is a total world-wide product solutions company, providing namebrand consumer goods to major online and offline retailers, including its own Nostalgia™, HomeCraft™, Taco Tuesday™, and Steril-Wize™ brands. 

EMG operates automated warehouses in Bloomington, California, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Savannah, Georgia, and has proprietary logistics technology and processes which enable the shipment of over 50,000, individual e-commerce packages per day. With over 80 years of distribution, logistics and marketing experience, EMG affords its vendors and retailers products and services that are custom-made for their needs. For more information on EMG, visit emg-usa.com 

Media Contact:  Mercer Brockenbrough
706-540-6258 / mercer@fireandflavor.com  

