SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $18.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of 17.3% in earnings per share from the $22.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, recorded in the first quarter of 2019.
The decrease in earnings was primarily due an increase in the provision for loan losses, which amounted to $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The 2020 amount reflects approximately $4.3 million in provision related to COVID-19. As permitted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Company elected to defer the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology. Accordingly, the Company's provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 is based on the limited information available and the conditions that existed at March 31, 2020 related to COVID-19, according to the pre-CECL incurred loss methodology for determining loan losses.
Additional COVID-19 Related Impact
The impact of COVID-19 is evolving rapidly and its future effects are uncertain at this time. The actual impact will depend on many factors beyond our Company's control. However, the Company is taking every step to protect the health and safety of its employees and customers and to work with its customers experiencing economic hardship resulting from the pandemic. The Company has the majority of non-branch personnel working remotely. Branch lobbies are currently closed, but the Company is servicing clients smoothly through its on-line banking capabilities, drive through facilities and ATMs, or by appointment.
The Company remains active in reaching out to customers and has taken many measures to provide relief and support where reasonably possible. Subsequent to quarter end and through April 23, 2020, the Company approved 1,995 loans totaling $208 million to small businesses through the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program. The Company also initiated an option for borrowers in good-standing to defer interest payments on their loans for 90 days. As of April 23, 2020, the Company had deferred loan payments on 1,062 loans totaling $506 million.
The Company will continue to provide fast and flexible responses to the quickly changing circumstances and is confident it will navigate successfully through these trying times.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $54.8 million, a 2.6% increase from the $53.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to growth in interest-earning assets, which have increased by approximately 4% over the past year, but was partially offset by a lower net interest margin.
The Company's net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.96%, which was 10 basis points lower than the 4.06% realized in the first quarter of 2019. The lower margin was primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates. Since August 2019, the Federal Reserve Board has decreased interest rates by 225 basis points, which resulted in asset yields declining by 20 basis points from the first quarter of 2019, while the Company's cost of funds declined by 10 basis points.
In comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2019, asset yields declined by 3 basis points while the cost of funds declined by 7 basis points, which resulted in the Company's net interest margin increasing by three basis points, from 3.93% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 3.96% in the first quarter of 2020. In each of these quarters, the Company recorded prepayment fees and interest recoveries that positively impacted the net interest margin by 4-5 basis points.
Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality
As previously noted, the Company deferred implementation of CECL and recorded a provision for loan losses of $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a provision for loan losses of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The 2020 amount reflects approximately $4.3 million in provision related to COVID-19 and was based on the limited information available and the conditions that existed at March 31, 2020 related to COVID-19, according to the pre-CECL incurred loss methodology for determining loan losses.
In determining the COVID-19 related provision, the Company reviewed deferrals that had been requested from borrowers and also reviewed the industries most at risk from the immediate impact of the shutdown. In this analysis, the Company identified approximately $553 million of loans to the following industries: hotels, restaurants, retail stores, travel accommodations, child care facilities, arts and entertainment, barber shops and beauty salons, car and boat dealers, and mini-storage facilities, as well as all credit cards. Existing risk grades were adjusted downwards for each of the loans in these industries and historical loss rates were applied.
The Company is prepared for CECL implementation but elected to defer its effective date, as permitted by the CARES Act, because of the challenges associated with developing a reliable forecast of losses that may result from the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The Company continues to update its CECL model, which is significantly impacted by forecasted economic conditions. The Company subscribes to Moody's for economic forecasts for use in its CECL model. Using the Moody's "Baseline" scenario as of April 1, 2020, which reflected early estimates of the impact of COVID-19 on economic statistics, the Company would have likely recorded approximately a $20 million provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the $5.6 million reported. Using the Moody's "Baseline" scenario that was released on April 17, 2020 and which reflected updated estimates of the impact of COVID-19 on economic statistics, the Company would have likely recorded approximately a $43 million provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020. These estimated amounts exclude the initial January 1, 2020 adjustment to the allowance for loan losses and shareholders' equity upon the initial adoption of CECL of approximately $22 million.
Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to $2.5 million, or 0.22% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.04% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2019. Approximately $1.7 million of the first quarter charge-offs had been previously specifically reserved for at December 31, 2019. Total nonperforming assets amounted to $38.3 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $39.5 million a year earlier.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income was $13.7 million and $14.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
The line item "Other service charges, commissions, and fees" includes $0.5 million of impairment of the Company's SBA servicing asset due to the lower fair value of that asset resulting from market conditions at March 31, 2020. Fees from presold mortgages amounted to $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, with the increase being primarily due to lower interest rates that resulted in increases in mortgage loan volume.
SBA loan sale gains amounted to $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Company had intended to sell an additional $18.4 million of SBA loans in the first quarter of 2020, however sales scheduled to occur in late March did not occur due to market conditions. Accordingly, the Company has reflected those loans as "held for sale" in the accompanying Balance Sheet.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses amounted to $40.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $38.8 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 3.4%.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate was 20.3% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 20.9% in the first quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet and Capital
Total assets at March 31, 2020 amounted to $6.4 billion, a 5.4% increase from a year earlier. Loan growth for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to $99.2 million, or 9.0% annualized, and deposit growth amounted to $113.6 million, or 9.3% annualized.
The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at March 31, 2020 of 14.30%, an increase from the 14.21% reported at March 31, 2019. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.00% at March 31, 2020, an increase of 79 basis points from a year earlier.
Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters
Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "Our immediate focus is providing excellent service for our customers during the current pandemic and our team has done an outstanding job. I am proud of our hard working associates who have gone above and beyond. I am also pleased that the Company has a strong balance sheet and solid profitability that positions us well during this unprecedented pandemic and beyond. We wish our customers and communities well during these extraordinary times."
The following is additional discussion of business development and other miscellaneous matters affecting the Company during the first quarter of 2020:
- On March 13, 2020, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on April 24, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020. This dividend rate represents a 50% increase over the dividend rate declared in the first quarter of 2019.
- During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 576,406 shares of its common stock valued at $20 million, at an average stock price of $34.70 per share. The Company suspended share repurchases in March 2020 for the foreseeable future.
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $6.4 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank Insurance Services is a subsidiary of First Bank and provides insurance products and services to individuals and businesses throughout First Bank's market area. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 1
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Percent
($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
55,297
53,960
Interest on investment securities
5,638
5,074
Other interest income
1,098
2,701
Total interest income
62,033
61,735
0.5%
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
5,773
5,577
Interest on borrowings
1,501
2,797
Total interest expense
7,274
8,374
(13.1)%
Net interest income
54,759
53,361
2.6%
Total provision for loan losses
5,590
500
1,018.0%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
49,169
52,861
(7.0)%
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,337
2,945
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
4,069
4,506
Fees from presold mortgage loans
1,841
545
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products
2,068
2,029
SBA consulting fees
1,027
1,263
SBA loan sale gains
647
2,062
Bank-owned life insurance income
642
646
Other gains (losses), net
74
82
Total noninterest income
13,705
14,078
(2.6)%
Noninterest expenses
Salaries expense
20,110
18,965
Employee benefit expense
4,547
4,588
Occupancy and equipment related expense
4,103
4,123
Merger and acquisition expenses
—
110
Intangibles amortization expense
1,055
1,332
Foreclosed property gains (losses), net
159
245
Other operating expenses
10,102
9,411
Total noninterest expenses
40,076
38,774
3.4%
Income before income taxes
22,798
28,165
(19.1)%
Income tax expense
4,618
5,880
(21.5)%
Net income
$
18,180
22,285
(18.4)%
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
0.62
0.75
(17.3)%
ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
Net interest income, as reported
$
54,759
53,361
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
334
424
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
$
55,093
53,785
2.4%
(1)
This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 2
Three Months Ended
March 31,
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)
2020
2019
Return on average assets (1)
1.18
%
1.52
%
Return on average common equity (2)
8.52
%
11.66
%
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (3)
3.96
%
4.06
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.22
%
0.04
%
COMMON SHARE DATA
Cash dividends declared - common
$
0.18
0.12
Stated book value - common
29.69
26.50
Tangible book value - common
21.09
17.94
Common shares outstanding at end of period
29,040,827
29,746,455
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
29,399,114
29,743,395
CAPITAL RATIOS
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
10.00
%
9.21
%
Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated
12.68
%
12.51
%
Tier I leverage ratio - estimated
11.05
%
10.68
%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated
13.77
%
13.72
%
Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated
14.30
%
14.21
%
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)
Total assets
$
6,183,098
5,945,049
Loans
4,512,893
4,280,272
Earning assets
5,595,734
5,372,766
Deposits
4,950,199
4,704,231
Interest-bearing liabilities
3,739,467
3,773,714
Shareholders' equity
858,592
775,059
(1)
Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.
(2)
Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.
(3)
See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
TREND INFORMATION
($ in thousands except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
INCOME STATEMENT
Mar. 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)
$
55,093
55,038
54,191
54,832
53,785
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
334
382
413
423
424
Net interest income
54,759
54,656
53,778
54,409
53,361
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
5,590
3,176
(1,105)
(308)
500
Noninterest income
13,705
14,662
15,156
15,634
14,078
Noninterest expense
40,076
39,891
38,446
40,084
38,774
Income before income taxes
22,798
26,251
31,593
30,267
28,165
Income tax expense
4,618
5,368
6,574
6,408
5,880
Net income
18,180
20,883
25,019
23,859
22,285
Earnings per common share - diluted
0.62
0.71
0.84
0.80
0.75
Cash dividends declared per share
0.18
0.18
0.12
0.12
0.12
(1)
See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 3
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands - unaudited)
At Mar. 31,
At Dec. 31,
At Mar. 31,
One Year
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
93,666
64,519
80,620
16.2
%
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
282,683
166,783
366,187
(22.8)
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
376,349
231,302
446,807
(15.8)
%
Investment securities
867,773
889,877
730,512
18.8
%
Presold mortgages
14,861
19,712
3,318
347.9
%
SBA loans held for sale
18,449
—
—
n/m
Total loans
4,552,708
4,453,466
4,303,787
5.8
%
Allowance for loan losses
(24,498)
(21,398)
(21,095)
16.1
%
Net loans
4,528,210
4,432,068
4,282,692
5.7
%
Premises and equipment
113,669
114,859
118,740
(4.3)
%
Operating right-of-use lease assets
19,347
19,669
18,985
1.9
%
Intangible assets
249,829
251,585
254,449
(1.8)
%
Foreclosed real estate
3,487
3,873
6,390
(45.4)
%
Bank-owned life insurance
105,083
104,441
102,524
2.5
%
Other assets
79,001
76,253
85,831
(8.0)
%
Total assets
$
6,376,058
6,143,639
6,050,248
5.4
%
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
$
1,580,849
1,515,977
1,390,516
13.7
%
Interest-bearing checking accounts
922,985
912,784
922,254
0.1
%
Money market accounts
1,224,414
1,173,107
1,079,002
13.5
%
Savings accounts
431,377
424,415
417,812
3.2
%
Brokered deposits
85,642
86,141
216,616
(60.5)
%
Internet time deposits
698
698
3,428
(79.6)
%
Other time deposits > $100,000
553,422
563,108
506,148
9.3
%
Other time deposits
245,601
255,125
261,462
(6.1)
%
Total deposits
5,044,988
4,931,355
4,797,238
5.2
%
Borrowings
402,185
300,671
406,125
(1.0)
%
Operating lease liabilities
19,578
19,855
18,976
3.2
%
Other liabilities
47,109
39,357
39,770
18.5
%
Total liabilities
5,513,860
5,291,238
5,262,109
4.8
%
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
410,236
429,514
434,948
(5.7)
%
Retained earnings
430,709
417,764
360,455
19.5
%
Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition
(2,602)
(2,587)
(3,245)
(19.8)
%
Rabbi trust obligation
2,602
2,587
3,245
(19.8)
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
21,253
5,123
(7,264)
(392.6)
%
Total shareholders' equity
862,198
852,401
788,139
9.4
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,376,058
6,143,639
6,050,248
5.4
%
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 4
For the Three Months Ended
YIELD INFORMATION
March 31,
December 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Yield on loans
4.93
%
5.03
%
5.02
%
5.16
%
5.11
%
Yield on securities
2.65
%
2.64
%
2.74
%
2.81
%
2.95
%
Yield on other earning assets
1.95
%
1.91
%
2.42
%
2.51
%
2.77
%
Yield on all interest-earning assets
4.46
%
4.49
%
4.55
%
4.67
%
4.66
%
Rate on interest bearing deposits
0.68
%
0.76
%
0.77
%
0.75
%
0.67
%
Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities
1.91
%
2.31
%
2.65
%
2.83
%
2.79
%
Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities
0.78
%
0.89
%
0.93
%
0.93
%
0.90
%
Total cost of funds
0.56
%
0.63
%
0.66
%
0.67
%
0.66
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.94
%
3.90
%
3.92
%
4.03
%
4.03
%
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)
3.96
%
3.93
%
3.95
%
4.06
%
4.06
%
Average prime rate
4.42
%
4.83
%
5.27
%
5.50
%
5.50
%
(1)
Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
(2)
Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
For the Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE
($ in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan
$
1,241
1,161
959
1,336
1,132
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan
600
340
365
394
287
Interest expense - reduced by premium
31
38
44
50
58
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion
(45)
(45)
(46)
(45)
(45)
Impact on net interest income
$
1,827
1,494
1,322
1,735
1,432
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 5
ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Nonperforming assets
Nonaccrual loans
$
25,066
24,866
19,720
17,375
20,684
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
9,747
9,053
9,566
11,890
12,457
Accruing loans > 90 days past due
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming loans
34,813
33,919
29,286
29,265
33,141
Foreclosed real estate
3,487
3,873
4,589
5,107
6,390
Total nonperforming assets
$
38,300
37,792
33,875
34,372
39,531
Purchased credit impaired loans not included
$
9,839
12,664
13,798
14,175
15,867
Asset Quality Ratios
Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans -
0.22
%
0.09
%
0.04
%
—
%
0.04
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.76
%
0.76
%
0.67
%
0.67
%
0.77
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.60
%
0.62
%
0.56
%
0.57
%
0.65
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.54
%
0.48
%
0.44
%
0.48
%
0.49
%
(1)
In the March 3, 2017 acquisition of Carolina Bank and the October 1, 2017 acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank, the Company acquired $19.3 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in purchased credit impaired loans in accordance with ASC 310-30 accounting guidance. These loans are excluded from the nonperforming loan amounts.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 6
For the Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST MARGIN, EXCLUDING
($ in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Net interest income, as reported
$
54,759
54,656
53,778
54,409
53,361
Tax-equivalent adjustment
334
382
413
423
424
Net interest income, tax-equivalent (A)
$
55,093
55,038
54,191
54,832
53,785
Average earning assets (B)
$
5,595,734
5,560,099
5,440,014
5,417,284
5,372,766
Tax-equivalent net interest
3.96
%
3.93
%
3.95
%
4.06
%
4.06
%
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
$
55,093
55,038
54,191
54,832
53,785
Loan discount accretion
1,841
1,501
1,324
1,730
1,419
Net interest income, tax-equivalent, excluding
$
53,252
53,537
52,867
53,102
52,366
Average earnings assets (B)
$
5,595,734
5,560,099
5,440,014
5,417,284
5,372,766
Tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding
3.83
%
3.82
%
3.86
%
3.93
%
3.95
%
Note: The measure "tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding impact of loan discount accretion" is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management of the Company believes that it is useful to calculate and present the Company's net interest margin without the impact of loan discount accretion for the reasons explained in the remainder of this Note. Loan discount accretion is a non-cash interest income adjustment that is related to 1) the Company's acquisition of loans and represents the portion of the fair value discount that was initially recorded on the acquired loans, and 2) the Company's origination of SBA loans and the subsequent sale of the guaranteed portions of the loans that results in a discount being recorded on the retained portion of the loans. These discounts are recognized into income over the lives of the loans. At March 31, 2020, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on acquired loans of $11.5 million compared to $16.1 million at March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on SBA loans of $6.8 million compared to $6.2 million at March 31, 2019. For the related loans that perform and pay down over time, the loan discount will also be reduced, with a corresponding increase to interest income. Therefore, management of the Company believes it is useful to also present this ratio to reflect the Company's net interest margin excluding this non-cash, temporary loan discount accretion adjustment to aid investors in comparing financial results between periods. The Company cautions that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results.