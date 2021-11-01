SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Bank announced today the creation of the Triangle Advisory Board, which will represent the Wake County market and surrounding region under the leadership of Travis Bailey, SVP Regional Executive.
Members of the board are tasked with promotion and retention efforts for First Bank and serve a two-year term. A number of the bank's regions or branches have established similar local advisory boards to support the bank management's goal of meeting the financial needs of each community it serves.
The following members make up the inaugural advisory board for the Triangle market:
Bill Adams
Owner, Southern Landscape & Plant Nursery
John Adcock
Owner, Adcock Attorney Firm
Frank Buckless
Dean, NC State University Poole College of Management
Jacqueline (Carroll) Cromity
Global Service Manager, Cisco
Founder, Your Dwelling Place
Donovan Everett
President, DA Everett Construction Company
Kyle Greer
Owner, MacKenan Property Group
Mary Heath
COO, McAdams
Ben Hervey
Owner, Hervey & Hervey Attorneys
John Hiester
Owner, Hiester Automotive Group
John Linderman
Managing Director, Avison Young
Howard Manning
Executive Director, Dorcas Ministries
John Milner
Retired, NC State Health Care Safety Director
Milton Rogers
Owner, Triangle Collision Center INC
Lee Singleton
VP, Williams Realty & Building Co.
Sid Smith
Owner, Carolina Fresh Water
Carol Wagoner
Area President, Gallagher Insurance
"We're excited to have some of the Triangle's most accomplished business leaders on our board," said Travis Bailey, SVP Regional Executive of First Bank. "This diverse group of professionals embodies what we stand for and will be valuable extension of our brand throughout the Triangle region."
The board had their first meeting in October at First Bank's newly opened regional headquarters on Six Forks Road in Raleigh, NC, and will meet quarterly moving forward. First Bank's other Triangle locations include branches in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, and Pittsboro.
This update in the Wake County market comes on the heels of a key period of growth for First Bank. It recently completed its acquisition of Select Bank & Trust, solidifying its position as the leading community bank headquarted in North Carolina, with assets of over $10 billion, 1,300 employees, and more than 120 branches. The bank was also recognized by Forbes at the top of its Best-In-State Banks list for 2020 in North Carolina and received the Mastercard Doing Well by Doing Good Award for its support of communities throughout the Carolinas during the pandemic.
####
About First Bank
First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets now exceeding $10 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 122 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at http://www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.
Media Contact
Chuck Norman, S&A Communications, +1 919-625-9873, cnorman@sacommunications.com
SOURCE First Bank