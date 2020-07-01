ABINGDON, Va., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm today announced that Andy Puckett has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Manager of the Mortgage Division for First Bank & Trust Company.
Puckett has 15 years of banking experience, most recently from Farm Credit of the Virginias, ACA. He is a 2003 graduate of Emory & Henry College, and has completed several courses at Farm Credit University. He has been with First Bank & Trust Company since 2019. Puckett will assume the role of Division Manager upon the announcement of the June 30th retirement of his predecessor, Rick Buchanan. Puckett will continue to grow the real estate lending division of First Bank & Trust Company while managing a staff of 43 consisting of loan originators and support personnel who service the Bank's geographic footprint along the I81 corridor from Johnson City, Tennessee to Winchester, Virginia.
"Andy is knowledgeable and experienced in the mortgage industry", stated William Mark Nelson, President and CEO of First Bank & Trust Company. "He will continue to build on the strong foundation of this division so that First Bank & Trust Company can continue to meet the housing finance needs of our markets."
Puckett is Vice Chairman of the Virginia Highlands Airport Authority, where he serves as Treasurer. He is also actively involved in travel and little league baseball organizations including Line Drive Academy and Glade Area Little League. Puckett is a former member of the Washington County Ag Advisory Committee. He and his wife, Jennifer, and two sons, Whitten and Camden, reside in Glade Spring, Virginia.
About First Bank & Trust Company
First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.
