ABINGDON, Va., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm today announced that Steven M. Johnson has been appointed as Vice President and Branch Manager.
Johnson has over 19 years of experience, most recently with Wells Fargo Bank. In his new position, he will assume the role of Branch Manager for the First Bank & Trust Company office in Christiansburg, Virginia.
"Steve's experience in management, business development and customer service will make him a welcomed addition to our team," stated Jim McAlister, Senior Vice President and Manager of First Bank & Trust Company's New River Valley Region. "We look forward to welcoming his customers to our Christiansburg office."
Johnson is a graduate of Radford University. He and his wife, Mary, reside in Christiansburg, Virginia. His office is located at 150 Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg, Virginia, and he can be reached at 540-260-9060.
About First Bank & Trust Company
First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.
For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com