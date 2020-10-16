- Merger creates a Top 20 U.S. bank with over $100 billion in assets - Creates greater scale to drive growth, improve profitability and enhance stockholder value - Financially compelling transaction with targeted earnings per share accretion of +50% with fully phased in cost synergies and targeted tangible book value per share accretion of ~30% - Brings together complementary strengths with First Citizens' low-cost retail deposit franchise and full suite of banking products and CIT's national commercial lending franchise and strong market positions - Creates diversified deposit strategy with First Citizens' 550+ retail banking locations in key growth MSAs, including throughout the Southeast, and CIT's rapidly growing homeowner association business, leading direct bank and complementary Southern California retail branch network - The combined company expects to be well-positioned to leverage its product portfolio and technology across the franchises and make additional investments in technology to enhance the customer experience - Combines experienced management teams with significant integration experience and a shared commitment to a strong culture that serves customers and communities - Conservative credit mark and strong capital levels are expected to facilitate additional growth and stockholder-enhancing capital management strategies