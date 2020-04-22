LEXINGTON, S.C., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, announced earnings and discussed the results of operations and the company's activities during the first quarter of 2020 including the impact of, and response to, the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
First Community reported net income for the first quarter of 2020 of $1.8 million with diluted earnings per common share of $0.24. This compares to net income and diluted earnings per common share of $2.7 million and $0.36, respectively, on a linked quarter basis and $2.5 million and $0.32 year-over-year, respectively. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings during the first quarter of 2020 were $3.3 million. This compares to pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $3.4 million for fourth quarter of 2019 and pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.
First Community President and CEO, Mike Crapps, commented, "The first quarter of 2020 was far different than any of us had anticipated and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt in nearly every aspect of our lives. Given that as a community bank we reflect the successes and challenges of our customers and communities, it is to be expected that First Community Bank is being impacted as well. In this release, we are reporting our first quarter results, and while much is still unknown, we will also weave in certain thoughts regarding responses to the related impacts of this pandemic."
COVID-19 Operational Response
Mr. Crapps noted, "The health and safety of our employees and customers is, and has been, of the highest priority; while still continuing to support local businesses and communities. We have taken actions that we felt were necessary and appropriate based on the evolving guidance we have received from local, state and national authorities and adjusted our activities as we have understood to be appropriate. We are so grateful to our employees for their unwavering commitment to continue to serve our customers in this challenging time."
The company has business continuity plans that cover a variety of potential impacts to business operations. These plans are periodically reviewed and tested and have been designed to protect the ongoing viability of bank operations in the event of a disruption such as a pandemic. Beginning in early March 2020, the company activated its pandemic preparedness plan and began to roll it out in phases. Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the company implemented enhanced cleaning of bank facilities and provided guidance to employees and customers on best practices to minimize the spread of the virus. The company modified delivery channels with a shift to drive thru only service at the banking offices supplemented by appointments for service in the office lobbies. The number of branch transactions for March and through mid-April (as of April 15th) 2020 decreased 13.6% compared to the same period in 2019. The company has encouraged the use of online and mobile channels and has seen the number of online banking users increase, as well as the dollar volume of bill payment, Zelle, and mobile deposit transactions trend higher.
To help ensure the availability of staff across all company locations and departments, the company took a number of steps including transitioning many support positions to remote only and creating rotating teams of onsite staff to minimize the potential for the infection of an entire department or area. On any given day, approximately 40% of the company's employee base are working remotely. The company has enhanced its remote work capabilities by providing additional laptops and various audio and video meeting technologies.
Communication channels for employees and customers were created to provide periodic updates during this rapidly changing environment. These are still in place and in use.
Loan Portfolio Quality/Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
The company's asset quality metrics as of March 31, 2020 remained sound. The non-performing asset ratio was 0.29% of total assets with the nominal level of $3.4 million in non-performing assets. Loans past due 30 days or more represented only 0.11% of the loan portfolio. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO has declined further to 4.88% of total bank regulatory capital. During the first quarter, the bank experienced net loan recoveries of $8 thousand.
Mr. Crapps commented, "The quality of our loan underwriting process and loan due diligence has been evident, not only in the past few years, but over the duration of our 25 year history. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is serious and is being felt by our customers and our communities. The ultimate impacts of this unique and evolving situation on our customers and our asset quality are too challenging to predict. Stay-at-home orders were implemented in our markets causing many businesses to close or significantly reduce their normal operations. While there is discussion of some relaxing of these restrictions in the coming days, the timing of the return to normal is unknown."
Mr. Crapps continued, "Our focus is on serving our many local business and individual customers at this time of great need and uncertainty. We have proactively offered payment deferrals for up to 90 days to our loan customers and as of April 16, 2020, we have granted deferments on loans totaling approximately $180 million (24% of the loan portfolio). Some of these deferments were to businesses that have temporarily closed or reduced operations and some were requested as a pre-cautionary measure to conserve cash."
The Company's management team has evaluated its exposure to certain industry segments most impacted by the pandemic as of March 31, 2020:
Industry Segments
Outstanding
% of Loan
Avg. Loan
Avg. Loan to
(Dollars in millions)
Loan Balance
Portfolio
Size
Value
Hotels
$26.8
3.6%
$1.9
67%
Restaurants
$17.6
2.4%
$0.6
64%
Assisted Living
$ 9.2
1.2%
$1.8
50%
Retail
$75.5
10.1%
$0.6
62%
Mr. Crapps commented, "Our bankers have been in close contact with our customers in the segments noted above, in order to help serve them and to evaluate any early warning signs of risk. We will continue to maintain close contact with our customers."
At March 31, 2020, the allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $7.7 million, compared to $6.6 million at December 31, 2019. The company's provision expense of $1.1 million during the first quarter is primarily related to an increase in the qualitative factors in the company's ALLL methodology related to the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is not required to implement the provisions of the CECL accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the ALLL under the incurred loss model. The ALLL as a percentage of loans was 1.03% and 0.90% as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Given the on-going and uncertain impact of the pandemic, the company will continue to monitor its loan portfolio for potential risks.
SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
The company has been an active participant in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Mr. Crapps noted, "Our goals have been consistent in providing our customers with accurate information grounded in the reality of the moment and to provide them with the best access to the PPP at that time. Historically, the company has utilized the services of a private SBA lender, the Business Development Corporation of South Carolina (BDC), to provide SBA loans to our customers. Initially, the company referred it applications to the BDC, while at the same time building out and mobilizing its own direct channel. As of April 16, 2020, we have facilitated the approval of nearly $35 million in PPP loans, of which $3.8 million is on a direct basis. The company remains ready to continue to process and fund additional applications, if Congress approves an additional appropriation to the PPP."
Capital
Our capital remained strong and exceeded the well-capitalized regulatory requirements at March 31, 2020. Total shareholders' equity increased $4.4 million or 3.7% to $124.6 million at March 31, 2020 from $120.2 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders' equity is primarily due to an increase in retention of earnings less dividends paid of $0.9 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $3.4 million. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income was due to a reduction in market interest rates, which resulted in an increase in the net unrealized gains in our investment securities portfolio.
In 2018, the Federal Reserve increased the asset size to qualify as a small bank holding company. As a result of this change, the company is generally not subject to the Federal Reserve capital requirements unless advised otherwise. The bank remains subject to capital requirements including a minimum leverage ratio and a minimum ratio of "qualifying capital" to risk weighted assets. These requirements are essentially the same as those that applied to the company prior to the change in the definition of a small bank holding company. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceeds the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
$ in thousands
Prompt Corrective Action
Excess Capital $s of
Capital Ratios
Actual
Well
Adequately
Well
Adequately
March 31, 2020
Leverage Ratio
9.91%
5.00%
4.00%
56,619
68,157
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.35%
6.50%
4.50%
58,671
75,790
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.35%
8.00%
6.00%
45,831
62,951
Total Capital Ratio
14.25%
10.00%
8.00%
36,406
53,525
December 31, 2019
Leverage Ratio
9.97%
5.00%
4.00%
56,197
67,508
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.47%
6.50%
4.50%
58,345
75,086
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.47%
8.00%
6.00%
45,789
62,530
Total Capital Ratio
14.26%
10.00%
8.00%
35,675
52,416
Mr. Crapps commented, "Based on our strong capital, conservative underwriting, and internal stress testing, we expect to remain well capitalized throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We recognize that we face extraordinary circumstances, and we intend to monitor developments and potential impacts on our capital."
The company announced during the third quarter of 2019 the approval of a new share repurchase plan, which was the second share repurchase plan announced during 2019, of up to 200,000 shares of the company's outstanding common stock. No share repurchases have been made under this new share repurchase plan. This approved share repurchase plan provides us with some flexibility in managing our capital going forward.
The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.12 per common share. This dividend is payable on May 18, 2020 to shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of May 4, 2020. Mr. Crapps commented, "The entire board is pleased that our company's performance and strong financial position enable us to continue our cash dividend for the 73rd consecutive quarter."
Balance Sheet
Total loans increased during the first quarter by $12.5 million which is an annualized growth rate of 6.8%. This was driven by the highest level of production during the first quarter of any recent year combined with a more normalized level of payoffs. The ratio of loan portfolio growth to loan production was 37.3% compared to the average for the past two years of 31.8%.
Total deposits were relatively flat at $986.6 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $988.2 million at December 31, 2019. Our pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $2.7 million or 0.3% to $850.0 million at March 31, 2020 from $847.3 million at December 31, 2019. We had no brokered deposits and no listing services deposits at March 31, 2020. Our securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to our customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, increased $12.7 million or 38.3% to $46.0 million at March 31, 2020 from $33.3 million at December 31, 2019. This increase was due to the seasonality of one large relationship.
Mr. Crapps commented, "We believe that we have ample liquidity to meet the needs of our customers and to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic through our low cost deposits; our ability to borrow against approved lines of credit (federal funds purchased) from correspondent banks; and our ability to obtain advances secured by certain securities and loans from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Furthermore, we plan to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) by funding PPP loans."
Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $397 thousand or 4.4% to $9.4 million at March 31, 2020 from $9.0 million March 31, 2019. On a linked quarter basis net interest income was relatively flat at $9.4 million at December 31, 2019. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.55% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.56% in the fourth quarter of the 2019 and 3.73% in the first quarter of 2019. The decline in our net interest margin is primarily due to the Federal Reserve reducing the target range for the federal funds rate multiple times during 2019 and 2020 partially offset by higher average earning assets. Mr. Crapps commented, "A flat-to-inverted yield curve, the competitive loan pricing environment, and the COVID-19 pandemic have put downward pressure on our net interest margin. As a result, we continued to manage interest rate risk and margin compression by taking advantage of wider spreads in the municipal securities market by purchasing $11.9 million in municipal securities in March 2020; by strengthening our loan pricing discipline; and by reducing our deposit pricing."
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.9 million, flat on a linked quarter basis and up $390 thousand or 15.4% year-over-year adjusting for securities gains and losses. The mortgage line of business had a strong quarter with fee revenue of $982 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 on production of $35.3 million. This compares to fee revenue and production year-over-year of $844 thousand and $25.8 million, respectively. With the decline in mortgage interest rates, refinance activity was up during the quarter and represented 44.7% of the production. Mortgage activity was up significantly in the last month of the quarter which accounted for 45.6% of the production and 48.0% of the fees during the quarter. The Gain on Sale margin was negatively impacted by some loans which were not saleable due to disruptions in the mortgage market. Revenue from the financial planning and investment advisory line of business was $634 thousand for the quarter compared to $585 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $438 thousand year-over-year. As equity market valuations decreased during the quarter, the company's Assets Under Management (AUM) declined 13.5% from $369.7 million at December 31, 2019 to $319.7 million as of March 31, 2020. Depending on many variables, including future equity market direction, revenues in this line of business may be impacted.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense increased on a linked quarter basis to $9.0 million from $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefit costs increased $237 thousand during the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher payroll and unemployment taxes at the beginning of each year and higher incentive accruals. Other increases over the fourth quarter of 2019 included the FDIC assessment. Other expense categories were down or flat for the linked quarter.
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Total Assets
$ 1,185,307
$ 1,170,279
$ 1,097,396
Other Short-term Investments 1
25,637
32,741
22,677
Investment Securities
290,943
288,792
248,909
Loans Held for Sale
11,937
11,155
7,299
Loans
749,529
737,028
718,420
Allowance for Loan Losses
7,694
6,627
6,354
Goodwill
14,637
14,637
14,637
Other Intangibles
1,378
1,483
1,874
Total Deposits
986,645
988,201
919,773
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
46,041
33,296
32,007
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
-
211
2,226
Junior Subordinated Debt
14,964
14,964
14,964
Shareholders' Equity
124,614
120,194
116,434
Book Value Per Common Share
$ 16.70
$ 16.16
$ 15.19
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
$ 14.55
$ 13.99
$ 13.04
Equity to Assets
10.51%
10.27%
10.61%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
9.29%
9.02%
9.24%
Loan (Incl Held for Sale) to Deposit Ratio
77.18%
75.71%
78.90%
Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans
1.03%
0.90%
0.88%
1 Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreement to resell and interest-bearing deposits
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):
Leverage Ratio
9.91%
9.97%
10.19%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.35%
13.47%
13.38%
Total Capital Ratio
14.25%
14.26%
14.16%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.35%
13.47%
13.38%
Tier 1 Regulatory Capital
$ 114,308
$ 112,754
$ 109,476
Total Regulatory Capital
$ 122,002
$ 119,381
$ 115,830
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$ 114,308
$ 112,754
$ 109,476
Quarterly Average Balances:
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Average Total Assets
$ 1,176,350
$ 1,151,456
$ 1,089,318
Average Loans (Incl Held for Sale)
753,659
748,132
724,059
Average Earning Assets
1,077,242
1,052,289
993,459
Average Deposits
969,377
967,534
908,740
Average Other Borrowings
70,332
51,136
56,604
Average shareholder's equity
123,463
119,586
113,784
Asset Quality:
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)
Special Mention
$ 3,950
$ 4,936
$ 5,871
Substandard
4,467
4,691
5,322
Doubtful
-
-
-
Pass
741,112
727,401
707,227
$ 749,529
$ 737,028
$ 718,420
Nonperforming Assets
Non-accrual Loans
$ 1,739
$ 2,329
$ 2,641
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
1,481
1,410
1,460
Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
168
-
22
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 3,388
$ 3,739
$ 4,123
Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings
$ 1,635
$ 1,669
$ 1,991
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Loans Charged-off
$ 1
$ 13
$ 10
Overdrafts Charged-off
22
20
23
Loan Recoveries
(9)
(92)
(12)
Overdraft Recoveries
(6)
(8)
(7)
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
$ 8
$ (67)
$ 14
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans 2
0.00%
(0.04%)
0.01%
2 Annualized
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Interest income
$ 10,710
$ 10,785
$ 10,374
Interest expense
1,293
1,426
1,354
Net interest income
9,417
9,359
9,020
Provision for loan losses
1,075
-
105
Net interest income after provision
8,342
9,359
8,915
Non interest income
Deposit service charges
399
437
411
Mortgage banking income
982
1,222
844
Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions
634
585
438
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
1
(29)
Gain (loss) on sale of other assets
6
-
-
Write-down on bank property held-for-sale
-
(282)
-
Other
907
966
845
Total non interest income
2,928
2,929
2,509
Non interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,653
5,416
5,170
Occupancy
643
691
655
Equipment
318
353
386
Marketing and public relations
354
351
175
FDIC assessment
42
(78)
74
Other real estate expense
35
3
29
Amortization of intangibles
105
126
132
Other
1,888
2,001
1,702
Total Non interest expense
9,038
8,863
8,323
Income before taxes
2,232
3,425
3,101
Income tax expense
438
727
606
Net income
$ 1,794
$ 2,698
$ 2,495
Per share data
Net income - basic
$ 0.24
$ 0.36
$ 0.33
Net income - diluted
$ 0.24
$ 0.36
$ 0.32
Average number of shares outstanding - basic
7,420,649
7,403,206
7,633,908
Average number shares outstanding - diluted
7,468,037
7,468,881
7,724,780
Shares outstanding period end
7,462,247
7,440,026
7,664,967
Return on average assets
0.61%
0.93%
0.93%
Return on average common equity
5.84%
8.95%
8.89%
Return on average common tangible equity
6.72%
10.35%
10.41%
Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent)
3.52%
3.53%
3.68%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)
3.55%
3.56%
3.73%
Efficiency ratio 1
72.75%
70.09%
71.31%
1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding securities gains or losses and write-down on bank property held-for-sale.
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates
on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Three months ended March 31, 2019
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Balance
Earned/Paid
Rate
Assets
Earning assets
Loans
$ 753,659
$ 8,827
4.71%
$ 724,059
$ 8,609
4.82%
Securities:
286,332
1,726
2.42%
251,920
1,656
2.67%
Other short-term investments
37,251
157
1.70%
17,480
109
2.53%
Total earning assets
1,077,242
10,710
4.00%
993,459
10,374
4.23%
Cash and due from banks
15,032
13,359
Premises and equipment
35,002
35,524
Goodwill and other intangibles
16,063
16,576
Other assets
39,691
36,713
Allowance for loan losses
(6,680)
(6,313)
Total assets
$ 1,176,350
$ 1,089,318
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 216,198
$ 103
0.19%
$ 194,401
$ 149
0.31%
Money market accounts
198,292
350
0.71%
179,376
341
0.77%
Savings deposits
103,776
29
0.11%
107,921
35
0.13%
Time deposits
169,397
537
1.27%
180,152
476
1.07%
Other borrowings
70,332
274
1.57%
56,604
353
2.53%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
757,995
1,293
0.69%
718,454
1,354
0.76%
Demand deposits
281,714
246,890
Other liabilities
13,178
10,190
Shareholders' equity
123,463
113,784
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,176,350
$ 1,089,318
Cost of deposits, including demand deposits
0.42%
0.45%
Cost of funds, including demand deposits
0.50%
0.57%
Net interest spread
3.31%
3.47%
Net interest income/margin
$ 9,417
3.52%
$ 9,020
3.68%
Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent)
$ 9,495
3.55%
$ 9,134
3.73%
The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Tangible book value per common share
2020
2019
2019
Tangible common equity per common share (non‑GAAP)
$
14.55
$
13.99
$
13.04
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
2.15
2.17
2.15
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
16.70
$
16.16
$
15.19
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non‑GAAP)
9.29
%
9.02
%
9.24
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
1.22
%
1.25
%
1.37
%
Common equity to assets (GAAP)
10.51
%
10.27
%
10.61
%
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Return on average tangible common equity
2020
2019
2019
Return on average tangible common equity (non‑GAAP)
6.72
%
10.35
%
10.41
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
(0.88)
%
(1.40)
%
(1.52)
%
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
5.84
%
8.95
%
8.89
%
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
2020
2019
2019
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non‑GAAP)
$
3,307
$
3,425
$
3,206
Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
(1,513)
(727)
(711)
Net Income
$
1,794
$
2,698
$
2,495
Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "tangible book value at period end," "return on average tangible common equity," "tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," and "Pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share." "Tangible book value at period end" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding. "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets. "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense. This measure is then used to calculate "Pre-tax, pre-provision, diluted earnings per share." Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.