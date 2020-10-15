First_Community_Mortgage_Tracey_Retzer.jpg

Tracey Retzer

 By First Community Mortgage;First Community Bank of Tennessee;

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Tracey Retzer (NMLS #973683) Vice President of its Wholesale and Correspondent divisions. Retzer is an experienced leader with 15 years' progressive experience in banking and the mortgage industry.

"We are excited to welcome Tracey at this busy time in our growth and optimization experience," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "Her expertise and knowledge will help us continue to grow and meet goals. I know our own team members as well as our referral and business partners will enjoy and benefit from working with Tracey."

Smith notes that, for the duration of social-distancing measures, Retzer will be working both remotely and in FCM's Murfreesboro fulfillment center.

The Wholesale division works with third parties, such as mortgage brokers, small banks and credit unions, to expand their mortgage options for their customers and purchases loans from other lenders, making First Community Mortgage the investor. These loans are then packaged and sold in the secondary market, typically to a large aggregate like Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae. In addition to Wholesale and Correspondent lending divisions, FCM has a robust Retail lending presence nationwide, originating mortgages in 44 states.

"I am excited to join the First Community Mortgage family," Retzer says. "Even in Wholesale and Correspondent functions – which many would consider back-end functions of the mortgage business – this organization focuses on people, including ensuring its team members are excellent at what they do, which in turn makes for a better mortgage experience for all parties involved."

Retzer is retired from the U.S. Marine Corp. Away from work she has volunteered with the VFW, assisting vets through financial consulting and has volunteered with a domestic violence shelter, including service as a board member and treasurer.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

