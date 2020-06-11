MURFREESBORO, Tenn., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named three Atlanta-based mortgage pros to its growing team.
Mortgage veterans Brook Benton, Jason Copeland and Jake McPherson – who were previously with CenterState Bank's mortgage unit – join FCM as Assistant Vice Presidents.
"Brook, Jason and Jake are all highly experienced pros and experienced relationship stewards," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "They combine those skills with really strong execution, which is why their business is always growing through happy repeat customers and referrals. These top producers have worked with other members of our team before, so we know their impeccable work well and are proud to add them to our expanding organization."
Prior to his six years at CenterState – which had absorbed the former PrivatePlus Mortgage, Benton was a founding partner and Loan Officer with BrightPath Mortgage. He brings nearly 20 years of experience to FCM, focusing on purchase, refi, conventional mortgages, VA loans, FHA lending and jumbo loans.
Before joining CenterState, Copeland was a Senior Loan Originator with BrightPath Mortgage. In addition to extensive refinance experience, he specializes in purchase transactions such as FHA, conventional and VA, as well as refinancing, and has a bachelor's degree for which he focused on real estate.
McPherson spent four years with CenterState, first as a full-cycle recruiter, then overseeing an internal origination team and later as an originator. He previously was a National Director with a tech management services company.
Founded in 2002, First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee. It is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN with additional operation centers in Louisville and Kansas City. The company has numerous retail branches throughout the Southeast including Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Alabama, and originates mortgages in 44 states. FCM also has Wholesale and Correspondent lending relationships with Banks and Mortgage Brokers across the United States. First Community Mortgage is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. With mortgage volume of just under $2 billion in 2019, First Community Mortgage is Nashville's #1 ranked lender for New Home Construction over the past seven years and was the #6 overall lender for 2018 in the Nashville Business Journal's Book of Lists. First Community Mortgage was the recipient of the Mortgage Bankers Association's prestigious 2017 Residential Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award for Market Outreach Strategies. FCM was included in the Top 100 Mortgage Company in America list, Mortgage Executive Magazine, 2012 – 2018. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com
Brook Benton (NMLS #6049) can be reached at 678-643-0864 or Brook.Benton@FCMhomeloans.com. Jason Copeland (NMLS #6084) can be reached at 770-361-1121 or Jason.Copeland@FCMhomeloans.com. Jake McPherson (NMLS #1990034) can be reached at 678-982-4908 or Jake.McPherson@FCMhomeloans.com.
