MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Dan Smith as its new President. Nationally recognized as a mortgage industry leader and sales solutions expert, Smith has been consulting with FCM for the past 8 months.
"We are excited to welcome Dan as an official part of the First Community Mortgage family," said FCM CEO, Keith Canter. "He has long been a friend – and sometimes a friendly competitor – to FCM and has been helping us strategize toward our next phase of growth, bringing even more value to our team, our referral partners and our customers. I look forward to working alongside Dan and know you will too."
Prior to joining FCM, Smith was President of Mortgage for National Bank of Commerce, which originates mortgages in 50 states and is now part of CenterState Bank. He co-founded PrivatePlus Mortgage, a division of Private Bank of Buckhead, recognized as one of the 100 fastest growing companies by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and named to the 2016 Inc. 5000, recognizing it as one of the fastest growing businesses nationally.
"I have long known and admired Keith and FCM and look forward to being part of the team taking First Community Mortgage to its next stages of growth and innovation," Smith says. "It's rare to have an opportunity to help lead such a healthy company full of great people; I am excited to contribute and be part of that winning team."
An entrepreneur beyond the mortgage industry, Smith has grown multiple companies with annual origination volumes ranging from $500mm to $6 Billion. He is Chairman and was principal investor of Insite Managed Solutions, which provides Sigma-based analytics strategies, training, and consulting services to Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies.
Smith is a 1989 graduate of the University of Miami School of Business, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing. He is Chairman-elect of the University's President's Council and served on the Advisory Board for The Launch Pad, a collaboration between the University of Miami, Blackstone Charitable Foundation and The Kauffman Group, which promotes entrepreneurship for students and alumni. He also is an Aspen Institute Leadership Moderator and member of The Aspen Institute's 2012 Class of Henry Crown Fellows and served on the Advisory board of Junior Achievement of Georgia.
Smith and his wife Cindy have one son and two grandchildren. He enjoys the out of doors and is a huge fan of the University of Miami Hurricanes.
About First Community Mortgage
Founded in 2002, First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee. They are headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN with additional operation centers in Louisville and Kansas City. The company has numerous retail branches throughout the Southeast including Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. The company also has Wholesale and Correspondent lending relationships with Banks and Mortgage Brokers across the United States. First Community Mortgage is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. With mortgage volume of just under $2 billion in 2019, First Community Mortgage is Nashville's #1 ranked lender for New Home Construction over the past seven years and was the #6 overall lender for 2018 in the Nashville Business Journal's Book of Lists. First Community Mortgage was the recipient of the Mortgage Bankers Association's prestigious 2017 Residential Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award for Market Outreach Strategies. FCM also was included in the Top 100 Mortgage Company in America list, Mortgage Executive Magazine, 2012 – 2018.
First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com
Media inquiries
B. Andrew (Drew) Plant
239029@email4pr.com
678-637-5532
First Community Mortgage
Megan Chastain, AVP of Marketing
Megan.Chastain@FCMpartners.com
731-610-1504