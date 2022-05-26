Scott brings experience from the banking compliance and investments to ensure rapid-yet compliant-growth
AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Dollar, the health wallet for modern, member-first plans, announced today that it appointed Geoffrey Scott to the position of Vice President of Risk and Compliance. His responsibilities include developing a full-scope enterprise risk management program and owning all consumer compliance, fraud, ERM, and AML functions.
Scott joins First Dollar with thirteen years of banking compliance experience at companies like Discover Financial Services, Goldman Sachs, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Before joining First Dollar, he was Vice President, Head of Oxygen Wealth at Oxygen. His compliance experience is primarily grounded in anti-financial crimes with both small and large teams and covers broad strategic and operational remits.
"We are thrilled to add Geoffrey to our senior leadership team," said Jason Bornhorst, co-founder and CEO of First Dollar. "With over a decade of banking compliance experience and a diverse understanding of financial institutions, we fully believe there is no better person to help us mitigate risks and build an ultramodern compliance program."
Scott brings to First Dollar extensive experience at the early-stage startup level developing solutions that balance risk mitigation with business goals. "First Dollar is at the forefront of today's innovative payor landscape through its software-defined benefits," said Scott. "It will be an exciting challenge to build on First Dollar's compliance program. Together, we have a shared appreciation for being good corporate citizens, while being forward thinking in scaling fintech."
Scott is based in the Greater Chicago area and serves on the Sencha Board of Advisors. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
About First Dollar
First Dollar is the health wallet for modern, member-driven plans. We power software-defined benefits that people love to use. From HSAs and FSAs to prepaid grocery and Rx programs, our payments infrastructure supports tax-advantaged accounts, supplemental benefits, and whatever you dream up next.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.firstdollar.com.
Media Contact
Ali Haider, First Dollar, 361-793-1039, ali@jones-dilworth.com
SOURCE First Dollar