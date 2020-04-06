CINCINNATI, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release first quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, April 20, 2020. A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.
Teleconference and Webcast Information
Date:
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Time:
8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Teleconference Dial-In:
1-877-506-6873 (U.S. toll free)
(Passcode not required)
1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)
+1 412-380-2003 (International)
Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call
Teleconference Replay:
1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)
(Conf. number: 10141642)
1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)
+1 412-317-0088 (International)
The teleconference replay will be available one hour
Webcast:
To access the webcast, please visit
Archived Webcast:
The webcast will be available one hour after the live call
About First Financial Bancorp
First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $14.5 billion in assets, $9.2 billion in loans, $10.2 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.9 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. The Company operated 145 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2019, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.