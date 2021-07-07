WILMINGTON, Del., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HIPAA was signed into law 25 years ago on August 21, 1996. Over the past two and a half decades, there has been a multitude of changes in the healthcare industry and technology. The three concepts that remain constant are preserving the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of a patient's protected health information. In this "ode to HIPAA", participants will glimpse some of the lesser-known or emphasized aspects of HIPAA, as well as key parts of its history, recent enforcement actions, and anticipated developments.
The special webinar titled HIPAA Celebrates 25 Years A Synopsis of the Law's Evolution will cover the following objectives:
- Appreciate that HIPAA has important provisions that are unrelated to the privacy and security of PHI.
- Understand the trends in HIPAA enforcement and the impact of the May 2021 Executive Order on cybersecurity.
- Anticipate changes and crucial items to implement, which relate to the 21st Century Cures Act and 42 CFR Part 2.
Register for this complimentary webinar that will begin on Tuesday, August 17th at 1:00 p.m. ET and earn CEUs.
Rachel V. Rose, JD, MBA, is a principal at Rachel V. Rose – Attorney at Law, PLLC (Houston, Texas)
Ms. Rose has a unique background, having worked in many different facets of healthcare, securities, cybersecurity, as well as international law and business throughout her career. Her practice focuses on a variety of cybersecurity, health care, and securities law issues related to industry compliance and transactional work, as well as representing plaintiffs in Dodd-Frank/False Claims Act whistleblower claims.
In addition to being extensively published and a sought-after presenter and quoted expert, Ms. Rose holds an MBA with minors in healthcare and entrepreneurship from Vanderbilt University, and a law degree from Stetson University College of Law, where she graduated with various honors, including the National Scribes Award and The William F. Blews Pro Bono Service Award.
Ms. Rose is licensed in Texas and is a Fellow of the Federal Bar Association. Currently, she is the Chair of the Federal Bar Association's Government Relations Committee, a board member of the Federal Bar Association's Qui Tam Section, the co-editor of the American Health Lawyers Association's Enterprise Risk Management Handbook for Healthcare Entities (2nd Edition), as well as a co-author of the books The ABCs of ACOs and What Are International HIPAA Considerations?
She has been named consecutively to the Texas Bar College, the National Women Trial Lawyers Association's Top 25, and Houstonia Magazine's Top Lawyers for healthcare. In 2019, she was also named to the National Trial Lawyers Association's Top 100, as well as 1st Healthcare Compliance's 2019 Top Presenter. Ms. Rose is also an Affiliated Member with the Baylor College of Medicine's Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy, where she teaches bioethics. See http://www.rvrose.com for additional information.
Federal Court Admissions: Supreme Court of the United States, DC, SDTX, NDTX, EDTX and WDTX.
About First Healthcare Compliance: Founded in 2012 by a nurse attorney, the First Healthcare Compliance software solution creates confidence among compliance professionals through education, resources, and support in the areas of HIPAA, OSHA, human resources compliance, and fraud waste and abuse laws. Serving clients across the United States, the company's evolving platform provides real-time insight for board reporting and across multiple locations. For more information, please visit https://1sthcc.com/
Media Contact
Catherine Short, First Healthcare Compliance, 3025432461, communications@1sthcc.com
SOURCE First Healthcare Compliance