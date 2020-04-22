- Occupancy of 97.1%; Cash Same Store NOI Grew 8.4%; Cash Rental Rates Were Up 10.8% - Collected 97% of March Billings and 93% of April Billings To-Date - Issued Revised Guidance Related to Business Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic - Placed in Service Ferrero Build-to-Suit Development at PV303 in Phoenix; $53.0 Million Total Investment - Acquired Nottingham Ridge Logistics Center, a 751,000 Square-Foot Two-Building Development Forward in Baltimore; $82.0 Million Expected Total Investment; 15% Pre-Leased - Acquired First Park Miami, a 63-Acre Infill Land Site for $48.9 Million - Acquired a 23,000 Square-Foot Building in the East Bay Market of Northern California Along with a Land Site and a Building for Redevelopment in Southern California for a Total of $21.3 Million - Completed $26.5 Million of Asset Sales in 1Q20; Additional $13.5 Million Closed in 2Q20 To-Date