TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI), one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2020.

First Half 2020 Highlights

  • Net earnings of NIS 168 million and return on equity of 8.0% for the second quarter of 2020;
  • Net earnings of NIS 339 million and return on equity of 8.1%;
  • Earnings from current financing operations increased by 1.8% to NIS 1,409 million;
  • Efficiency ratio reached 60.5%;
  • Ratio of Tier I equity capital: 10.71%;
  • Ratio of comprehensive capital: 14.01%;

Profitability

First International Bank Group's Net earnings amounted to NIS 168 million in the second quarter of the year, in comparison to NIS 224 million in the corresponding period last year. Return on equity reached 8.0%. In the first half of the year, net earnings amounted to NIS 339 million and return on equity reached 8.1%.

Earnings in the first half of the year were impacted by the Corona pandemic crisis, mostly due to the steep increase in credit loss expenses primarily because of the crisis.

Impact of the Corona Crisis on the Financial Statements of the Bank

Expenses due to credit losses amounted to NIS 165 million in the second quarter of the year, compared to NIS 23 million in the corresponding period last year, a growth of NIS 142 million. The rate of the provision for credit losses in the second quarter amounted to 0.74%, as compared with 0.11% in the corresponding period last year.

Credit loss expenses in the first half of the year amounted to NIS 322 million, compared to NIS 59 million in the first half of last year, a growth of NIS 263 million. The rate of the provision for credit losses in the first half of the year amounted to 0.72%, as compared to 0.14% in the corresponding period last year.

The growth in credit loss expenses was primarily due to the impact of the changes in the macro-economic environment as a result of the Corona pandemic and the uncertainty affecting the condition of borrowers. Due to this uncertainty in the current environment, the Bank decided to increase the collective provision, which amounted to NIS 265 million in the first half of the year, with the majority of it amounting to NIS 234 million, in respect of the crisis.

In the first half of the year, due to the economic situation, the Bank recorded losses on investment in shares of NIS 44 million, most of it in unrealized losses due to a decline in the fair value of shares due to the Corona crisis. Likewise, a provision of NIS 17 million was recorded in respect of an impairment of bonds. Most of the losses and the decline in values were recorded in the first quarter of the year, while price increases in the capital markets were recorded in the second quarter.

Following the growth in customer activity in the financial markets, it is noted that there was an increase in income from capital market and foreign currency operations. 

Growth

Financing profit from current operations increased in the first half of the year by 1.8%, in comparison with the corresponding period last year, and amounted to NIS 1,409 million.

The profit from financing operations was negatively affected by a reduction in income from differences in the CPI linkage, totaling NIS 43 million, in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

Total commission income increased by 8.8% (approximately NIS 56 million) to NIS 691 million. Most of the growth was due to the increase in activity on the capital and foreign currency markets, areas in which the Bank specializes. However, the growth was partly offset by the reduction in income from ledger fees and credit cards, which was due to the decline in the volume of activity as a result of the crisis.

The growth in the activity of the Group is noted also in the balance sheet data, both on the credit side and on the deposit side. Deposits from the public increased by 7.6% in the first half of the year amounting to NIS 129,160 million; of which, household and private banking deposits increased by 26.8% amounting to NIS 69,261 million. The average balance of credit to the public amounted to NIS 89,465 million in the first half of the year, a growth of 1.7% in comparison with that of the end of 2019 and a growth of 5.2% in comparison with the end of the corresponding period, last year. 

Efficiency

The Bank continues to improve efficiency in accordance with its strategic outline, with the efficiency ratio improving in the first half of the year to 60.5% as compared with 64.4% in the corresponding period last year. Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 1,254 million, 7.2% lower when compared with the corresponding period last year. This also represents a reduction of 1.9%, when excluding employee bonuses, employee severance and efficiency measures taken last year. The reduction in expenses is noted in most of the expense items, including payroll and related expenses, which declined by 3.6% after elimination of the employee bonuses, and maintenance and depreciation of buildings and equipment expenses, which decreased by 4.4%.

Financial stability

The capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank reached NIS 8,712 million. The Tier I equity capital ratio reached 10.71% (2.4 percentage points over the regulatory requirement) in comparison to 10.81% at December 31, 2019, and the comprehensive capital ratio reached 14.01%.

During the crisis period, the local credit rating companies recently ratified the rating of the First International Bank, at AAA, the highest rating in the banking system, similar to that of the other major banks.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank stated that: "Our financial stability, our measured and conservative risk management policy, our quick response as well as our advanced digital channels, have enabled the First International Bank to stand against the ongoing crisis brought about by the global pandemic, while continuing its growth and providing optimal service to its customers.

"Since the beginning of the crisis, the Bank has adopted a series of measures intended to be responsive to customer needs, helping them confront the new reality. This includes extending loans in large volume while providing a quick and professional response within the framework of State funds, deferral of loan and mortgage repayments, and increasing accessibility for customers through digital and telephonic means. Our focus toward technological innovation is reflected in a series of new initiatives: the opening of accounts online, obtaining investment consulting services by digital means advanced digital consultation, and a range of digital innovations that will be introduced in the near future.

"In addition, the Bank continues its efficiency strategy with the efficiency ratio of the Bank improving significantly to a level of 60%.

"Recently, the Bank achieved leadership in a competitive survey conducted among bank customers in Israel, reaching first place in a series of categories, in which customers rated the First International Bank in first place with regard to satisfaction from service. The Ministry of Finance also rated the First International Bank in first place among banks in Israel based on loan sizes granted to small businesses within the framework of the State secured fund guarantee. 

"The implications of the current crisis are reflected primarily in the increase in the collective provision, creating a reserve cushion, and in the reduction in the shekel and dollar interest rates. Despite these implications, the Bank succeeds in offsetting a part of these implications on profitability, by means of the continuing reduction in expenses and improvement in the efficiency ratio, which has reached 60%, presenting a return of 8%.

"The First International Bank continues its preparedness given the ongoing crisis, while strictly maintaining high financial stability, efficiency, quality of assets and high capital and liquidity ratios."

 

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES


Principal financial ratios


For the six months
ended June 30,


For the year
ended
December 31,



2020


2019


2019







in %

Execution indices







Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

8.1%

10.2%

10.5%

Return on average assets(1)

0.46%

0.60%

0.63%

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

10.71%

10.86%

10.81%

Leverage ratio

5.49%

5.92%

5.81%

Liquidity coverage ratio

139%

123%

128%

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

2.8%

3.0%

3.0%

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)

1.8%

1.9%

1.9%

Ratio of fees to average assets (1)

0.9%

0.9%

0.9%

Efficiency ratio

60.5%

65.9%

64.4%





Credit quality indices




Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.28%

1.03%

1.05%

Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

1.18%

0.89%

1.08%

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public

151%

168%

131%

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

0.18%

0.09%

0.10%

Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)

0.72%

0.14%

0.16%


Principal data from the statement of income




For the six months
ended June 30,





2020


2019







NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank




339


407

Interest Income, net



1,318

1,300

Expenses from credit losses



322

59

Total non-Interest income



754

749

  Of which: Fees



691

635

Total operating and other expenses



1,254

1,351

  Of which: Salaries and related expenses



752

821

                  Dismissals expenses



4

31

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)



3.38

4.06


Principal data from the balance sheet






As of



30.6.20


30.6.19


31.12.19







NIS million

Total assets


152,719


135,067


141,110

of which: Cash and deposits with banks

46,144

33,900

37,530

         Securities

11,715

10,587

10,995

         Credit to the public, net

89,215

85,549

87,899

Total liabilities

143,634

126,362

132,186

of which: Deposits from the public

129,160

113,716

120,052

         Deposits from banks

1,881

954

1,137

         Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,375

4,034

3,674

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

8,712

8,366

8,568


Additional data


30.6.20


30.6.19


31.12.19

Share price (0.01 NIS)


7,310


8,960


9,989

Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)

125

190

410


          (1)            Annualized

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)














For the three months
ended June 30


For the six months
ended June 30


For the year Ended
December 31



2020


2019


2020


2019


2019


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(audited)

Interest Income


714


911


1,429


1,638

3,085

Interest Expenses

54

246

111

338

483

Interest Income, net

660

665

1,318

1,300

2,602

Expenses from credit losses

165

23

322

59

138

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

495

642

996

1,241

2,464

Non- Interest Income






Non-Interest Financing income

64

66

61

112

225

Fees

323

315

691

635

1,286

Other income

1

1

2

2

9

Total non- Interest income

388

382

754

749

1,520

Operating and other expenses






Salaries and related expenses

373

419

752

821

1,601

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

86

88

172

180

353

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

23

23

47

46

92

Other expenses

135

148

283

304

608

Total operating and other expenses

617

678

1,254

1,351

2,654

Profit before taxes

266

346

496

639

1,330

Provision for taxes on profit

97

127

145

238

478

Profit after taxes

169

219

351

401

852

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

7

14

5

24

51

Net profit:






Before attribution to non–controlling interests

176

233

356

425

903

Attributed to non–controlling interests

(8)

(9)

(17)

(18)

(38)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

168

224

339

407

865









NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

1.68

2.24

3.38

4.06

8.62


The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

 

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)




For the three months
ended June 30


For the six months
ended June 30


For the year Ended
December 31



2020


2019


2020


2019


2019



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests


176


233


356


425


903

Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests

(8)

(9)

(17)

(18)

(38)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

168

224

339

407

865

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:






Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

157

10

(90)

76

101

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

(154)

20

(15)

12

(74)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

3

30

(105)

88

27

Related tax effect

(1)

(11)

35

(31)

(9)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes

2

19

(70)

57

18

Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests

-

-

-

1

(2)

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

2

19

(70)

56

20

Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests

178

252

286

482

921

Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests

(8)

(9)

(17)

(19)

(36)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

170

243

269

463

885


(1)   Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)




June 30,


December 31,



2020


2019


2019


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets




Cash and deposits with banks

46,144

33,900

37,530

Securities

11,715

10,587

10,995

Securities which were borrowed

45

416

9

Credit to the public

90,371

86,436

88,829

Provision for Credit losses

(1,156)

(887)

(930)

Credit to the public, net

89,215

85,549

87,899

Credit to the government

852

684

1,039

Investments in investee company

611

589

605

Premises and equipment

979

1,001

996

Intangible assets

244

228

248

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

1,671

938

1,091

Other assets(2)

1,243

1,175

698

Total assets

152,719

135,067

141,110

Liabilities Shareholders' Equity




Deposits from the public

129,160

113,716

120,052

Deposits from banks

1,881

954

1,137

Deposits from the Government

495

466

353

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,375

4,034

3,674

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

1,940

1,104

1,247

Other liabilities(1)(3)

5,783

6,088

5,723

Total liabilities

143,634

126,362

132,186

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

8,712

8,366

8,568

Non-controlling interests

373

339

356

Total equity

9,085

8,705

8,924

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

152,719

135,067

141,110


(1)   Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 73 million and NIS 65 million and NIS 57 million at 30.6.20, 30.6.19 and 31.12.19, respectively.

(2)   Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 87 million and NIS 543 million and NIS 42 million at 30.6.20, 30.6.19 and 31.12.19, respectively.

(3)   Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 133 million and NIS 847 million and NIS 47 million at 30.6.20, 30.6.19 and 31.12.19, respectively.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

 

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)




For the three months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


Retained earnings (2)


Total share-holders' equity


Non- controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as of March 31, 2020

927

(203)

7,818

8,542

365

8,907

Net profit for the period

-

-

168

168

8

176

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

2

-

2

-

2

Balance as at June 30, 2020

927

(201)

7,986

8,712

373

9,085




For the three months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


Retained earnings (2)


Total share-holders' equity


Non- controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as of March 31, 2019

927

(114)

7,395

8,208

330

8,538

Net profit for the period

-

-

224

224

9

233

Dividend

-

-

(85)

(85)

-

(85)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

19

-

19

-

19

Balance as at June 30, 2019

927

(95)

7,534

8,366

339

8,705




For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


Retained earnings (2)


Total share-holders' equity


Non- controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited)

927

(131)

7,772

8,568

356

8,924

Net profit for the period

-

-

339

339

17

356

Dividend

-

-

(125)

(125)

-

(125)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(70)

-

(70)

-

(70)

Balance as at June 30, 2020

927

(201)

7,986

8,712

373

9,085




For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


Retained earnings (2)


Total share-holders' equity


Non- controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2018 (audited)

927

(159)

7,325

8,093

320

8,413

Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting principals(3)

-

8

(8)

-

-

-

Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation

927

(151)

7,317

8,093

320

8,413

Net profit for the period

-

-

407

407

18

425

Dividend

-

-

(190)

(190)

-

(190)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

56

-

56

1

57

Balance as at June 30, 2019

927

(95)

7,534

8,366

339

8,705

 

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
(NIS million)




For the year ended December 31, 2019 (audited)



Share capital and premium (1)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


Retained earnings (2)


Total


Non- controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2018

927

(159)

7,325

8,093

320

8,413

Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting principals(3)

-

8

(8)

-

-

-

Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation

927

(151)

7,317

8,093

320

8,413

Net profit for the year

-

-

865

865

38

903

Dividend

-

-

(410)

(410)

-

(410)

Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect

-

20

-

20

(2)

18

Balance as at December 31, 2019

927

(131)

7,772

8,568

356

8,924


(1)   Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2)   Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

(3)   Cumulative effect of the initial implementation regarding financial instruments of US accepted accounting standards at banks in respect of financial instruments (ASU 2016-01).

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

 

Contact:

Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il
Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations
e-mail: fibi@gkir.com
Tel: +1-646-201-924

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.