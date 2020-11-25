TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020.

Financial Highlights

  • Net earnings of NIS 540 million for the first nine months of 2020.
  • Return on equity: 8.4%
  • Net earnings of NIS 201 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Return on equity: 9.5%
  • Since the start of the year, there was a 2.2% growth in the credit to the public and 21.1% in deposits from the public by households and private banking.
  • Expenses due to Credit loss in the third quarter were NIS 91 million, as compared to NIS 33 million in the corresponding period last year, and in the first nine months of 2020 were NIS 413 million as compared to NIS 92 million in the corresponding period last year
  • The efficiency ratio reached 61.0%, as compared to 64.9% in the corresponding period last year
  • Ratio of Tier I equity capital: 10.93%
  • Ratio of comprehensive capital: 14.23%

Profitability

Net earnings of the First International Bank Group in the third quarter of the year amounted to NIS 201 million. Return on equity reached 9.5%. In the first nine months of the year, net earnings amounted to NIS 540 million and return on equity reached 8.4%.

Earnings in the first nine months of the year and thereafter in the present quarter were affected by the impacts of the Corona crisis. This was mostly due to the sharp increase in credit loss expenses, mainly under the collective provision item, and this on the basis of the uncertainty surrounding the crisis and its impact on borrowers.

Implications of the Corona crisis on the Bank

Expenses in respect of credit losses in the first nine months of the year amounted to NIS 413 million, in contrast to NIS 92 million in the corresponding period last year. The rate of the provision for credit losses amounted to 0.62%, as compared to 0.14% in the corresponding period last year.

Credit loss expenses in the third quarter of the year amounted to NIS 91 million, compared to NIS 33 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a growth of 176%. The provision rate for credit losses in the third quarter of the year amounted to 0.41%, as compared with 0.15% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The growth in credit loss expenses was mostly due to the impact of the changes in the macro-economic environment, because of the Corona pandemic and the uncertainty with regard to the impact on the condition of borrowers. Due to the macro-economic uncertainty, the Bank decided to increase the collective provision, which in the first nine months of the year amounted to NIS 366 million, the majority of it (NIS 322 million) in respect of the crisis.

Until September 30, 2020, the Bank deferred repayment of loans to customers in an amount of NIS 144 million. The outstanding balance of the loans, repayment of which had been deferred, as of September 30, 2020, amounted to NIS 2,858 million, comprising 3.1% of total credit to the public. This rate is lower than the rate as reported in the second quarter, which amounted to 8.0%, and is significantly lower than the rate of deferred debts across the Israeli banking system as a whole.

Since the outbreak of the crisis, the Bank has implemented a series of measures, the aim of which is to assist customers and make banking services more accessible to customers, enabling them to overcome the challenges and implications of the crisis. Among other things, the Bank has provided a reprieve from loan repayments and mortgages, as well as offers and grants of credit to business customers out of loan funds guaranteed by the State. In addition, the Bank has introduced a series of assistance services for the older population, including courier service to their homes, avoiding lines at the branches, as well as introducing a series of new and advanced digital services. These include joining the Bank's advisory services, video meetings with investment consultants, prolonged business hours for telephone consultation, opening of an account digitally, fixing branch appointments using the online 'chat', and more.  

Growth

In the first nine months of the year, financing profit from current operations increased by 1.2%, in comparison with the corresponding period last year. Total commission income increased by 7%. Most of the increase was due to the growth in capital market activity as a result of a growth in trading turnover on the Stock Exchange and from the growth in income from exchange spreads. This growth was partly offset by a decline in income from management fees and commissions on financing transactions, as a result of a decline in the volume of this activity resulting from the effect of the crisis.

The growth in the activity of the Group is noted also in the balance sheet data, both on the credit side and on the deposit side. The average outstanding balance of credit to the public amounted to NIS 89,475 million in the first nine months of the year, a growth of 4.9% in comparison with the corresponding period last year. Deposits from the public in the first nine months of the year increased by 13.2%, amounting to NIS 135,914 million, of which deposits by households and private banking increased by 21.1% amounting to NIS 71,816 million.

Efficiency

The Bank continued to increase efficiencies and the efficiency ratio continued to improve, reaching 61.0% as compared with 64.9% in the corresponding period last year. Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 1,894 million, a reduction of 5.3% in relation to the corresponding period last year.

Financial stability

The capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank reached NIS 8,944 million, a growth at the rate of 4.4% compared with that of the end of 2019. The Tier I equity capital ratio reached 10.93% (2.6 percentage points over the regulatory requirement) in comparison to 10.81% as at December 31, 2019, and the comprehensive capital ratio reached 14.23%.

The local credit rating companies have recently during the crisis period, reiterated the rating of the First International Bank, which is rated at AAA, the highest rating, similarly to that of the other large banks in Israel.

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank stated that: "The health crisis continues to affect economies and capital markets all over the world. Our Bank is confronting this new reality while demonstrating financial stability, noted across all stability indices: the capital ratio, being at a significantly higher level than that required by regulation, high liquidity, a high quality and broad credit portfolio, while continuing on our long-term efficiency measures. This stability enables us to continue to support our customers, both private and business, while maintaining functional and business continuity. The Bank continues to provide credit to its customers, also within the framework of funds guaranteed by the State, and even reached a leading rating compared with the other banks, under a survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance.

"The Bank continues its accelerated digital development across all banking areas, with a focus on advisory and investments areas. The usage rates, as well as customer satisfaction from the advanced digital channels, increased considerably during the crisis period."     

 

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal financial ratios


For the nine months
ended September 30,


For the year ended December 31,



2020


2019


2019







in %

Execution indices







Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

8.4%

10.6%

10.5%

Return on average assets(1)

0.48%

0.63%

0.63%

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

10.93%

10.79%

10.81%

Leverage ratio

5.39%

5.91%

5.81%

Liquidity coverage ratio

145%

124%

128%

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

2.8%

3.0%

3.0%

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)

1.8%

1.9%

1.9%

Ratio of fees to average assets (1)

0.9%

0.9%

0.9%

Efficiency ratio

61.0%

64.9%

64.4%





Credit quality indices




Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.35%

1.03%

1.05%

Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

1.10%

1.02%

1.08%

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public

168%

139%

131%

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

0.15%

0.09%

0.10%

Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)

0.62%

0.14%

0.16%






Principal data from the statement of income


For the nine months
ended September 30,



2020


2019





NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank


540


643

Interest Income, net

1,980

1,942

Expenses from credit losses

413

92

Total non-Interest income

1,126

1,140

  Of which: Fees

1,027

960

Total operating and other expenses

1,894

2,000

  Of which: Salaries and related expenses

1,138

1,215

                  Dismissals expenses

5

41

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

5.38

6.41








Principal data from the balance sheet









30.9.20


30.9.19


31.12.19







NIS million

Total assets


159,370


136,988


141,110

of which: Cash and deposits with banks

52,366

34,516

37,530

         Securities

12,174

10,453

10,995

         Credit to the public, net

89,585

87,310

87,899

Total liabilities

150,042

128,178

132,186

of which: Deposits from the public

135,914

116,292

120,052

         Deposits from banks

1,717

464

1,137

         Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,384

3,690

3,674

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

8,944

8,461

8,568








Additional data


30.9.20


30.9.19


31.12.19

Share price (0.01 NIS)


7,108


9,257


9,989

Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)

125

300

410


(1)   Annualized.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)



For the three months
ended September 30


For the nine months
ended September 30


For the year Ended
December 31



2020


2019


2020


2019


2019


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(audited)

Interest Income


731


699


2,160


2,337

3,085

Interest Expenses

69

57

180

395

483

Interest Income, net

662

642

1,980

1,942

2,602

Expenses from credit losses

91

33

413

92

138

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

571

609

1,567

1,850

2,464

Non- Interest Income






Non-Interest Financing income

36

63

97

175

225

Fees

336

325

1,027

960

1,286

Other income

-

3

2

5

9

Total non- Interest income

372

391

1,126

1,140

1,520

Operating and other expenses






Salaries and related expenses

386

394

1,138

1,215

1,601

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

89

90

261

270

353

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

24

22

71

68

92

Other expenses

141

143

424

447

608

Total operating and other expenses

640

649

1,894

2,000

2,654

Profit before taxes

303

351

799

990

1,330

Provision for taxes on profit

109

119

254

357

478

Profit after taxes

194

232

545

633

852

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

19

15

24

39

51

Net profit:






Before attribution to non–controlling interests

213

247

569

672

903

Attributed to non–controlling interests

(12)

(11)

(29)

(29)

(38)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

201

236

540

643

865









NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

2.00

2.35

5.38

6.41

8.62

 

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)



For the three months
ended September 30


For the nine months
ended September 30


For the year Ended
December 31



2020


2019


2020


2019


2019



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests


213


247


569


672


903

Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests

(12)

(11)

(29)

(29)

(38)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

201

236

540

643

865

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:






Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

60

8

(30)

84

101

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

(16)

(57)

(31)

(45)

(74)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

44

(49)

(61)

39

27

Related tax effect

(14)

17

21

(14)

(9)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes

30

(32)

(40)

25

18

Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests

(1)

(1)

(1)

-

(2)

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

31

(31)

(39)

25

20

Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests

243

215

529

697

921

Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests

(11)

(10)

(28)

(29)

(36)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

232

205

501

668

885

(1)   Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)





September 30,


December 31,



2020


2019


2019


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets




Cash and deposits with banks

52,366

34,516

37,530

Securities

12,174

10,453

10,995

Securities which were borrowed

14

126

9

Credit to the public

90,810

88,218

88,829

Provision for Credit losses

(1,225)

(908)

(930)

Credit to the public, net

89,585

87,310

87,899

Credit to the government

651

680

1,039

Investments in investee company

629

607

605

Premises and equipment

970

988

996

Intangible assets

249

227

248

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

1,438

1,078

1,091

Other assets(2)

1,294

1,003

698

Total assets

159,370

136,988

141,110

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Deposits from the public

135,914

116,292

120,052

Deposits from banks

1,717

464

1,137

Deposits from the Government

426

368

353

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,384

3,690

3,674

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

1,669

1,298

1,247

Other liabilities(1)(3)

5,932

6,066

5,723

Total liabilities

150,042

128,178

132,186

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

8,944

8,461

8,568

Non-controlling interests

384

349

356

Total equity

9,328

8,810

8,924

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

159,370

136,988

141,110

(1)  Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 77 million and NIS 60 million and NIS 57 million at 30.9.20, 30.9.19 and 31.12.19, respectively.

(2)  Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 90 million and NIS 49 million and NIS 42 million at 30.9.20, 30.9.19 and 31.12.19, respectively.

(3)  Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 100 million and NIS 170 million and NIS 47 million at 30.9.20, 30.9.19 and 31.12.19, respectively.

 

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)



For the three months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


Retained earnings (2)


Total share-holders' equity


Non- controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as of June 30, 2020

927

(201)

7,986

8,712

373

9,085

Net profit for the period

-

-

201

201

12

213

Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect

-

31

-

31

(1)

30

Balance as at September 30, 2020

927

(170)

8,187

8,944

384

9,328

 
















For the three months ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


Retained earnings (2)


Total share-holders' equity


Non- controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as of June 30, 2019

927

(95)

7,534

8,366

339

8,705

Net profit for the period

-

-

236

236

11

247

Dividend

-

-

(110)

(110)

-

(110)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(31)

-

(31)

(1)

(32)

Balance as at September 30, 2019

927

(126)

7,660

8,461

349

8,810

 
















For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


Retained earnings (2)


Total share-holders' equity


Non- controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited)

927

(131)

7,772

8,568

356

8,924

Net profit for the period

-

-

540

540

29

569

Dividend

-

-

(125)

(125)

-

(125)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(39)

-

(39)

(1)

(40)

Balance as at September 30, 2020

927

(170)

8,187

8,944

384

9,328

 
















For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


Retained earnings (2)


Total share-holders' equity


Non- controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2018 (audited)

927

(159)

7,325

8,093

320

8,413

Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted
accounting principals(3)

-

8

(8)

-

-

-

Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation

927

(151)

7,317

8,093

320

8,413

Net profit for the period

-

-

643

643

29

672

Dividend

-

-

(300)

(300)

-

(300)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

25

-

25

-

25

Balance as at September 30, 2019

927

(126)

7,660

8,461

349

8,810

 

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
(NIS million)



For the year ended December 31, 2019 (audited)



Share capital and premium (1)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


Retained earnings (2)


Total


Non- controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2018

927

(159)

7,325

8,093

320

8,413

Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted
accounting principals(3)

-

8

(8)

-

-

-

Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation

927

(151)

7,317

8,093

320

8,413

Net profit for the year

-

-

865

865

38

903

Dividend

-

-

(410)

(410)

-

(410)

Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect

-

20

-

20

(2)

18

Balance as at December 31, 2019

927

(131)

7,772

8,568

356

8,924

(1)   Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2)   Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

(3)   Cumulative effect of the initial implementation regarding financial instruments of US accepted accounting standards at banks in respect of financial instruments (ASU 2016-01).

Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il
Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations e-mail: fibi@gkir.com
Tel: +1-646-201-924

 

