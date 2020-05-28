CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, Inc., a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive, and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, has appointed Andrew Wilsack as the company's new CFO.
"Andrew's broad experience across disciplines will be an asset for us," said David Macdonald, President and CEO of First Light Diagnostics. "We are excited for Andrew to bring his entrepreneurial spirit and energy to our next stage of business development."
An accomplished leader in finance, Andrew brings to First Light Diagnostics more than 25 years of experience in the life science industry, ranging from venture-backed start-ups to publicly traded companies. Over the course of his career, Andrew has managed finance, accounting, strategic planning, human resources, information technology, and facilities. He has raised more than $50 million in equity and debt securities for life science companies.
Andrew's operational experience and track record of driving operational excellence will help First Light to deliver on its value proposition of saving healthcare costs, saving lives, and reducing the inappropriate use of antibiotics. Andrew has most recently served as a financial consultant at Danforth Advisors. He was previously the Vice President of FPA for Masimo Corporation and was the CFO at Argose Corporation. Andrew holds a BS in Finance from Northeastern University and an MSF from Bentley University.
"First Light's vision and technology are a game-changer," said Wilsack. "I am excited to join such an innovative company that is so well-poised for growth. The company's focus on delivering the right therapy faster and improving patient outcomes is very exciting to me."
Using primary patient samples directly without a culture step, First Light's MultiPath™ technology delivers breakthrough acceleration in rapid AST results, enabling clinicians to get the patient on the optimal targeted, narrow-spectrum therapy at the onset of their multi-drug resistant infection. With pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results four hours later, the MultiPath platform is an easy-to-use, automated benchtop analyzer with high throughput and continuous random access. Using the MultiPath platform, clinicians will be able to administer the most effective targeted therapy during the onset of multi-drug resistant infections versus waiting several days for results.
About First Light Diagnostics, Inc.
First Light Diagnostics is developing and intends to commercialize a unique range of breakthrough diagnostic products to rapidly, sensitively and cost-effectively detect life-threatening infections, to determine effective antibiotics at the onset of infection, and to attenuate the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit www.firstlightdx.com.
David Macdonald
President and CEO
First Light Diagnostics
dmacdonald@firstlightdx.com
Mobile: (858) 997-9641
Related Images
first-light-diagnostics.png
First Light Diagnostics
First Light Diagnostics is developing and intends to commercialize a unique range of breakthrough diagnostic products to rapidly, sensitively and cost-effectively detect life-threatening infections, to determine effective antibiotics at the onset of infection, and to attenuate the spread of antibiotic resistance.