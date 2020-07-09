PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today that it has hired Joseph Cartellone as Executive Vice President, Director of Mortgage Services. Based in Pittsburgh, he reports to Barry Robinson, Chief Consumer Banking Officer for FNB.
In this role, Cartellone oversees the division that provides comprehensive mortgage banking services to customers throughout FNB's multi-state footprint, with nearly $3 billion in annual loan production volume. He will focus on the continued expansion of the unit and on enhancing and streamlining the customer experience through new processes and technology. Cartellone assumes the role previously held by David B. Green, who was instrumental in building the mortgage unit.
"Our mortgage division is well positioned for continued success and expansion," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "With his wealth of experience and critical insights, we are confident Joe will be effective in continuing to move our Mortgage Services group forward, building on the significant growth achieved under Dave's leadership."
Cartellone added, "I've long been impressed by FNB's innovation and expansion and am excited for the opportunity to lead the Company's well-respected mortgage banking division. I look forward to pursuing opportunities to grow the unit and continue to raise the bar on service for our customers."
Cartellone brings more than 32 years of mortgage banking experience to FNB, having held executive roles with Chase, PNC and most recently BBVA Compass, where he served as Head of Mortgage Banking and Consumer Lending. He studied Economics at the University of Cincinnati and is a graduate of the Kenan-Flagler Business School's Executive Leadership Development program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Mortgage Executive Magazine recognized Cartellone as one of its 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives in America. He is also heavily involved in several national and regional banking organizations including the Mortgage Bankers Association of America, Mortgage Bankers Association of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Ohio Mortgage Bankers Association and Consumer Bankers Association.
