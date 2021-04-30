BELOIT, Wis., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First National Bank and Trust (FNBT) marked the opening of its new Loan Production Office (LPO) in Janesville, Wisconsin with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Forward Janesville ambassadors and community representatives joined FNBT executives and employees on Wednesday, April 28 for the ribbon-cutting event officially opening the LPO located at 101 East Milwaukee Street, Suite 203. This office represents the second location in Janesville and is the first loan-only office for the bank.
"This investment into the downtown Janesville area will further strengthen our ability to support our customer and community families," said David McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer of FNBT. "While the Loan Production Office isn't a full-service branch, this expansion will support business clients seeking a banking partner with local decisions and high touch service. As a truly local bank focused on family businesses, we want to help commercial and small businesses thrive."
Senior Vice President (SVP) and Commercial Banking Manager, Scott Bordwell will lead the team at the new loan production office. Joining Bordwell are Aron Bussan, Vice President Commercial Loan Officer, Stephanie Lawton, Vice President Small Business Portfolio Manager, and Trisha Neal, Commercial Sales Administrator. Additionally, Dave Marshick, SVP Commercial Banking Manager who leads the commercial banking team in Beloit, and Brian Anderson, Vice President Commercial Loan Officer, will continue to be based in Beloit, but available for client appointments in Janesville.
"We are very excited to open this Loan Production Office in Janesville," said Bordwell. "The team we've assembled has expertise in commercial and business banking. Together we have 145 years of combined experience in the banking industry, 100 of which have been focused in Janesville. We're here to support the needs of businesses with local experience."
The LPO will be open Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm by appointment with a focus on lending activities. Clients will be welcome to meet with bankers to discuss loan options or meet with Wealth Management professionals by appointment. Deposits will continue to be accepted through online and mobile deposit services, at FNBT's full service branch located at 2636 S US Highway 51 in Janesville or any of the bank's 16 convenient locations in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. Visit https://youtu.be/XuPTq1t_4io to view a video tour of FNBT's new Loan Production Office.
First National Bank and Trust Company is a family-focused, community bank headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. Chartered in 1882, First National Bank and Trust has grown to be a leading financial services institution offering products and services for consumers and businesses, as well as trust, retirement services, investment management, brokerage and insurance. We now serve nearly 30,000 households in 13 communities and 16 locations in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois with assets of approximately $1.4 billion. We treat our customers, employees, shareholders and communities like family, with a goal of helping all our families succeed. Providing Sound Advice and delivering an exceptional experience has positioned First National Bank and Trust as a Stateline leader in the industry. For additional information, visit http://www.bankatfirstnational.com.
