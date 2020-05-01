BATON ROUGE, La., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. (FNBB, Inc.) promoted Pax Mogenson to President of its banking subsidiary, First National Bankers Bank (FNBB), at its Board of Directors meeting held on April 27. Jim Hudson will remain Chief Executive Officer of FNBB.
"We are pleased to announce that effective June 30, 2020, Pax Mogenson will assume the position of President of FNBB as part of our management succession plan. This promotion was approved by our Board of Directors at our April Board meeting held this week. Our Board of Directors and our Executive Management team began jointly crafting our long term management succession plan a few years ago. Pax's promotion continues our process of building a new executive team to lead the bank into the future," said Joseph F. Quinlan, Jr., FNBB, Inc. Chairman.
"Pax will continue to work closely with Jim in leading Bank-wide strategic initiatives in his new role. We are incredibly proud of Pax and the job that he has done in leading the expanded Louisiana-Mississippi Region and taking on a number of other leadership roles and special projects since his arrival in Baton Rouge in the summer of 2018," said Joseph F. Quinlan, III, FNBB, Inc. Chief Executive Officer.
First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company with four subsidiaries serving the correspondent bank needs of community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. First National Bankers Bank, chartered in 1983, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Lake Mary, Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Memphis, Tennessee. The total assets as of December 31, 2019 are $837 million. The Board of Directors are elected from its community bank shareholders.