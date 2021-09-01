RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Shore Center Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 22501 Shore Center Drive, Euclid, OH.  Shore Center Plaza is a market dominant 111,152 SF shopping center that is 94.1% occupied and anchored by a 47,348 square foot Dave's Supermarket, a high-performing Ohio-based grocery store chain. The property is located approximately 13.5 miles northeast of downtown Cleveland and adds a secure and growing income stream to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

"We are very excited to add another Dave's Supermarket to our portfolio", said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "Dave's is joined here by an impressive lineup of internet-resistant and daily needs tenants including Dollar Tree, Citi Trends, Aaron's, Little Caesar's, and Burger King, which makes this a very attractive acquisition for FNRP and our Investors."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate.  FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

