RED BANK, N.J., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners, a leading private equity real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Alexander Vitro has joined the team as the Head of Asset Management.
In his role, Alex will be responsible for overseeing the firm's internal property management, leasing and accounting teams as well as the direction of the firm's overall property strategy. Alex is a seasoned real estate professional and joins First National after having successfully lead asset management in a senior capacity at several other respected real estate firms.
Christopher Palermo, Managing Principal at First National commented, "We are excited to have someone of Alex's caliber join our team. We look forward to the experience he will bring to First National. We are committed to further building our platform as we continue to grow."
First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as investor, developer and asset manager of commercial investment properties. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in substantial returns for investors.
