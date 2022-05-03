Retail Focused N.J.-based Investment Firm Expands Key Department as it Seeks New Opportunities to Drive Value for Investors
RED BANK, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) has named Doug Holtzman to the new position of vice president of NNN leasing and acquisitions. Holtzman, a 14-year industry veteran who specializes in investment sales and the leasing of single-tenant retail properties, joins the Red Bank-based, vertically integrated real estate investment firm as it seeks to develop new avenues for driving value for investors.
Founded in 2015, FNRP continues a period of strategic portfolio growth nationwide, targeting grocery-anchored open-air retail centers in primary and key secondary markets. While this remains the company's core business, Managing Director Fred Battisti noted that Holtzman's appointment is integral to the firm's launch of a NNN leasing and acquisitions division to focus on net-leased properties.
"This was a challenging role to fill," said Battisti. "We were looking for a specific skill set that not many people have, and it took time to find the right candidate. Doug is a NNN acquisitions, disposition, and leasing specialist with a diverse background and extensive experience in this product type. We are excited to have the talent in place that will allow us to partner with national NNN brokers and source new opportunities as our firm continues to grow and scale."
FNRP's mission is to provide everyday accredited investors with access to real estate assets that traditionally have been available only to institutional investors. From acquisition to disposition, the firm oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas to ensure its properties achieve high value and that partners realize exceptional risk-adjusted returns.
A resident of Tampa, FL, Holtzman, will play a vital role in leveraging FNRP's breadth and depth of internal resources to generate investor value by identifying properties with near-term leasing expirations and taking those deals full cycle – from sourcing to leasing to exposition – within a target 18-month period.
Holtzman started his career at Site Centers as a leasing intern handling centers in Ohio, Kentucky, western Pennsylvania, and western New York. After earning a bachelor's degree in marketing from Kent State University, he joined a local brokerage firm and focused on Ohio markets. He went on to specialize in investment sales with the prominent full-service firm, Anchor Cleveland, where he most recently served as vice president.
Utilizing his broad experience in commercial real estate, including asset management and property management, Holtzman brings a unique perspective to FNRP. He has handled a multitude of transactions, including traditional sales, 1031 exchanges, distressed property sales, and auctions. He also has extensive experience working with developers, REITs, high net-worth investors, and bank-owned real estate on both the acquisition and disposition of commercial real estate.
"Leading this new division and steering its growth is the marriage of everything I have done in my career," said Holtzman. "I am excited to work with a company that has a national platform, a great reputation, and a strong track record of closing. And in the current market, there is tremendous opportunity to leverage FNRP's vast experience, expertise, and established name to capitalize on these types of deals."
About First National Realty Partners, LLC
