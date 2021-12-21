GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America's largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, has acquired Emergency Fire & Water Restoration (EFWR), a Milwaukee-based fire and water restoration, mitigation and reconstruction service provider. The acquisition is part of First Onsite's strategy to attain operational excellence for clients by focusing on geographical expansion and to improve response time.
EFWR was founded by Michael Wyne in 2010 and provides full-service emergency restoration and reconstruction services in the Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin areas. This acquisition expands First Onsite's existing operations in the region.
"At EFWR we commit to helping people no matter the scale or difficulty of a project," shared Michael Wyne, EFWR CEO, Founder and Owner. "In this region, our customers experience loss threats from floods, severe storms, and extreme temperatures. Our approach is very similar to First Onsite's; we partner with our clients and do whatever it takes to get the job done."
"The alignment of company values, customer service, and leadership couldn't be more perfect with EFWR," stated Stacy Mazur, First Onsite CEO, U.S. "Adding EFWR to our existing operations in Milwaukee brings a more robust team to the region."
"We are excited to have EFWR join First Onsite. As former competitors, we know them well and look forward to helping serve the strong client base they have established in the past 12 years as well as partnering with them on new projects," stated David Heitman Regional Vice President. "Michael and his team of professionals have a solid reputation with their clients on the commercial and residential side."
This acquisition is the latest in a series that expands First Onsite's capabilities and resources across North America and Puerto Rico. The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. Mr. Wyne will remain in a leadership role and continue to be based in Milwaukee.
About First Onsite
First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV). For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Maureen Russell, First Onsite Property Restoration, 1 3039292711, mkr@maureenrussell.com
SOURCE First Onsite Property Restoration