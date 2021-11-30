GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America's largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, has acquired Kauai Restoration & Cleaning, Inc., a Lihue, H.I. based water restoration, mitigation and reconstruction service provider. The acquisition is part of First Onsite's expansion strategy to attain operational excellence for clients by focusing on geographical expansion and timely response.
Kauai Restoration & Cleaning was founded by Gabriel Prieto in 2013. Since that time the restoration company has grown exponentially due to expanding its scope of services to include a reconstruction division in 2020. This is the first acquisition for First Onsite on the island of Kauai. "You might say the restoration business is in my blood. I started doing restoration work in the late 80s with my father in Southern California. I knew that I wanted to get into business to help people in times of need or an emergency," shared Gabe Prieto, Kauai Restoration Founder and Owner.
"This is a unique and exciting acquisition for First Onsite. Gabe's industry leadership combined with Kauai Restoration & Cleaning's competitive momentum fits perfectly with the First Onsite culture," stated Stacy Mazur, First Onsite CEO, U.S.
"We are thrilled to have Kauai Restoration join the First Onsite Ohana!," stated Raymond Gould, Regional Director, Hawaii. "Gabe and his terrific team have a great reputation with their clients on the island of Kauai. Through Gabe and his team, we're excited to expand our support to our Clients on the Garden Isle."
First Onsite, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV) and represents the second-largest independent North American restoration and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises. This acquisition is the latest in a series that expands First Onsite's capabilities and resources across North America. The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.
About First Onsite
First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90+ locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.
