GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America's largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, has acquired Bales Restoration, a metropolitan Seattle-based emergency water restoration, disinfectant cleaning, mold remediation, drying and inspections service provider. Founded in 1976, Bales Restoration is the leading healthcare and commercial restoration provider in the Seattle market. The acquisition is part of First Onsite's expansion strategy to attain operational excellence for clients by focusing on geographical expansion and timely response.
This new acquisition allows Bales Restoration to scale operations with major commercial clients throughout the Greater Seattle region. The existing First Onsite branch in Kent will now serve regional accounts with locations in Northern Seattle together with the Bales Restoration team.
"Bales Restoration is widely considered one of the best commercial restoration and healthcare contributors in the Pacific Northwest region. With their market strength and their experience with complex projects in the commercial segment, they're the perfect fit for First Onsite's growth strategy in that market," stated Stacy Mazur, First Onsite CEO, U.S.
"Increased production support from First Onsite helps with the capacity restraints we have experienced. We are very excited about this acquisition and look forward to growing throughout the region," shared Ernie Storrer, Bales Restoration President and Owner.
First Onsite, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV) and represents the second-largest independent North American restoration and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises. This acquisition is the latest in a series that expands First Onsite's capabilities and resources across North America. The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.
About First Onsite
First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90 locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Maureen Russell, First Onsite Property Restoration, 1 3039292711, mkr@maureenrussell.com
SOURCE First Onsite Property Restoration