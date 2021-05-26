GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America, expands its global leadership team adding two new strategic hires in the marketing and brand experience capacity.
"With our recent brand launch behind us, it's time to intentionally support, nurture and be accountable to the First Onsite vision and brand, and put it to work against our strategic goals. Success in this industry requires strong brand alignment across our functional areas and a clear roadmap for where and how we push our brand experience forward," stated Jeff Johnson, Global CEO, First Onsite.
Adrian Fulle serves as Vice President of Marketing for First Onsite. Mr. Fulle is a digital marketing and storytelling expert who is responsible for the overall marketing strategy and outcomes. Mr. Fulle comes from the entertainment industry as a writer/director for independent feature films and television as well as a content producer for highly recognized brands including Red Bull, Sony, Intel and Paramount Pictures International. He successfully built and scaled a digital marketing studio for Variety Magazine, creating a multimillion-dollar revenue stream for the publisher. He served as Chief Marketing Officer for an Insurance Technology startup and Director of Digital Marketing at the largest family-owned restoration firm in the U.S.
"My role at First Onsite allows me to align my past experience building and managing forward-thinking marketing solutions with my knowledge of both the insurance and restoration industries," shared Mr. Fulle.
Outside of First Onsite, he volunteers for various humanitarian, environmental and educational non-profits including a role on the Girls Athletic Leadership School (GALS) Parent Committee, an all-girls charter school located in Denver, Colorado that empowers young women to succeed academically, lead confidently, live boldly, and thrive physically. He is based in the Greenwood Village, Colorado office.
Jenny Vandehey serves as Senior Vice President of Culture and Experience for First Onsite. Ms. Vandehey is a proven strategist, brand builder and synergizer of individuals, teams, and partners. As a former Strategy Director supporting clients like the U.S. Air Force Academy, Schwab/TD Ameritrade, and General Mills, she brings her broad experience of brand transformation, research, and leadership to the restoration and reconstruction industry. In this newly developed role, Ms. Vandehey will bring accountability, tangibility, and measurability to First Onsite's brand purpose, promise and vision, assessing where opportunities exist to better serve team members, clients, and the community, and working across teams to ensure that each touchpoint people have with the brand ladders up to an exceptional experience.
"We're putting the words on our walls to work, and making sure we have the people, processes and tools in place to operationalize our purpose and vision as we continue to grow," she shares.
Her passion for using business as a force for good will brings even more meaning to First Onsite's purpose - to "Restore, Rebuild and Rise" – as she establishes the company's social purpose strategy. Outside of the office, Ms. Vandehey is a birth doula, community herbalist, and advisor for Golden Girls Global, a worldwide movement helping girls connect with their creativity, leadership, and emerging selves in community. She is based in the Greenwood Village, Colorado office.
About First Onsite
First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,200 team members and operates from more than 80 locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to http://www.firstonsite.com or follow on Twitter @firstonsite and LinkedIn.
