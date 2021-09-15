SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America, congratulates Tina Ballard, SPHR on her new role as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Ms. Ballard brings 20 years of HR leadership experience to First Onsite. "One of our core values at First Onsite is providing a great employee experience. Tina will help us deliver that to our team members across all of our branches around the country. We are excited to have her on our leadership team," stated Jeff Johnson, Global CEO, First Onsite.
As the Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Tina is responsible for the overall leadership, execution, and strategic planning of human resources for First Onsite across North America and abroad. She will oversee the ongoing reorganization of the Human Resources Department, improving recruiting operations, expansion of the HR Business Partner network, and the introduction of resources to address People Development, Total Rewards (compensation & benefits), and Human Resources Technology. "I'm really excited to join First Onsite. The HR team will evolve to bring a higher level of support through a close working relationship with all relevant internal branches, regions, and corporate functions, while building a world-class HR function that supports our growth in the U.S., Canada and abroad.," shared Tina Ballard. She most recently served as Head of Human Resources for Summit Materials; a $2B construction materials company with over 6,000 employees throughout the U.S. and Canada.
About First Onsite
First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90+ locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.
