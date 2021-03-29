DENVER, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Onsite Restoration unites seven leading restoration companies in the U.S. under one brand name. The leading independent North American disaster restoration services company, provides remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services nationwide, and for the U.S. large loss and commercial market. On March 29, 2021, multiple companies come together under one brand name. As a unified brand, they will be equipped with 80+ branches across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, over 2,200 team members, and over 70 years of combined experience. The name change does not affect current clients nor projects already in progress. It enhances the service lines and response times for clients and communities in North America. The new brand effort combines two companies in Canada and seven restoration companies in the U.S. including Interstate Restoration, Interstate Hawaii, Super Restoration, Perfection Property Restoration, Catco, Rolyn, and Trilink.
Jeff Johnson, First Onsite Global CEO commented. "This new unified company and shared purpose - helping our clients Restore, Rebuild, and Rise - fuels collaboration, keeps us rowing in the same direction, and gives team members a greater sense of belonging. This is all part of our vision: to provide an exceptional experience for our team and clients. When we work together and combine the depth of expertise from all the legacy companies under one family, we're unstoppable. What remains unchanged is the family work ethic and team culture that holds us accountable to our clients and one another. At the end of the day, we lead with the heart first.`` Johnson has led the unification efforts over the past two years with several acquisitions and a successful recapitalization effort boosting the company's position in the restoration and reconstruction industry. "The complexity and logistical magnitude our teams work within require that we invest deeply into all the resources necessary to respond to our client's needs quickly and consistently. Including the ability to scale quickly on equipment, safety, and technological decisions. This, combined with the empathy and care we bring to each job, provides an experience our clients never forget. " Mr. Johnson explained.
"The genesis of this name change and brand collaboration was developed over many months of discussions, research, and interviews with internal employees and external stakeholders. This process has allowed us to lead within the industry and serve new and existing clients based on what we know matters most. Being the first phone call our clients make immediately after an unplanned event requires a larger commitment, the ability to mobilize quickly. We are stronger, smarter, and more valuable to our clients than ever before through this unified purpose." States Stacy Mazur, CEO, USA. Mr. Mazur founded Interstate Restoration 23 years ago and will remain CEO in the U.S.
"The joint effort of each legacy company throughout the branding journey has held a magnifying glass up to each operation gaining clarity on the best practices, strengths, and purpose that can be collectively shared as we move forward. We are harmonizing the most valuable aspects and building the First Onsite brand from the inside out." Says Jenny Vandehey, Chief Brand Officer. "Over the course of 2021 - 2022, there are several initiatives set in motion that contribute to our purpose, vision, and values. These encompass all departments from IT on technology solutions developing a unified and custom-built operating platform that team members from across the organization are involved in, to Human Resources in maintaining, attracting, and retaining top talent in the industry." Vandehey offered.
First Onsite provides commercial restoration and reconstruction services across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. They offer services in major metropolitan areas with 80+ offices. They manage risk and resiliency by upholding safety as the most important part of their commitment. This includes high-risk situations due to climate change, natural disasters, and events.
About First Onsite - North America's Trusted Leader in Property Restoration
First Onsite Restoration is the largest independent North American disaster restoration services provider, providing remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services nationwide, and for the U.S. large loss and commercial market. First Onsite offers more than 2,200 employees, 80+ offices across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, and a combined 70+ years of industry-leading experience and expertise with a commitment to customer service. First Onsite proudly serves the commercial, municipal, and industrial sectors. First Onsite is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstService Corporation.
