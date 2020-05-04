ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  Highlights include:

Operating Results:

  • Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:

Quarter Ended


March 31,


2020


2019


(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

$

175,063



$

163,712






Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

60,693



$

71,441


Net earnings per common share

$

0.35



$

0.44






FFO available to common stockholders

$

102,509



$

110,345


FFO per common share

$

0.60



$

0.68






Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

119,188



$

109,014


Core FFO per common share

$

0.70



$

0.67






AFFO available to common stockholders

$

121,750



$

110,631


AFFO per common share

$

0.71



$

0.68


First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Core FFO per common share increased 4.5% over prior year results
  • AFFO per common share increased 4.4% over prior year results
  • Portfolio occupancy was 98.8% at March 31, 2020 as compared to 99.0% on December 31, 2019 and 98.2% on March 31, 2019
  • Invested $67.2 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 21 properties with an aggregate 217,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.9%
  • Sold 14 properties for $36.3 million producing $12.8 million of gains on sales
  • Issued $400 million principal amount of 2.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 generating net proceeds of $395.1 million
  • Issued $300 million principal amount of 3.10% senior unsecured notes due 2050 generating net proceeds of $290.5 million
  • Paid off $325 million principal amount of 3.800% senior unsecured notes due 2022
  • Ended the quarter with $217.4 million of cash and no amounts drawn on $900 million credit bank facility

In light of the rapidly evolving and uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic environment, National Retail Properties has determined to withdraw its previously issued 2020 earnings guidance. NNN is actively working with its tenants that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  As of April 29, 2020, NNN has collected approximately 52% of rent originally due in April 2020 and certain tenants, representing approximately 37% of annualized base rent, have requested short-term rent deferrals of usually 30 to 90 days. NNN is negotiating terms with these tenants that would require deferred rental payments to be paid in late 2020 through late 2021.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The first quarter reflected another solid, consistent performance by National Retail Properties, highlighted by fortifying our balance sheet with $700 million of well-priced long term unsecured debt and repayment of our 2022 debt maturities. Although the sudden and unexpected impact of the coronavirus pandemic and related economic turmoil has recently affected many of our tenants, we are continuing to focus on the long-term as we maintain our strong liquidity position, work with our tenants to address the reality of their business interruption, and plan ahead for the time when this turmoil is behind us."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of March 31, 2020, the company owned 3,125 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.1 years.  For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on May 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results.  The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com.  For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site.  In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements.  These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results.  These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT.  Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and (ii) the company's quarterly report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission.  Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates.  Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.  National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP.  FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows:  net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies.  FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions.  Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.  The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations.  Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis.  Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation.  Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.   The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP.  AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance.  The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 



Quarter Ended



March 31,



2020


2019

Income Statement Summary










Revenues:





Rental income


$

174,547



$

163,026


Interest and other income from real estate transactions


516



686




175,063



163,712







Operating expenses:





General and administrative


10,100



9,521


Real estate


7,635



7,093


Depreciation and amortization


49,188



46,180


Leasing transaction costs


36



52


Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries


5,513



3,245




72,472



66,091


Gain on disposition of real estate


12,770



10,445


Earnings from operations


115,361



108,066







Other expenses (revenues):





Interest and other income


(164)



(1,924)


Interest expense(1)


33,670



29,957


Loss on early extinguishment of debt


16,679






50,185



28,033







Net earnings


65,176



80,033


Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests


2



(10)







Net earnings attributable to NNN


65,178



80,023


Series E preferred stock dividends




(4,097)


Series F preferred stock dividends


(4,485)



(4,485)


Net earnings available to common stockholders


$

60,693



$

71,441







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic


171,039



161,105


Diluted


171,232



161,614







Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:





Basic


$

0.35



$

0.44


Diluted


$

0.35



$

0.44



(1) Includes $2,291 in connection with the early redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the 
     quarter ended March 31, 2020.

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 



Quarter Ended



March 31,



2020


2019

Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:





Net earnings available to common stockholders


$

60,693



$

71,441


Real estate depreciation and amortization


49,073



46,104


Gain on disposition of real estate


(12,770)



(10,445)


Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries


5,513



3,245


Total FFO adjustments


41,816



38,904


FFO available to common stockholders


$

102,509



$

110,345







FFO per common share:





Basic


$

0.60



$

0.68


Diluted


$

0.60



$

0.68







Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:





Net earnings available to common stockholders


$

60,693



$

71,441


Total FFO adjustments


41,816



38,904


FFO available to common stockholders


102,509



110,345







Loss on early extinguishment of debt (early redemption of notes payable due 2022)


16,679




Gain on sale of equity investments




(1,331)


Total Core FFO adjustments


16,679



(1,331)


Core FFO available to common stockholders


$

119,188



$

109,014







Core FFO per common share:





Basic


$

0.70



$

0.68


Diluted


$

0.70



$

0.67






















National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 



Quarter Ended



March 31,



2020


2019

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:





Net earnings available to common stockholders


$

60,693



$

71,441


Total FFO adjustments


41,816



38,904


Total Core FFO adjustments


16,679



(1,331)


Core FFO available to common stockholders


119,188



109,014







Straight-line accrued rent


(61)



(747)


Net capital lease rent adjustment


61



172


Below-market rent amortization


(220)



(228)


Stock based compensation expense


3,248



2,546


Capitalized interest expense


(466)



(126)


Total AFFO adjustments


2,562



1,617


AFFO available to common stockholders


$

121,750



$

110,631







AFFO per common share:





Basic


$

0.71



$

0.69


Diluted


$

0.71



$

0.68







Other Information:





Rental income from operating leases(1)


$

168,733



$

158,398


Earned income from direct financing leases(1)


$

164



$

213


Percentage rent(1)


$

403



$

422







Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(1)


$

5,247



$

3,993


Real estate expenses


(7,635)



(7,092)


Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$

(2,388)



$

(3,099)







Amortization of debt costs(2)


$

1,816



$

920


Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)


$

147



$

141


Non-real estate depreciation expense


$

118



$

79




(1)

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are presented under

the new accounting standard, ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)."  For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 2019,

the aggregate of such amounts is $174,547 and $163,026, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income

statement summary.

(2)

Includes $851 in connection with the redemption of the 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the quarter ended

March 31, 2020.

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 



March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019

Balance Sheet Summary










Assets:





Real estate:





Accounted for using the operating method, net of accumulated 
     depreciation and amortization


$

7,285,236



$

7,286,217


Accounted for using the direct financing method


4,143



4,204


Real estate held for sale


4,498



10,818


Cash and cash equivalents


217,383



1,112


Receivables, net of allowance of $506


4,214



2,874


Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $1,842


28,592



28,897


Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization


2,461



2,783


Other assets


100,523



97,962


Total assets


$

7,647,050



$

7,434,867







Liabilities:





Line of credit payable


$



$

133,600


 Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized 
     debt cost


11,895



12,059


 Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs


3,206,563



2,842,698


Accrued interest payable


41,698



18,250


Other liabilities


85,959



96,578


Total liabilities


3,346,115



3,103,185







Stockholders' equity of NNN


4,300,930



4,331,675


Noncontrolling interests


5



7


Total equity


4,300,935



4,331,682







Total liabilities and equity


$

7,647,050



$

7,434,867






















Common shares outstanding


171,963



171,694







Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)


32,500



32,460







 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of March 31, 2020

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Unsecured Debt


Principal


Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount


Stated Rate


Effective
Rate


Maturity Date

Line of credit payable


$



$



L + 87.5 bps


2.546

%


 January 2022












Unsecured notes payable:











2023


350,000



349,117



3.300

%


3.388

%


 April 2023

2024


350,000



349,671



3.900

%


3.924

%


 June 2024

2025


400,000



399,414



4.000

%


4.029

%


 November 2025

2026


350,000



347,259



3.600

%


3.733

%


 December 2026

2027


400,000



398,730



3.500

%


3.548

%


 October 2027

2028


400,000



397,505



4.300

%


4.388

%


 October 2028

2030


400,000



398,717



2.500

%


2.536

%


April 2030

2048


300,000



295,859



4.800

%


4.890

%


 October 2048

2050


300,000



293,939



3.100

%


3.205

%


April 2050












Total


3,250,000



3,230,211



















Total unsecured debt(1)


$

3,250,000



$

3,230,211



















Debt costs




(31,140)








Accumulated amortization


7,492








Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization


(23,648)








Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs


$

3,206,563









(1)  Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 11.2 years.

 

Mortgages Payable


Principal
Balance


Interest Rate


Maturity Date


Mortgage(1)


$

11,947



5.230

%


   July 2023










Debt costs


(147)







Accumulated amortization


95







Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization


(52)







Mortgages payable, including unamortized
  premium and net of unamortized debt costs


$

11,895







(1)   Includes unamortized premium



























 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio


 Top 20 Lines of Trade






As of March 31,




Line of Trade


2020(1)


2019(2)


1.


Convenience stores


18.1

%


17.8

%


2.


Restaurants – full service


11.0

%


11.3

%


3.


Automotive service


9.9

%


8.9

%


4.


Restaurants – limited service


8.7

%


9.0

%


5.


Family entertainment centers


6.7

%


7.1

%


6.


Health and fitness


5.2

%


5.5

%


7.


Theaters


4.7

%


4.9

%


8.


Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories


3.4

%


3.5

%


9.


Automotive parts


3.1

%


3.4

%


10.


Equipment rental


2.6

%


1.9

%


11.


Home improvement


2.6

%


2.4

%


12.


Wholesale clubs


2.5

%


2.3

%


13.


Medical service providers


2.1

%


2.2

%


14.


General merchandise


1.7

%


1.6

%


15.


Furniture


1.7

%


1.6

%


16.


Home furnishings


1.6

%


1.5

%


17.


Travel plazas


1.5

%


1.7

%


18.


Drug stores


1.5

%


1.7

%


19.


Consumer electronics


1.5

%


1.6

%


20.


Bank


1.3

%


1.6

%




Other


8.6

%


8.5

%




Total


100.0

%


100.0

%


 

Top 10 States



State



% of Total(1)



State



% of Total(1)


1.

Texas



17.5

%


6.

North Carolina



4.5

%


2.

Florida



8.8

%


7.

Indiana



4.1

%


3.

Ohio



5.8

%


8.

Tennessee



3.8

%


4.

Illinois



5.1

%


9.

Virginia



3.5

%


5.

Georgia



4.5

%


10.

California



3.3

%






(1) Based on the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of March 31, 2020.



(2) Based on the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of March 31, 2019.


 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio


Top Tenants ( ≥ 2.0%)





Properties


% of Total(1)


7-Eleven


140



5.0

%


Mister Car Wash


115



4.5

%


Camping World


47



4.3

%


LA Fitness


30



3.7

%


Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)


203



3.4

%


GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)


151



3.3

%


AMC Theatre


20



3.0

%


Couche Tard (Pantry)


85



2.8

%


BJ's Wholesale Club


11



2.5

%


Sunoco


59



2.2

%


Chuck E. Cheese's


53



2.1

%


Mavis Tire Express Services


120



2.0

%

 

Lease Expirations(2)




% of
Total(1)


# of
Properties


Gross Leasable
Area(3)




% of
Total(1)


# of
Properties


Gross Leasable
Area(3)

2020


1.2

%


44



526,000



2026


4.4

%


173



1,630,000


2021


3.5

%


112



1,238,000



2027


7.0

%


192



2,555,000


2022


5.5

%


121



1,624,000



2028


4.5

%


152



1,156,000


2023


2.9

%


118



1,473,000



2029


3.0

%


75



1,046,000


2024


3.7

%


100



1,602,000



2030


3.9

%


109



1,214,000


2025


5.6

%


175



1,918,000



Thereafter


54.8

%


1,715



15,928,000



(1)    Based on the annual base rent of $677,536,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of 
        March 31, 2020.

(2)    As of March 31, 2020, the weighted average remaining lease term is 11.1 years.

(3)    Square feet.

 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.