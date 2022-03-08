ARLINGTON, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Rate Ventures, a premier Dallas/Fort Worth-based FinTech-focused venture capital fund, today announced its first investment in RegAlytics from its recently launched $25 million venture capital fund. First Rate Ventures led the seed investment round.
Led by serial RegTech entrepreneur Mary Kopczynski, RegAlytics is passionate about simplifying regulatory compliance. RegAlytics provides coherent, customizable, and fully vetted regulatory data from over 5,000 regulators every day. The data can be accessed via their online platform or their application programming interface (API). Additionally, several Fintech and GRC Solutions companies have embedded RegAlytics directly into their own platforms to better serve the needs of their customers.
"First Rate Ventures is excited to invest in the RegTech space. Chief Executive Officer and Founder Mary Kopczynski and her team of founders have created a people-first culture that we believe in," said First Rate Ventures Managing Director Marshall Smith. "In addition to providing capital, the award-winning First Rate ArtIE technology platform will be utilized to transform and expedite the platform delivery and support to RegAlytics, offering rapid expansion to cover regulations in additional sectors."
"When we decided to take on outside capital to align RegAlytics for the future, First Rate Ventures provided not just capital but a strategic partnership that helped them to stand apart from the other venture firms," said RegAlytics Chief Executive Officer and Founder Mary Kopczynski. "Not only has First Rate Ventures built a powerful reputation in the FinTech Venture space, they also deliver award-winning solutions to the industry's most prestigious firms. The combination of their strategic approach to partnerships and a culture that aligns fully with RegAlytics was irresistible."
About First Rate Ventures
With more than $25 million in capital, First Rate Ventures is dedicated to investing in innovative start-ups in strategic markets, primarily emphasizing wealth technology, investment technology, regulatory technology, and mortgage technology. By focusing on early-stage start-ups in North America, Europe, and Asia, First Rate Ventures offers expertise working with highly regulated industries. They will serve as a strategic guide helping accelerate growth among the more than 500 banks and wealth management firms that currently utilize First Rate's solutions globally.
About RegAlytics
Founded in 2019, RegAlytics covers over 5000 regulators to deliver the most comprehensive, coherent, and customizable regulatory data in the world. The RegAlytics platform uses proprietary technology to gather and structure regulatory data, which our regulatory experts further enrich. RegAlytics can be managed by individuals or directly ingested by GRC solutions in an easy-to-use, customizable interface.
