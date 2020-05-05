FLORENCE, S.C., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), holding company for First Reliance Bank ("Company"), today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
2020 First Quarter Highlights
- Net income improved to $858 thousand, a 29.4% increase over Q1 2019;
- Diluted EPS improved to $0.11 per share, a 37.5% increase over Q1 2019;
- Absent a $0.33 per share charge related to the quarterly mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment, Net Income after Adjustments (a non-GAAP financial measure) would be $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share;
- Net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 4.09% for Q1 2020, compared to 3.95% for Q1 2019;
- Tangible book value increased 9.81% over Q1 2019 to $6.83;
- Total assets increased 9.35% to $661 million at Q1 2020, compared to $604 million at Q1 2019;
- Total loans increased 7.03% to $481 million at Q1 2020, compared to $449 million at Q1 2019;
- Transaction deposits to total deposits increased to 49.1% at Q1 2020, compared to 39.5% at Q1 2019;
- Tier 1 Leverage Capital "Bank level" increased to 10.29% at Q1 2020, compared to 9.48% at Q1 2019;
- Asset quality at the end of Q1 2020 continued to be strong, with nonperforming assets to average assets at 0.26%;
- Frank Bullard joins the First Reliance team as Charleston Market President; and
- Record mortgage volume levels of $74.2 million for Q1 2020.
Rick Saunders, President and CEO of First Reliance said, "our Company began fiscal year 2020 positioned to continue the successful financial performance of 2019, reporting very good loan growth, increasing capital levels, higher liquidity levels, and record-setting mortgage volumes during the first quarter of 2020. When COVID-19 thrust us all into a worldwide pandemic, First Reliance moved to protect its community's health and economic interests. In order to help ensure the safety of our associates, the welfare of our customers, and the strength of our Company, First Reliance invoked its Crisis Management Team and Pandemic Response Plan in early March to swiftly address the unique challenges presented to the Bank and its management, employees, customers, and communities. Our team quickly implemented associate communications and rolled out customer relief programs for Skip-a-Payment, loan payment deferrals, and forbearance options on loans and mortgages. We closed our lobbies, except by appointment, in order to keep our customers and associates safe. Additionally, we aided customers in using our robust digital banking services, and we increased the amount that could be deposited through mobile banking. We are a participating lender in the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and we will continue to work with our customers who are participating in the PPP to support their employees and business operations. As additional funds are dedicated to the PPP by Congress, we intend to work with those customers who would like to participate, but have not yet, in the PPP. We have developed and implemented an efficient process to allow our customers to apply, get approved from the SBA and get the PPP loans closed quickly, so the proceeds are in our customers' accounts as soon as possible. To date, we have accepted 798 PPP loan applications totaling $58 million. We have also responded to the needs of many of our customers by granting short-term loan modifications to borrowers who are, or may be, unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effect of COVID-19. I am proud of our First Reliance team's accomplishments in the first quarter and its deep dedication to the communities it serves as evidenced during the current crisis. Looking forward, when our customers can reopen for business and governmental orders limiting activities are lifted, our Company is positioned to continue our first quarter's strong performance."
Financial Summary
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 858
599
1,507
1,320
663
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.11
0.07
0.19
0.16
0.08
Total revenue(1)
7,542
7,502
8,631
8,328
7,139
Net interest margin
4.09%
3.96%
3.86%
4.05%
3.95%
Return on average assets(2)
0.54%
0.37%
0.94%
0.86%
0.45%
Return on average equity(2)
5.89%
4.20%
10.85%
9.79%
5.04%
Efficiency ratio(3)
80.25%
83.11%
72.94%
79.02%
86.32%
Balance Sheet($ in thousands):
Total assets
$ 660,886
661,612
657,533
634,749
604,383
Total loans(4)
480,598
480,185
473,451
475,527
449,028
Total deposits
506,225
505,088
508,885
527,763
512,382
Total transaction deposits (5) to total deposits
49.06%
44.84%
40.06%
38.19%
39.50%
Loans to deposits
94.94%
95.07%
93.04%
90.10%
87.64%
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.45%
11.54%
11.13%
11.18%
11.64%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.75%
10.88%
10.53%
10.56%
10.99%
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
10.29%
9.23%
9.11%
9.19%
9.48%
Common equity tier 1 ratio(6)
11.75%
10.88%
10.53%
10.56%
10.99%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.26%
0.28%
0.29%
0.40%
0.37%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans(4)
0.81%
0.74%
0.69%
0.68%
0.72%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans
291.72%
240.99%
187.59%
134.52%
162.77%
INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
December 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Interest income
Loans
$ 6,568
6,760
6,688
6,603
6,139
26,190
22,011
Investment securities
323
327
327
347
334
1,335
1,187
Other interest income
90
91
68
82
88
329
427
Total interest income
6,981
7,178
7,083
7,032
6,561
27,854
23,625
Interest expense
Deposits
828
1,043
1,259
1,226
1,106
4,635
2,726
Other interest expense
336
397
337
276
313
1,322
964
Total interest expense
1,164
1,440
1,596
1,502
1,419
5,957
3,690
Net interest income
5,817
5,738
5,487
5,530
5,142
21,897
19,935
Provision for loan losses
375
480
208
150
146
984
511
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,442
5,258
5,279
5,380
4,996
20,913
19,424
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
4,274
1,798
2,301
1,800
1,002
6,901
4,814
Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment
(3,512)
(1,127)
(180)
-
-
(1,307)
325
Service fees on deposit accounts
463
447
438
399
398
1,682
1,597
Debit Card and other service charges, commissions, and fees:
315
408
382
387
371
1,548
1,510
Income from bank owned life insurance
103
96
96
97
95
386
391
Gain on sale of securities, net
(9)
1
1
3
34
37
800
Other income
91
141
106
112
97
456
487
Total noninterest income
1,725
1,764
3,144
2,798
1,997
9,703
9,924
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
3,583
3,718
3,819
4,074
3,758
15,369
15,373
Occupancy
612
603
602
582
589
2,377
2,227
Furniture and equipment related expenses
537
435
440
475
471
1,822
2,021
Electronic data processing
194
190
252
267
217
926
83
Professional fees
267
377
438
284
242
1,340
730
Marketing
77
84
71
77
73
304
577
Other
783
828
673
822
776
3,099
4,160
Merger related expenses
-
-
-
-
37
37
1,005
Total noninterest expenses
6,053
6,235
6,295
6,581
6,163
25,274
26,176
Income before provision for income taxes
1,114
787
2,128
1,597
830
5,342
3,172
Income tax expense
256
188
621
277
167
1,253
742
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 858
599
1,507
1,320
663
4,089
2,430
Weighted Average Shares - Basic
7,901
7,903
7,946
7,959
7,950
7,938
7,739
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
8,014
8,104
8,077
8,071
8,058
8,081
7,868
Basic income per common share
$ 0.11
$ 0.08
$ 0.19
$ 0.17
$ 0.08
$ 0.52
$ 0.31
Diluted income per common share
$ 0.11
$ 0.07
$ 0.19
$ 0.16
$ 0.08
$ 0.51
$ 0.31
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
December 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Non-GAAP financial measurements (unaudited)
Net income available to common shareholders
before adjustments
$ 858
599
1,507
1,320
663
4,089
2,430
MSR Valuation Adj.
3,512
1,127
180
-
-
-
-
Income tax expense - associate with MSR adj.
843
270
52
-
-
-
-
Total adjustments
2,669
857
128
-
-
-
-
Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP)
$ 3,527
1,456
1,635
1,320
663
4,089
2,430
Adjusted Income per common share:
Basic income per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.45
$ 0.18
$ 0.21
$ 0.17
$ 0.08
$ 0.52
$ 0.31
Diluted income per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.44
$ 0.18
$ 0.20
$ 0.16
$ 0.08
$ 0.51
$ 0.31
Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $858 thousand, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $663 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company took a $0.33 per share charge for the quarterly mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment totaling $3.5 million. Absent the MSR adjustment, net income after adjustments (a non-GAAP financial measure) would be $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share for the three-months ending March 31, 2020. Despite the MSR adjustment, total revenues for the three-months ended March 31, 2020 were $7.5 million, up 5.63% from $7.1 million for the same period one-year ago.
Noninterest income for the three-months ending March 31, 2020 was $1.7 million, a $200 thousand decline from $1.9 million for the same period one-year ago. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division. Net income for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 was impacted by a quarterly MSR valuation adjustment totaling $3.5 million. The MSR valuation is negatively impacted by reductions in the United States Treasury 10-year index, which reached record lows during the first quarter 2020. While the MSR valuation was impacted by low interest rates, the favorable interest rate environment provided the Company with record level mortgage volumes which is expected to carry forward and may offset the negative MSR valuation adjustment. In the first quarter of 2020, mortgage production volumes reached $74.2 million as compared with $50.5 million for the same period one-year ago. The mortgage pipeline remains robust and the Company is projecting volumes for Q2 2020 to more than double that of first quarter 2020. "As mortgage rates reached all-time record lows, we saw unprecedented mortgage volume throughout our markets in the first quarter of 2020. Our mortgage team is working tirelessly to support the demand and help our customers with refinancing their homes, renovations, or new home purchases," said CEO Saunders.
Noninterest expense decreased by $110 thousand or 3%, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period one-year ago. The decrease in noninterest expense is primarily attributable to planned expense reduction efforts with declines in compensation and benefits and professional fees. Expense control continues to be in the forefront of the Company's strategic efforts and measures are being implemented where feasible; however, additional costs of the initial setup of working remote and deep cleaning of offices may offset all or a portion of these expense control measures. "On the First Reliance front, approximately 32% of our associates are working from home in order to limit the number of associates in our buildings for social distancing, while helping to ensure appropriate backup should anyone be exposed to the Covid-19 virus. Our associates took it upon themselves to send positive messages to our customers through video on our social media. We are showing our customers how much we truly care about them," said Rick Saunders, CEO and President.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited
For the 3 Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$19,487
$57
1.17%
$19,876
$71
1.42%
$16,088
$72
1.79%
Investment securities
45,175
323
2.86%
46,413
327
2.82%
47,779
334
2.80%
Nonmarketable equity securities
2,119
33
6.15%
2,179
20
3.75%
1,078
16
5.87%
Loans(8)
501,507
6,568
5.24%
511,005
6,760
5.29%
455,649
6,139
5.39%
Total interest-earning assets
568,288
6,981
4.91%
579,473
7,178
4.95%
520,594
6,561
5.04%
Allowance for loan losses
(3,584)
(3,216)
(3,178)
Noninterest-earning assets
73,621
73,050
64,665
Total assets
$638,325
$649,307
$582,081
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$95,462
$11
0.05%
$86,535
$11
0.05%
$ 80,563
$9
0.04%
Savings & money market
119,672
116
0.39%
121,712
132
0.43%
116,229
130
0.45%
Time deposits
148,721
701
1.89%
170,875
900
2.11%
184,504
967
2.10%
Total interest-bearing deposits
363,855
828
0.91%
379,122
1,043
1.10%
381,296
1,106
1.15%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
50,935
252
1.98%
56,290
312
2.22%
23,422
230
3.91%
Subordinated debentures
15,309
84
2.20%
15,310
85
2.22%
15,310
83
2.18%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
430,099
1,164
1.08%
450,722
1,440
1.28%
420,028
1,419
1.35%
Noninterest bearing deposits
140,338
131,282
105,832
Other Liabilities
9,603
10,235
3,641
Shareholders' equity
58,285
57,068
52,580
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$638,325
$649,307
$582,081
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest rate spread
$5,817
3.83%
$5,738
3.67%
$5,142
3.69%
Net Interest Margin
4.09%
3.96%
3.95%
Net interest income was $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, a 13.1% increase from the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income as compared to the first quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from the growth in our loan portfolio, a significant increase in noninterest bearing deposits, and lower cost deposit balances. Despite experiencing a 225 basis drop in interest rates by the Federal Reserve since August 2019, our net interest margin improved to 4.09% for the first quarter of 2020, a 14 basis point increase from 3.95% for the first quarter of 2019. The improvement to date is attributable primarily to a reduction in our cost of funds and $35 million of growth in noninterest bearing deposits. While a low rate environment for an extended period of time will exert margin pressure, the Company has actively positioned the balance sheet to help protect earnings. The Company intentionally reduced its exposure to higher cost deposits and focused on building relationships and growing deposits through core checking account acquisition. Transaction accounts (see footnote No. 5) to total deposits increased to a record high 49.06% for the three-months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 39.50% for the same period one-year ago. The Company experienced double digit growth in commercial deposit accounts and treasury services. Customers are doing more business overall and seem to like the Company's brand of banking, as reflected in the strong services per household number of 5.6%.
Balance Sheets – Unaudited
Ending Balance
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 16,869
12,945
5,342
5,084
5,029
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
18,922
27,649
21,786
11,926
21,651
Total cash and cash equivalents
35,791
40,594
27,128
17,010
26,680
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
34,842
35,715
36,186
37,464
38,976
Investment securities held to maturity
9,767
10,417
10,801
11,423
11,728
Other investments
2,989
2,423
2,423
948
948
Total investment securities
47,598
48,555
49,410
49,835
51,652
Mortgage loans held for sale
34,042
27,901
41,959
27,226
12,180
Loans (4)
480,598
480,185
473,451
475,527
449,028
Less allowance for loan losses
(3,877)
(3,530)
(3,223)
(2,960)
(3,001)
Loans, net
476,721
476,655
470,228
472,567
446,027
Property and equipment, net
20,528
19,967
20,016
20,133
26,491
Mortgage servicing rights
8,421
11,023
11,247
10,308
9,575
Bank owned life insurance
17,796
17,692
17,596
17,499
17,402
Deferred income taxes
6,156
6,581
6,728
7,293
7,699
Other assets
13,833
12,644
13,221
12,878
6,677
Total assets
$ 660,886
661,612
657,533
634,749
604,383
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 506,225
505,088
508,885
527,763
512,382
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
55,000
43,300
43,300
6,600
6,600
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
16,530
31,137
23,122
18,162
7,349
Subordinated debentures
4,835
4,881
4,838
4,900
4,853
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Other liabilities
9,971
9,811
10,626
11,854
9,709
Total liabilities
602,871
604,527
601,081
579,589
551,203
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par value
1
1
1
1
1
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized
81
80
80
80
80
Non-Voting Common Stock, $.01 par value; 430,000 shares authorized
4
4
4
4
4
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,402)
(1,283)
(1,227)
(864)
(743)
Nonvested restricted stock
(1,757)
(1,254)
(1,010)
(1,427)
(1,533)
Additional paid-in capital
51,652
51,137
50,777
51,137
51,080
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
606
308
334
243
(374)
Retained earnings
8,830
8,092
7,493
5,986
4,665
Total shareholders' equity
58,015
57,085
56,452
55,160
53,180
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 660,886
661,612
657,533
634,749
604,383
Common Stock
Tangible book value per common share (7)
$ 6.83
6.76
6.71
6.46
6.22
Stock price:
High
7.82
7.90
8.00
7.29
7.25
Low
5.50
7.60
7.02
7.00
5.28
Period end
5.50
7.82
7.90
7.15
7.20
Common shares outstanding
8,103
8,034
7,990
8,039
8,033
Non-voting common shares outstanding
410
410
410
410
410
Treasury shares outstanding
187
184
177
116
110
Total assets increased 9.35% to $661 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $604 million at March 31, 2019. Total loans grew by $32 million, 7.03%, to $481 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $449 million for the same period one-year ago due to primarily organic loan growth in our commercial, 1-4 family mortgage and consumer loan portfolios.
Rick Saunders, President and CEO of First Reliance said, "We recently announced that Frank Bullard joined First Reliance Bank as President of our Charleston market. Mr. Bullard is responsible for the strategic expansion of First Reliance Bank's footprint in the Charleston market as well as oversee sales management and community development throughout that footprint. Mr. Bullard has over 37 years of experience in the banking industry. In addition, Mark Brady joined the First Reliance team as President of the Charlotte market. Mr. Brady will lead the strategic expansion of First Reliance Bank's footprint in the Charlotte area as well as oversee sales management and community development throughout that footprint. Susan Lambertson joined First Reliance Bank as Manager of our Winston-Salem branch. We welcome our new associates and look forward to continued growth opportunities in Charleston, Winston-Salem and Charlotte areas.
We will be breaking ground for a new Myrtle Beach branch – Grissom Parkway, as plans have been approved to begin building a new modern and hi-tech branch. As our North Carolina presence has grown, we are relocating and expanding the Winston-Salem office into a full service branch site in May, which will allow us to position ourselves for future growth in the Winston-Salem market. We are also actively looking for branch sites in the Lake Norman and other fast growing markets in the Charlotte MSA. With developing economic uncertainty, current and future market expansion plans will be evaluated prudently. We will be closing our downtown Charleston branch in May and relocating our associates to our thriving Mt. Pleasant branch on Shelmore Boulevard. We consulted with a majority of our downtown Charleston customers prior to this decision to determine the impacts to their business needs. Overwhelmingly they indicate our company service quality, along with our digital services and Mt. Pleasant location, would meet their banking needs. This change benefits our customers, the Charleston community and our shareholders."
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Ending Balance
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 507
518
529
533
98
Non-owner occupied RE
-
-
-
-
106
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial business
12
39
112
693
796
Consumer
Real estate
526
591
597
725
664
Home equity
-
-
183
180
48
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Other
284
328
312
256
273
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 1,329
1,476
1,733
2,387
1,985
Other real estate owned
392
348
164
164
230
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,721
1,824
1,897
2,551
2,215
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.26%
0.28%
0.29%
0.40%
0.37%
Total loans
0.36%
0.38%
0.40%
0.54%
0.49%
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
$ 293
1,823
1,898
2,552
2,214
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$ 3,547
3,251
3,211
3,231
3,025
Loans charged-off
167
222
247
221
88
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
122
48
78
32
156
Net loans charged-off
45
174
169
189
(68)
Provision for loan losses
375
480
209
169
138
Balance, end of period
$ 3,877
3,557
3,251
3,211
3,231
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.81%
0.74%
0.69%
0.68%
0.72%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
291.72%
240.99%
187.59%
134.52%
162.77%
Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)
0.04%
0.14%
0.13%
0.16%
-0.06%
Our asset quality continued to be strong through March 31, 2020, with nonperforming assets declining by $494 thousand to $1.7 million at March 31, 2020 compared to the same date one-year ago. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.26% at March 31, 2020, a decrease of 11 basis points compared to March 31, 2019. OREO and repossessed assets remain nominal. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans improved to 0.81% at March 31, 2020 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.72% one year earlier due primarily to provisioning associated with the anticipated economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "While we have not seen any direct impact of COVID-19 to our asset quality, we believe it is prudent to reflect this pandemic in our allowance models", said CEO Saunders. Year-to-date provision expense is up 156.9% to $375 thousand compared to the same period one-year ago. Net charge offs remain nominal.
LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 115,711
116,244
109,133
109,329
97,028
Non-owner occupied RE
69,474
59,287
63,304
60,313
57,932
Construction
29,523
33,196
30,123
27,503
28,327
Business
63,522
61,129
57,573
60,783
55,700
Total commercial loans
278,230
269,856
260,133
257,928
238,987
Consumer
Real estate
97,465
99,394
101,742
104,309
100,775
Home equity
21,362
21,987
21,472
21,309
19,597
Construction
5,708
5,062
4,915
4,971
3,620
Other
77,833
83,886
84,502
87,010
86,049
Total consumer loans
202,368
210,329
212,631
217,599
210,041
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
480,598
480,185
472,764
475,527
449,028
Less-allowance for loan losses
3,877
3,530
3,223
3,184
3,001
Total loans, net
$ 476,721
476,655
469,541
472,343
446,027
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Non-interest bearing
$ 144,359
137,312
123,839
117,862
116,848
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
104,003
89,169
80,017
83,695
85,550
Money market accounts
94,778
94,742
95,775
91,082
88,522
Savings
26,270
25,730
25,876
26,409
26,184
Time, less than $250,000
104,841
121,818
142,662
164,939
151,917
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
31,974
36,317
40,716
43,776
43,361
Total Deposits
$ 506,225
505,088
508,885
527,763
512,382
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2)
Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(3)
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income annualized for respective three-month period.
(4)
Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(5)
Includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing NOW accounts.
(6)
The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(7)
The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period end dilutive shares.
(8)
Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $661 million. The Company employs more than 148 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 90% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 14 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as coronavirus or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contact:
Jeffrey A. Paolucci, EVP & CFO
(888) 543-5510
jpaolucci@firstreliance.com