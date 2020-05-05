First_Reliance__Logo.jpg

First Reliance Bancshares (PRNewsFoto/First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.)

 By First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.

FLORENCE, S.C., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), holding company for First Reliance Bank ("Company"), today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

2020 First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income improved to $858 thousand, a 29.4% increase over Q1 2019;
  • Diluted EPS improved to $0.11 per share, a 37.5% increase over Q1 2019;
  • Absent a $0.33 per share charge related to the quarterly mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment, Net Income after Adjustments (a non-GAAP financial measure) would be $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share;
  • Net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 4.09% for Q1 2020, compared to 3.95% for Q1 2019;
  • Tangible book value increased 9.81% over Q1 2019 to $6.83;
  • Total assets increased 9.35% to $661 million at Q1 2020, compared to $604 million at Q1 2019;
  • Total loans increased 7.03% to $481 million at Q1 2020, compared to $449 million at Q1 2019;
  • Transaction deposits to total deposits increased to 49.1% at Q1 2020, compared to 39.5% at Q1 2019;
  • Tier 1 Leverage Capital "Bank level" increased to 10.29% at Q1 2020, compared to 9.48% at Q1 2019;
  • Asset quality at the end of Q1 2020 continued to be strong, with nonperforming assets to average assets at 0.26%;
  • Frank Bullard joins the First Reliance team as Charleston Market President; and
  • Record mortgage volume levels of $74.2 million for Q1 2020.

Rick Saunders, President and CEO of First Reliance said, "our Company began fiscal year 2020 positioned to continue the successful financial performance of 2019, reporting very good loan growth, increasing capital levels, higher liquidity levels, and record-setting mortgage volumes during the first quarter of 2020.  When COVID-19 thrust us all into a worldwide pandemic, First Reliance moved to protect its community's health and economic interests. In order to help ensure the safety of our associates, the welfare of our customers, and the strength of our Company, First Reliance invoked its Crisis Management Team and Pandemic Response Plan in early March to swiftly address the unique  challenges presented to the Bank and its management, employees, customers, and communities.  Our team quickly implemented associate communications and rolled out customer relief programs for Skip-a-Payment, loan payment deferrals, and forbearance options on loans and mortgages.  We closed our lobbies, except by appointment, in order to keep our customers and associates safe.  Additionally, we aided customers in using our robust digital banking services, and we increased the amount that could be deposited through mobile banking.  We are a participating lender in the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and we will continue to work with our customers who are participating in the PPP to support their employees and business operations.  As additional funds are dedicated to the PPP by Congress, we intend to work with those customers who would like to participate, but have not yet, in the PPP.  We have developed and implemented an efficient process to allow our customers to apply, get approved from the SBA and get the PPP loans closed quickly, so the proceeds are in our customers' accounts as soon as possible.  To date, we have accepted 798 PPP loan applications totaling $58 million.  We have also responded to the needs of many of our customers by granting short-term loan modifications to borrowers who are, or may be, unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effect of COVID-19.  I am proud of our First Reliance team's accomplishments in the first quarter and its deep dedication to the communities it serves as evidenced during the current crisis. Looking forward, when our customers can reopen for business and governmental orders limiting activities are lifted, our Company is positioned to continue our first quarter's strong performance."

 

Financial Summary



Quarter Ended


March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):






Net income available to common shareholders

$           858

599

1,507

1,320

663

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.11

0.07

0.19

0.16

0.08

Total revenue(1) 

7,542

7,502

8,631

8,328

7,139

Net interest margin

4.09%

3.96%

3.86%

4.05%

3.95%

Return on average assets(2) 

0.54%

0.37%

0.94%

0.86%

0.45%

Return on average equity(2) 

5.89%

4.20%

10.85%

9.79%

5.04%

Efficiency ratio(3)

80.25%

83.11%

72.94%

79.02%

86.32%

Balance Sheet($ in thousands):






Total assets

$   660,886

661,612

657,533

634,749

604,383

Total loans(4)

480,598

480,185

473,451

475,527

449,028

Total deposits

506,225

505,088

508,885

527,763

512,382

Total transaction deposits (5) to total deposits

49.06%

44.84%

40.06%

38.19%

39.50%

Loans to deposits

94.94%

95.07%

93.04%

90.10%

87.64%

Bank Capital Ratios:






Total risk-based capital ratio

12.45%

11.54%

11.13%

11.18%

11.64%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.75%

10.88%

10.53%

10.56%

10.99%

Tier 1 Leverage ratio

10.29%

9.23%

9.11%

9.19%

9.48%

Common equity tier 1 ratio(6)

11.75%

10.88%

10.53%

10.56%

10.99%

Asset Quality Ratios:






Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.26%

0.28%

0.29%

0.40%

0.37%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans(4)

0.81%

0.74%

0.69%

0.68%

0.72%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans

291.72%

240.99%

187.59%

134.52%

162.77%


Footnotes to table located on page 9.

 

INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

December 31

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Interest income








Loans

$             6,568

6,760

6,688

6,603

6,139

26,190

22,011

Investment securities

323

327

327

347

334

1,335

1,187

Other interest income

90

91

68

82

88

329

427

Total interest income

6,981

7,178

7,083

7,032

6,561

27,854

23,625

Interest expense








Deposits

828

1,043

1,259

1,226

1,106

4,635

2,726

Other interest expense

336

397

337

276

313

1,322

964

Total interest expense

1,164

1,440

1,596

1,502

1,419

5,957

3,690

Net interest income

5,817

5,738

5,487

5,530

5,142

21,897

19,935

Provision for loan losses

375

480

208

150

146

984

511

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,442

5,258

5,279

5,380

4,996

20,913

19,424

Noninterest income








Mortgage banking income

4,274

1,798

2,301

1,800

1,002

6,901

4,814

Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment

(3,512)

(1,127)

(180)

-

-

(1,307)

325

Service fees on deposit accounts

463

447

438

399

398

1,682

1,597

Debit Card and other service charges, commissions, and fees:

315

408

382

387

371

1,548

1,510

Income from bank owned life insurance

103

96

96

97

95

386

391

Gain on sale of securities, net

(9)

1

1

3

34

37

800

Other income

91

141

106

112

97

456

487

Total noninterest income

1,725

1,764

3,144

2,798

1,997

9,703

9,924

Noninterest expense








Compensation and benefits

3,583

3,718

3,819

4,074

3,758

15,369

15,373

Occupancy

612

603

602

582

589

2,377

2,227

Furniture and equipment related expenses

537

435

440

475

471

1,822

2,021

Electronic data processing

194

190

252

267

217

926

83

Professional fees

267

377

438

284

242

1,340

730

Marketing

77

84

71

77

73

304

577

Other

783

828

673

822

776

3,099

4,160

Merger related expenses

-

-

-

-

37

37

1,005

Total noninterest expenses

6,053

6,235

6,295

6,581

6,163

25,274

26,176

Income before provision for income taxes

1,114

787

2,128

1,597

830

5,342

3,172

Income tax expense

256

188

621

277

167

1,253

742

Net income available to common shareholders

$                 858

599

1,507

1,320

663

4,089

2,430









Weighted Average Shares - Basic

7,901

7,903

7,946

7,959

7,950

7,938

7,739

Weighted Average Shares - Diluted

8,014

8,104

8,077

8,071

8,058

8,081

7,868

Basic income per common share

$                  0.11

$                0.08

$                 0.19

$                 0.17

$                0.08

$                0.52

$                 0.31

Diluted income per common share

$                  0.11

$                0.07

$                 0.19

$                 0.16

$                0.08

$                 0.51

$                 0.31

 


Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

December 31

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Non-GAAP financial measurements (unaudited)








Net income available to common shareholders








   before adjustments

$                 858

599

1,507

1,320

663

4,089

2,430

MSR Valuation Adj.

3,512

1,127

180

-

-

-

-

Income tax expense - associate with MSR adj.

843

270

52

-

-

-

-

Total adjustments

2,669

857

128

-

-

-

-









Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP)

$             3,527

1,456

1,635

1,320

663

4,089

2,430









Adjusted Income per common share:








Basic income per common share (non-GAAP)

$                0.45

$              0.18

$             0.21

$             0.17

$           0.08

$           0.52

$              0.31

Diluted income per common share (non-GAAP)

$                0.44

$              0.18

$            0.20

$             0.16

$           0.08

$            0.51

$              0.31









 

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $858 thousand, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $663 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.  In the first quarter of 2020, the Company took a $0.33 per share charge for the quarterly mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment totaling $3.5 million.  Absent the MSR adjustment, net income after adjustments (a non-GAAP financial measure) would be $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share for the three-months ending March 31, 2020.  Despite the MSR adjustment, total revenues for the three-months ended March 31, 2020 were $7.5 million, up 5.63% from $7.1 million for the same period one-year ago. 

Noninterest income for the three-months ending March 31, 2020 was $1.7 million, a $200 thousand decline from $1.9 million for the same period one-year ago.  Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division.  Net income for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 was impacted by a quarterly MSR valuation adjustment totaling $3.5 million.  The MSR valuation is negatively impacted by reductions in the United States Treasury 10-year index, which reached record lows during the first quarter 2020.  While the MSR valuation was impacted by low interest rates, the favorable interest rate environment provided the Company with record level mortgage volumes which is expected to carry forward and may offset the negative MSR valuation adjustment.  In the first quarter of 2020, mortgage production volumes reached $74.2 million as compared with $50.5 million for the same period one-year ago.  The mortgage pipeline remains robust and the Company is projecting volumes for Q2 2020 to more than double that of first quarter 2020.  "As mortgage rates reached all-time record lows, we saw unprecedented mortgage volume throughout our markets in the first quarter of 2020.  Our mortgage team is working tirelessly to support the demand and help our customers with refinancing their homes, renovations, or new home purchases," said CEO Saunders.

Noninterest expense decreased by $110 thousand or 3%, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period one-year ago.  The decrease in noninterest expense is primarily attributable to planned expense reduction efforts with declines in compensation and benefits and professional fees.  Expense control continues to be in the forefront of the Company's strategic efforts and measures are being implemented where feasible; however, additional costs of the initial setup of working remote and deep cleaning of offices may offset all or a portion of these expense control measures.  "On the First Reliance front, approximately 32% of our associates are working from home in order to limit the number of associates in our buildings for social distancing, while helping to ensure appropriate backup should anyone be exposed to the Covid-19 virus.  Our associates took it upon themselves to send positive messages to our customers through video on our social media.  We are showing our customers how much we truly care about them," said Rick Saunders, CEO and President.

 

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited



For the 3 Months Ended


March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-earning assets










Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$19,487

$57

1.17%

$19,876

$71

1.42%

$16,088

$72

1.79%

Investment securities

45,175

323

2.86%

46,413

327

2.82%

47,779

334

2.80%

Nonmarketable equity securities

2,119

33

6.15%

2,179

20

3.75%

1,078

16

5.87%

Loans(8)

501,507

6,568

5.24%

511,005

6,760

5.29%

455,649

6,139

5.39%

Total interest-earning assets

568,288

6,981

4.91%

579,473

7,178

4.95%

520,594

6,561

5.04%

Allowance for loan losses

(3,584)



(3,216)



(3,178)



Noninterest-earning assets

73,621



73,050



64,665



Total assets

$638,325



$649,307



$582,081



Interest-bearing liabilities










NOW accounts

$95,462

$11

0.05%

$86,535

$11

0.05%

$    80,563

$9

0.04%

Savings & money market

119,672

116

0.39%

121,712

132

0.43%

116,229

130

0.45%

Time deposits

148,721

701

1.89%

170,875

900

2.11%

184,504

967

2.10%

Total interest-bearing deposits

363,855

828

0.91%

379,122

1,043

1.10%

381,296

1,106

1.15%

FHLB advances and other borrowings

50,935

252

1.98%

56,290

312

2.22%

23,422

230

3.91%

Subordinated debentures

15,309

84

2.20%

15,310

85

2.22%

15,310

83

2.18%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

430,099

1,164

1.08%

450,722

1,440

1.28%

420,028

1,419

1.35%

Noninterest bearing deposits

140,338



131,282



105,832



Other Liabilities

9,603



10,235



3,641



Shareholders' equity

58,285



57,068



52,580



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$638,325



$649,307



$582,081













Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest rate spread


$5,817

3.83%


$5,738

3.67%


$5,142

3.69%

Net Interest Margin



4.09%



3.96%



3.95%


Footnotes to table located on page 9.

 

Net interest income was $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, a 13.1% increase from the first quarter of 2019.  The increase in net interest income as compared to the first quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from the growth in our loan portfolio, a significant increase in noninterest bearing deposits, and lower cost deposit balances.  Despite experiencing a 225 basis drop in interest rates by the Federal Reserve since August 2019, our net interest margin improved to 4.09% for the first quarter of 2020, a 14 basis point increase from 3.95% for the first quarter of 2019.  The improvement to date is attributable primarily to a reduction in our cost of funds and $35 million of growth in noninterest bearing deposits. While a low rate environment for an extended period of time will exert margin pressure, the Company has actively positioned the balance sheet to help protect earnings. The Company intentionally reduced its exposure to higher cost deposits and focused on building relationships and growing deposits through core checking account acquisition.  Transaction accounts (see footnote No. 5) to total deposits increased to a record high 49.06% for the three-months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 39.50% for the same period one-year ago.  The Company experienced double digit growth in commercial deposit accounts and treasury services.  Customers are doing more business overall and seem to like the Company's brand of banking, as reflected in the strong services per household number of 5.6%.

 

Balance Sheets – Unaudited



Ending Balance


March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents:






Cash and due from banks

$        16,869

12,945

5,342

5,084

5,029

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

18,922

27,649

21,786

11,926

21,651

Total cash and cash equivalents

35,791

40,594

27,128

17,010

26,680

Investment securities:






Investment securities available for sale

34,842

35,715

36,186

37,464

38,976

Investment securities held to maturity

9,767

10,417

10,801

11,423

11,728

Other investments

2,989

2,423

2,423

948

948

Total investment securities

47,598

48,555

49,410

49,835

51,652

Mortgage loans held for sale

34,042

27,901

41,959

27,226

12,180

Loans (4) 

480,598

480,185

473,451

475,527

449,028

Less allowance for loan losses

(3,877)

(3,530)

(3,223)

(2,960)

(3,001)

Loans, net

476,721

476,655

470,228

472,567

446,027

Property and equipment, net

20,528

19,967

20,016

20,133

26,491

Mortgage servicing rights

8,421

11,023

11,247

10,308

9,575

Bank owned life insurance

17,796

17,692

17,596

17,499

17,402

Deferred income taxes

6,156

6,581

6,728

7,293

7,699

Other assets

13,833

12,644

13,221

12,878

6,677

Total assets

$      660,886

661,612

657,533

634,749

604,383

Liabilities






Deposits

$      506,225

505,088

508,885

527,763

512,382

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

55,000

43,300

43,300

6,600

6,600

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

16,530

31,137

23,122

18,162

7,349

Subordinated debentures

4,835

4,881

4,838

4,900

4,853

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Other liabilities

9,971

9,811

10,626

11,854

9,709

Total liabilities

602,871

604,527

601,081

579,589

551,203

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized

81

80

80

80

80

Non-Voting Common Stock, $.01 par value; 430,000 shares authorized

4

4

4

4

4

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,402)

(1,283)

(1,227)

(864)

(743)

Nonvested restricted stock

(1,757)

(1,254)

(1,010)

(1,427)

(1,533)

Additional paid-in capital

51,652

51,137

50,777

51,137

51,080

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

606

308

334

243

(374)

Retained earnings

8,830

8,092

7,493

5,986

4,665

Total shareholders' equity

58,015

57,085

56,452

55,160

53,180

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      660,886

661,612

657,533

634,749

604,383

Common Stock






Tangible book value per common share (7)

$            6.83

6.76

6.71

6.46

6.22

Stock price:






High

7.82

7.90

8.00

7.29

7.25

Low

5.50

7.60

7.02

7.00

5.28

Period end

5.50

7.82

7.90

7.15

7.20

Common shares outstanding

8,103

8,034

7,990

8,039

8,033

  Non-voting common shares outstanding

410

410

410

410

410

  Treasury shares outstanding

187

184

177

116

110

 

Total assets increased 9.35% to $661 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $604 million at March 31, 2019.  Total loans grew by $32 million, 7.03%, to $481 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $449 million for the same period one-year ago due to primarily organic loan growth in our commercial, 1-4 family mortgage and consumer loan portfolios. 

Rick Saunders, President and CEO of First Reliance said, "We recently announced that Frank Bullard joined First Reliance Bank as President of our Charleston market.  Mr. Bullard is responsible for the strategic expansion of First Reliance Bank's footprint in the Charleston market as well as oversee sales management and community development throughout that footprint.  Mr. Bullard has over 37 years of experience in the banking industry.  In addition, Mark Brady joined the First Reliance team as President of the Charlotte market.  Mr. Brady will lead the strategic  expansion of First Reliance Bank's footprint in the Charlotte area as well as oversee sales management and community development throughout that footprint.  Susan Lambertson joined First Reliance Bank as Manager of our Winston-Salem branch.   We welcome our new associates and look forward to continued growth opportunities in Charleston, Winston-Salem and Charlotte areas.

We will be breaking ground for a new Myrtle Beach branch – Grissom Parkway, as plans have been approved to begin building a new modern and hi-tech branch.  As our North Carolina presence has grown, we are relocating and expanding the Winston-Salem office into a full service branch site in May, which will allow us to position ourselves for future growth in the Winston-Salem market.  We are also actively looking for branch sites in the Lake Norman and other fast growing markets in the Charlotte MSA.  With developing economic uncertainty, current and future market expansion plans will be evaluated prudently. We will be closing our downtown Charleston branch in May and relocating our associates to our thriving Mt. Pleasant branch on Shelmore Boulevard.  We consulted with a majority of our downtown Charleston customers prior to this decision to determine the impacts to their business needs. Overwhelmingly they indicate our company service quality, along with our digital services and Mt. Pleasant location, would meet their banking needs.  This change benefits our customers, the Charleston community and our shareholders."

 

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



Ending Balance


March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Nonperforming Assets






Commercial






Owner occupied RE

$            507

518

529

533

98

Non-owner occupied RE

-

-

-

-

106

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial business

12

39

112

693

796

Consumer






Real estate

526

591

597

725

664

Home equity

-

-

183

180

48

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

284

328

312

256

273

Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings






Total nonaccrual loans

$        1,329

1,476

1,733

2,387

1,985

Other real estate owned

392

348

164

164

230

Total nonperforming assets

$        1,721

1,824

1,897

2,551

2,215

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:






Total assets

0.26%

0.28%

0.29%

0.40%

0.37%

Total loans

0.36%

0.38%

0.40%

0.54%

0.49%

Accruing troubled debt restructurings

$            293

1,823

1,898

2,552

2,214








Quarter Ended


March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Allowance for Loan Losses






Balance, beginning of period

$        3,547

3,251

3,211

3,231

3,025

Loans charged-off

167

222

247

221

88

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

122

48

78

32

156

Net loans charged-off

45

174

169

189

(68)

Provision for loan losses

375

480

209

169

138

Balance, end of period

$        3,877

3,557

3,251

3,211

3,231

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

0.81%

0.74%

0.69%

0.68%

0.72%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

291.72%

240.99%

187.59%

134.52%

162.77%

Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)

0.04%

0.14%

0.13%

0.16%

-0.06%

 

Our asset quality continued to be strong through March 31, 2020, with nonperforming assets declining by $494 thousand to $1.7 million at March 31, 2020 compared to the same date one-year ago.  The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.26% at March 31, 2020, a decrease of 11 basis points compared to March 31, 2019.  OREO and repossessed assets remain nominal.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans improved to 0.81% at March 31, 2020 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.72% one year earlier due primarily to provisioning associated with the anticipated economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  "While we have not seen any direct impact of COVID-19 to our asset quality, we believe it is prudent to reflect this pandemic in our allowance models", said CEO Saunders.  Year-to-date provision expense is up 156.9% to $375 thousand compared to the same period one-year ago.  Net charge offs remain nominal.

 

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



Quarter Ended


March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Commercial






Owner occupied RE

$       115,711

116,244

109,133

109,329

97,028

Non-owner occupied RE

69,474

59,287

63,304

60,313

57,932

Construction

29,523

33,196

30,123

27,503

28,327

Business

63,522

61,129

57,573

60,783

55,700

Total commercial loans

278,230

269,856

260,133

257,928

238,987

Consumer






Real estate

97,465

99,394

101,742

104,309

100,775

Home equity

21,362

21,987

21,472

21,309

19,597

Construction

5,708

5,062

4,915

4,971

3,620

Other

77,833

83,886

84,502

87,010

86,049

Total consumer loans

202,368

210,329

212,631

217,599

210,041

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees

480,598

480,185

472,764

475,527

449,028

Less-allowance for loan losses

3,877

3,530

3,223

3,184

3,001

Total loans, net

$       476,721

476,655

469,541

472,343

446,027







 

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited


Quarter Ended


March 31 

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Non-interest bearing

$    144,359

137,312

123,839

117,862

116,848

Interest bearing:






NOW accounts

104,003

89,169

80,017

83,695

85,550

Money market accounts

94,778

94,742

95,775

91,082

88,522

Savings

26,270

25,730

25,876

26,409

26,184

Time, less than $250,000

104,841

121,818

142,662

164,939

151,917

Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over

31,974

36,317

40,716

43,776

43,361

Total Deposits

$    506,225

505,088

508,885

527,763

512,382

 

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective three-month period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income annualized for respective three-month period.

(4)

Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(5)

Includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing NOW accounts.

(6)

The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.

(7)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period end dilutive shares.

(8)

Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $661 million.  The Company employs more than 148 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina.  First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle.  Customers of the company have given it a 90% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%.  First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 14 years since the program began.  We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve.  In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include:  Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked.  We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as coronavirus or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:
Jeffrey A. Paolucci, EVP & CFO
(888) 543-5510
jpaolucci@firstreliance.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.