First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.
2020 Third Quarter Highlights
- Pre-tax, pre-provision Q3 2020 earnings of $6.9 million, a 193.4% increase over Q3 2019;
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 of $14.6 million, a 437.4% increase over the same period of 2019;
- Net income for Q3 2020 improved to $4.5 million, a 196.5% increase over Q3 2019;
- Diluted EPS for Q3 2020 improved to $0.56 per common share, a 194.7% increase over Q3 2019;
- Net income for the nine-month period ended Q3 2020 totaled $9.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share for the same nine-month period of 2019;
- Tangible book value increased 18.5% over Q3 2019 to $7.95;
- Total risk-based capital improved 362 basis points to 14.75% at Q3 2020, compared to 11.13% at Q3 2019;
- Total assets increased 18.9% to $782 million at Q3 2020, compared to $658 million at Q3 2019;
- Cost of funds decreased 60 basis points to 0.54% for Q3 2020 compared to 1.14% for Q3 2019;
- Cost of funds percentile ranking of all banks in the U.S. improved to 34% at September 30, 2020, compared to 65% one year ago (Source: SP Global);
- Total loan deferrals outstanding at Q3 2020 totaled $7.8 million, or 1.6% of total loans;
- Transaction deposits to total deposits increased to 47.3% at Q3 2020 compared to 40.06% at Q3 2019;
- Net interest margin remained flat at 3.86% compared to Q3 2019, however improved 31 basis points from Q2 2020;
- Provision expense totaled $1 million for Q3 2020 compared to $209 thousand for Q3 2019;
- Total deposits increased 17.1% to $596 million at Q3 2020 compared to $509 million at Q3 2019;
- Total deposits increased $13.1 million at $596 million for Q3 2020 compared to $582 million for Q2 2020;
- Asset quality continues to be strong, with nonperforming assets to average assets at 0.19% and past due ratio at 0.37% at Q3 2020; and
- Strong mortgage revenues of $7.5 million for Q3 2020 compared to $2.3 million for Q3 2019
"We are extremely pleased to report that First Reliance again has achieved record-setting revenues with a net income of $4.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020. This achievement in Q3 2020 positions the Company to continue its successful financial performance through the balance of 2020," Rick Saunders, President and CEO, said. "I am proud to announce that this quarter supplants last quarter as best in the Company's 21-year history, showing excellent loan growth, increased capital levels, higher liquidity levels, and record-setting mortgage volumes."
Mr. Saunders continued, "During Q3 2020, First Reliance recognized mortgage revenues of $7.5 million compared to $2.3 million during the same period one year ago. Given the strong performance and income, the Company has taken the opportunity to fortify the overall balance sheet, as reflected in the increase in capital levels and liquidity position. In addition, the Company has taken this period to acquire key talent and to enhance its infrastructure and Information Technology department. We have strategically slowed loan growth to counter the potential negative implications of COVID, focusing on diversifying our revenue streams, growing our core deposit base, and eliminating unnecessary expenses. As COVID concerns diminish and with our Company operating within eight distinct markets throughout North and South Carolina, we stand ready to take advantage of market disruptions brought on by bank consolidations. We expanded our Lake Norman loan production office in North Carolina into a full service branch at the end of August in order to serve the growing needs of this market. Additionally, we are exploring expansion within the next few months into the downtown Columbia, South Carolina market, an area well-positioned for growth."
First Reliance Bank's commitment to making their customers' lives better has resulted in a 93% customer satisfaction score in a 2020 independent customer survey. The rating is 13 points higher than the average national bank satisfaction score of 80% and 10 points higher than the average for community banks of 83% according to the 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, the Company has been named a "Best Places to Work in South Carolina" for the 15th consecutive year. In the "Best Places To Work" survey, the bank's associate engagement score increased to 95% up from 90% in 2019 and a remarkable 23 points above the average engagement score for a company. "We are especially excited to achieve these three benchmarks even through the COVID pandemic," said Mr. Saunders.
Payroll Protection Program Participation
During Q2 and Q3 2020, the Company was a participating lender in the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The Company directly originated 186 PPP loans totaling $30.2 million. As regulations and guidance for PPP loans and the forgiveness process continued to change and evolve, management recognized the operational risk and complexity associated with this portfolio and decided to pursue the sale of the PPP loan portfolio to a third party better suited to support and serve our PPP customers through the loan forgiveness process. This loan sale will allow our team to focus on serving our customers and proactively monitor and address potential credit risk brought on by the pandemic. On August 28, 2020, we completed the sale of our PPP loan portfolio to The Loan Source, Inc., together with its servicing partner ACAP SME LLC, and immediately recognized SBA lender fee income of $504 thousand, net of sale and processing costs.
COVID-19 Response
The conditions surrounding COVID-19 and the corresponding economic outlook continue to remain uncertain. While there is much unknown about the economic impact of the pandemic, First Reliance has reacted by crafting effective response plans and also preparing our balance sheet and our resources for an uncertain future. In order to aid our many business customers in their time of financial hardship, we modified or deferred payments on 414 loans up to 60 days, totaling $82.2 million during Q2 2020 with no additional new modifications or deferments in Q3 2020. As of September 30, 2020, total loan deferrals had fallen to $7.8 million on seven loans, all on their second deferral, totaling 1.6% of total loans outstanding.
In order to protect our customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, we again moved to drive-through only service on July 17, 2020. We continue to serve our customers through other channels or in person when requested. In order to protect against economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have performed stress testing on our loan portfolio, as well as capital and liquidity needs. Results indicated no material exposure to industries with an elevated risk to Covid-19 within our loan portfolio. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic trends and anticipate reopening our lobbies sometime in Q4 2020 unless changes occur in our markets.
First Reliance hosted a roundtable discussion in July to talk about the South Carolina banking community's support of small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Congressman Tom Rice (SC-7) and Fred Green, President and CEO of the S.C. Bankers Association, led the panel of 13 small business owners in the Florence area. The discussion focused on the experience of each business applying for PPP funds and the role the loan had in helping their businesses survive as non-essential businesses were mandated to close.
"We are committed to supporting our customers and feel it's important to connect them with our congressional leaders so that they have an opportunity to discuss the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program and the ongoing challenges they face with their businesses during these unprecedented times," said Mr. Saunders.
Financial Summary
Quarter Ended
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 4,468
$ 3,901
$ 858
599
1,507
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.56
0.49
0.11
0.08
0.19
Total revenue(1)
14,820
13,241
7,542
7,502
8,641
Net interest margin
3.86%
3.55%
4.09%
3.96%
3.86%
Return on average assets(2)
2.31%
2.12%
0.54%
0.37%
0.94%
Return on average equity(2)
27.73%
26.20%
5.89%
4.20%
10.85%
Efficiency ratio(3)
54.28%
54.40%
81.15%
84.09%
73.93%
Balance Sheet($ in thousands):
Total assets
$ 781,655
$ 762,647
$ 660,886
661,612
657,533
Total loans(4)
478,745
512,384
480,573
480,183
473,466
Total deposits
595,767
582,361
506,225
505,088
508,885
Total transaction deposits (5) to total deposits
47.30%
49.62%
49.06%
44.84%
40.06%
Loans to deposits
80.36%
87.98%
94.93%
95.07%
93.04%
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.75%
13.31%
12.45%
11.54%
11.13%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.72%
12.48%
11.75%
10.88%
10.53%
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
9.96%
9.68%
10.29%
9.23%
9.11%
Common equity tier 1 ratio(6)
13.72%
12.48%
11.75%
10.88%
10.53%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.19%
0.21%
0.26%
0.28%
0.29%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans(4)
1.20%
0.92%
0.81%
0.74%
0.69%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans
426.94%
332.75%
291.94%
240.47%
187.59%
INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
September 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Interest income
Loans
$ 7,403
$ 6,556
$ 6,568
6,760
6,688
20,527
12,741
Investment securities
218
299
323
327
327
840
682
Other interest income
67
41
90
91
68
198
170
Total interest income
7,688
6,896
6,981
7,178
7,083
21,565
13,593
Interest expense
Deposits
519
652
828
1,043
1,250
1,999
2,333
Other interest expense
400
371
336
397
336
1,107
588
Total interest expense
919
1,023
1,164
1,440
1,586
3,106
2,921
Net interest income
6,769
5,873
5,817
5,738
5,497
18,459
10,672
Provision for loan losses
1,000
1,175
375
470
209
2,550
296
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,769
4,698
5,442
5,268
5,288
15,909
10,376
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
7,494
8,062
4,274
1,798
2,301
19,830
2,996
Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment
(379)
(1,429)
(3,512)
(1,127)
(180)
(5,320)
(195)
Service fees on deposit accounts
290
242
463
447
438
995
797
Debit Card and other service charges,
426
429
315
408
382
1,170
758
Income from bank owned life insurance
103
102
103
96
96
308
192
Gain on sale of securities, net
-
(211)
(9)
1
1
(220)
36
Other income
117
173
91
141
106
381
210
Total noninterest income
8,051
7,368
1,725
1,764
3,144
17,144
4,794
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
4,892
4,395
3,583
3,718
3,819
12,870
7,831
Occupancy
628
619
612
603
602
1,859
1,171
Furniture and equipment related expenses
572
585
537
435
440
1,694
947
Electronic Data Processing
231
200
194
190
252
625
484
Professional Fees
230
329
267
377
438
826
480
Marketing
122
56
77
84
71
255
150
Other
1,288
774
783
838
682
2,845
1,644
Merger Related Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
37
Total noninterest expenses
7,963
6,958
6,053
6,245
6,304
20,974
12,744
Income before provision for income taxes
5,857
5,108
1,114
787
2,128
12,079
2,426
Income tax expense
1,389
1,207
256
188
621
2,852
444
Net income available to common
$ 4,468
$ 3,901
$ 858
599
1,507
9,227
1,982
Weighted Average Shares - Basic
7,929
7,915
7,901
7,903
7,946
7,915
7,955
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
8,015
7,998
8,014
8,047
8,077
8,012
8,065
Basic income per common share
$ 0.56
$ 0.49
$ 0.11
$ 0.08
$ 0.19
$ 1.17
$ 0.25
Diluted income per common share
$ 0.56
$ 0.49
$ 0.11
$ 0.07
$ 0.19
$ 1.15
$ 0.25
Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $4.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the same three-month period ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 totaled $9.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share for the same nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.
Noninterest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $8.1 million, a $4.9 million increase from $3.1 million for the same period one-year ago. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division. In Q3 2020, mortgage production volumes reached $204 million as compared with $121 million for the same period one-year ago. "Given the ongoing housing market recovery and low rate environment, both purchase and refinance applications remain robust compared to one-year ago. The Company is projecting volumes for Q4 2020 to be 20% lower than the highs of Q2 and Q3 of 2020," said Mr. Saunders.
Noninterest expense increased by $1.6 million or 26%, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period one-year ago. The increase in noninterest expense is attributed to higher mortgage division expenses of $525 thousand over the same period one year ago which contributed to the $4.9 million increase in noninterest income during the third quarter 2020. Additionally, included in other expenses is the $455 thousand one-time expense associated with the sale of the PPP loan portfolio.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited
For the 3 Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$110,453
$23
0.08%
$50,290
$12
0.09%
$19,876
$71
1.42%
$14,402
$54
1.49%
Investment securities
36,389
218
2.40%
41,189
300
2.91%
46,413
327
2.82%
47,940
326
2.72%
Nonmarketable equity securities
4,039
44
4.38%
4,089
29
2.85%
2,179
20
3.75%
1,347
15
4.32%
Loans(8)
550,838
7,403
5.38%
565,422
6,555
4.64%
511,005
6,760
5.29%
505,271
6,688
5.29%
Total interest-earning assets
701,719
7,688
4.38%
660,990
6,896
4.17%
579,473
7,178
4.95%
568,960
7,083
4.98%
Allowance for loan losses
(5,027)
(4,085)
(3,216)
(2,679)
Noninterest-earning assets
76,978
77,900
73,050
71,957
Total assets
$773,670
$734,805
$649,307
$638,238
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$107,936
$13
0.05%
$103,652
$15
0.06%
$86,535
$11
0.05%
$ 80,290
$9
0.05%
Savings & money market
144,333
80
0.22%
127,968
104
0.33%
121,712
132
0.43%
95,220
137
0.57%
Time deposits
161,090
426
1.06%
151,414
533
1.41%
170,875
900
2.11%
198,480
1,104
2.22%
Total interest-bearing deposits
413,359
519
0.50%
383,034
652
0.68%
379,122
1,043
1.10%
373,990
1,250
1.34%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
85,383
176
0.82%
87,523
182
0.83%
56,290
312
2.22%
35,644
141
1.58%
Subordinated debentures
20,810
224
4.31%
16,942
189
4.45%
15,310
85
2.22%
15,310
195
5.11%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
519,552
919
0.71%
487,499
1,023
0.84%
450,722
1,440
1.28%
424,944
1,586
1.49%
Noninterest bearing deposits
179,196
176,688
131,282
120,912
Other Liabilities
10,474
11,057
10,235
36,798
Shareholders' equity
64,448
59,561
57,068
55,584
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$773,670
$734,805
$649,307
$638,238
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest rate spread
$6,769
3.67%
$5,873
3.33%
$5,738
3.67%
$5,497
3.49%
Net Interest Margin
3.86%
3.55%
3.96%
3.86%
Net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 23.1%, to $6.8 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to $5.5 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from the growth in our loan portfolio, recognition of loan fees totaling $959 thousand associated with the sale of the PPP loan portfolio, a significant increase in noninterest bearing deposits, and lower cost deposit balances. The Company continues to reduce its cost of funds, which declined to 0.54% as of September 30, 2020 from 1.14% for the same period one year ago. Transaction deposits increased by $77.9 million, to $281.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $203.9 million one year ago and were aided in part by deposit growth as a result of participating in the PPP. The net interest margin for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 remained flat at 3.86% compared to the same period one year ago. However, the net interest margin improved 31 basis points to 3.86% for three-month period ended September 30 2020 compared to the previous quarter-ended June 2020, due in part from the recognition of loan fees and lower average balances within the loan portfolio associated with the sale of PPP portfolio loans and continued reduction of funding costs. "We are optimistic that our net interest margin has stabilized and may increase in the near term as asset yields are remaining constant with anticipated improvement in our funding costs over next quarters. Our percentile ranking for cost of funds within all banks in the U.S. improved to 34% at Q3 2020 compared to 65% one year ago (Source: SP Global)," said Mr. Saunders.
Balance Sheets – Unaudited
Ending Balance
Sept 30
Jun 30
March 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 5,133
$ 4,952
$ 16,869
12,945
5,342
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
134,848
78,554
18,922
27,649
21,786
Total cash and cash equivalents
139,981
83,506
35,791
40,594
27,128
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
35,567
28,237
34,842
35,715
36,186
Investment securities held to maturity
-
9,318
9,767
10,417
10,801
Other investments
3,839
4,264
2,989
2,423
2,423
Total investment securities
39,406
41,819
47,598
48,555
49,410
Mortgage loans held for sale
57,853
57,329
34,042
27,901
41,959
Loans (4)
478,745
512,384
480,573
480,183
473,466
Less allowance for loan losses
(5,721)
(4,715)
(3,877)
(3,547)
(3,251)
Loans, net
473,024
507,669
476,696
476,636
470,215
Property and equipment, net
20,548
20,523
20,528
19,967
20,016
Mortgage servicing rights
11,000
9,698
8,421
11,023
11,247
Bank owned life insurance
18,001
17,898
17,796
17,692
17,596
Deferred income taxes
3,872
5,068
6,156
6,581
6,728
Other assets
17,970
19,137
13,858
12,663
13,234
Total assets
$ 781,655
$ 762,647
$ 660,886
661,612
657,533
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 595,767
$ 582,361
$ 506,225
505,088
508,885
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
75,000
85,000
55,000
43,300
43,300
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
12,591
2,464
16,530
31,137
23,122
Subordinated debentures
10,427
10,358
4,835
4,881
4,838
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Other liabilities
10,178
9,814
9,971
9,811
10,626
Total liabilities
714,273
700,307
602,871
604,527
601,081
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par value
1
1
1
1
1
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized
81
81
81
80
80
Non-Voting Common Stock, $.01 par value; 430,000 shares authorized
4
4
4
4
4
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,488)
(1,478)
(1,402)
(1,283)
(1,227)
Nonvested restricted stock
(1,577)
(1,748)
(1,757)
(1,254)
(1,010)
Additional paid-in capital
51,824
51,822
51,652
51,137
50,777
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,217
806
606
308
334
Retained earnings
17,320
12,852
8,830
8,092
7,493
Total shareholders' equity
67,382
62,340
58,015
57,085
56,452
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 781,655
$ 762,647
$ 660,886
661,612
657,533
Common Stock
Tangible book value per common share (7)
$ 7.95
$ 7.34
$ 6.83
6.76
6.71
Stock price:
High
6.05
5.50
7.82
7.90
8.00
Low
4.85
4.93
5.50
7.60
7.02
Period end
6.05
5.07
5.50
7.82
7.90
Common shares outstanding
8,129
8,130
8,103
8,034
7,990
Non-voting common shares outstanding
410
410
410
410
410
Treasury shares outstanding
202
200
187
184
177
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Ending Balance
Sept 30
June 30
March 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 87
$ 999
$ 507
518
529
Non-owner occupied RE
-
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial business
-
135
12
39
112
Consumer
Real estate
566
10
526
591
597
Home equity
9
-
-
-
183
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Other
387
273
283
327
312
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings
291
-
-
-
-
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 1,340
$ 1,417
$ 1,328
1,475
1,733
Other real estate owned
164
209
392
347
164
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,504
$ 1,626
$ 1,720
1,822
1,897
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.19%
0.21%
0.26%
0.28%
0.29%
Total loans
0.31%
0.32%
0.36%
0.38%
0.40%
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
$ 2,508
$ 2,620
$ 3,502
3,584
3,119
Quarter Ended
Sept 30
June 30
March 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$ 4,715
$ 3,877
$ 3,547
3,251
3,211
Loans charged-off
76
452
168
222
247
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
82
115
123
48
78
Net loans charged-off
6
337
45
174
169
Provision for loan losses
1,000
1,175
375
470
209
Balance, end of period
$ 5,721
$ 4,715
$ 3,877
3,547
3,251
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.20%
0.92%
0.81%
0.74%
0.69%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
426.94%
332.75%
291.94%
240.47%
187.59%
Our asset quality continued to be strong through September 30, 2020, with nonperforming assets declining by $393 thousand to $1.5 million at September 30, 2020 compared to the same date one year ago. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.19% at September 30, 2020, a decrease of 10 basis points compared to September 30, 2019. OREO and repossessed assets remain nominal. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans improved to 1.2% at September 30, 2020 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.69% one year earlier due primarily to provisioning associated with the anticipated economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "While we have not seen increased delinquencies or any direct impact of COVID-19 to our asset quality, we believe it is prudent to reflect this pandemic in our allowance models. During Q3 2020, we made provisions for loan losses totaling $1.0 million compared to $209 thousand for the same period one year ago. Year to date through September 30, 2020, the Company has funded $2.6 million in provisions for loan losses compared to $296 thousand during the nine months of 2019. We are actively performing stress tests on our loan portfolio, monitoring the political and regulatory landscape, and also monitoring COVID-19 hotspots and the impact it may have on the markets we serve. The Company continues to actively monitor loan deferral levels which have declined to $7.8 million or 1.6% of the loan portfolio as of the end of the third quarter 2020 and there has not been any unusual or unforeseen credit line drawdowns to date and no increase in overdraft activity. The Company has minimal exposure to any industry that may have an elevated exposure to Covid-19", said Mr. Saunders. Net charge offs remain nominal.
LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Sept 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Sept 30
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 104,173
$ 113,205
$ 115,711
116,244
109,133
Non-owner occupied RE
79,838
70,748
69,474
59,287
63,304
Construction
35,579
35,029
29,523
33,196
30,123
Business
63,163
62,464
63,522
61,129
57,573
PPP
0
30,211
Total commercial loans
282,753
311,657
278,230
269,856
260,133
Consumer
Real Estate
97,904
99,565
97,465
99,394
101,742
Home equity
20,244
21,895
21,362
21,987
21,472
Construction
12,831
11,642
9,617
8,205
9,448
Other
65,013
67,625
73,899
80,741
80,671
Total consumer loans
195,992
200,727
202,343
210,327
213,333
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
478,745
512,384
480,573
480,183
473,466
Less-allowance for loan losses
5,721
4,715
3,877
3,547
3,251
Total loans, net
$ 473,024
$ 507,669
476,696
476,636
470,215
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Sept 30
June 30
March 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Non-interest bearing
$ 173,628
$ 185,208
$ 144,359
137,312
123,839
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
108,152
103,732
104,003
89,169
80,017
Money market accounts
113,203
101,083
94,778
94,742
95,775
Savings
41,549
34,392
26,270
25,730
25,876
Time, less than $250,000
122,139
120,782
104,841
121,818
142,662
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
37,096
37,164
31,974
36,317
40,716
Total Deposits
$ 595,767
$ 582,361
$ 506,225
505,088
508,885
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $781 million. The Company employs more than 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 15 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
