EXTON, Pa., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Highlights for the first quarter of 2020 included:
- Net income grew 72% over the first quarter of the prior year
- Total checking deposits grew 34% over the past 12 months
- Loans grew 10% over the past 12 months
- Credit quality continued to improve, with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.41%
Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "The first quarter started off very strong despite the onset of the global pandemic taking hold in the last month of the quarter. The effect of the Coronavirus has fundamentally altered how the Bank is operating today as compared to last quarter. I'm pleased to report that First Resource Bank has not only remained fully operational through this health crisis, but that we have embraced opportunities in our market to help businesses retain their employees. We have faithfully served our existing customers, and have helped businesses that had not previously been customers. Our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program has been an incredibly rewarding opportunity to expand our reach throughout our markets."
Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $640,139, which compares to $628,299 for the previous quarter and $371,220 for the first quarter of the prior year.
Total interest income declined slightly when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts that occurred in March.
Total interest income rose 11% from $3,596,363 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 to $3,979,535 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This increase was supported by 10% loan growth when comparing March 31, 2020 to a year prior.
Total interest expense decreased 4% when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was the result of a 13 basis point decrease in the cost of money market deposits and a 6 basis point decrease in the cost of certificates of deposit during the quarter.
Total interest expense rose 11% from $970,336 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 to $1,075,516 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The majority of this increased expense was related to an 8% increase in certificates of deposit balances as well as a 12 basis point increase in the cost of certificates of deposit, year over year.
Net interest income was $2,904,019 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $2,871,683 for the previous quarter. The net interest margin decreased 4 basis points from 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The overall yield on interest earning assets decreased 12 basis points during the first quarter led by a 10 basis point decrease in loan yields to 5.42%. The cost of deposits decreased 8 basis points during the first quarter to 1.30%.
The provision for loan losses increased from $66,628 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $144,033 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased from $475,952 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 to $144,033 for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $284,006 as compared to $219,674 for the previous quarter and $156,255 for the first quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $148,000 was received in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $81,500 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and none in the first quarter of 2019. There were no gains on sales of SBA loans recognized during the first quarter of 2020 or the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $24,463 in the first quarter of 2019.
Non-interest expense increased $6 thousand, in the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, depreciation, advertising and data processing costs, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees and other costs. Non-interest expense increased $397 thousand, or 21%, when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2019. This increase was attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, depreciation, advertising, data processing and other costs, offset by lower professional fees.
Deposits grew $949 thousand from $269.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $270.7 million at March 31, 2020. During the first quarter, non-interest bearing deposits increased $125 thousand, from $50.6 million at December 31, 2019 to $50.7 million at March 31, 2020. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $4.5 million, or 39%, from $11.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $16.3 million at March 31, 2020. Money market deposits decreased $3.7 million, or 4%, from $102.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $98.7 million at March 31, 2020. Certificates of deposit increased $16 thousand, for a total of $105.0 million at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020. Between March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, total deposits have grown 9%, with the vast majority of that growth in total checking balances which increased 34%.
Marshall stated, "This tremendous growth in checking account balances year-over-year is a direct result of the 'checking, checking, checking' focus that has been paramount over the past few years. Our efforts in this area have been supported across the organization and the result has been strong growth in business checking relationships. We view these new relationships as long-term customers that value the level of service that a true community bank like ours can provide."
The loan portfolio grew $4.1 million during the first quarter from $280.2 million at December 31, 2019 to $284.3 million at March 31, 2020, with growth in commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans partially offset by a decline in construction loans.
The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:
Mar. 31,
2020
Dec. 31,
2019
Mar. 31,
2019
Commercial real estate
$ 207,501,619
$ 203,427,712
$ 179,153,919
Commercial construction
24,410,257
29,353,830
24,295,518
Commercial business
34,845,303
30,805,290
33,544,929
Consumer
17,518,022
16,615,540
21,369,180
Total loans
$ 284,275,201
$ 280,202,372
$ 258,363,546
The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.89% at March 31, 2020 as compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2019 and 0.95% at March 31, 2019. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $1.4 million at March 31, 2020 and was unchanged from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets improved from 0.42% at December 31, 2019 to 0.41% at March 31, 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets have returned to levels the Bank has not seen since the first half of 2007.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total stockholder's equity increased $803 thousand, or 3%, from $28.0 million at December 31, 2019 to $28.8 million at March 31, 2020, primarily due to net income generated. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, book value per share grew 29 cents, or 3%, to $10.39.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total assets grew $4.4 million, or 1%. This growth was primarily the result of $4.1 million in loan growth funded by a $949 thousand increase in deposits and a $2.6 million increase in borrowings.
Selected Financial Data:
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
Cash and due from banks
$ 23,388,488
$ 2,516,374
Time deposits at other banks
599,000
599,000
Investments
16,560,747
37,120,798
Loans
284,275,201
280,202,372
Allowance for loan losses
(2,525,010)
(2,507,845)
Premises & equipment
8,588,480
8,675,596
Other assets
9,919,118
9,812,630
Total assets
$ 340,806,024
$ 336,418,925
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 50,741,454
$ 50,616,321
Interest-bearing checking
16,340,338
11,797,456
Money market
98,699,062
102,433,910
Time deposits
104,968,355
104,952,207
Total deposits
270,749,209
269,799,894
Short term borrowings
7,256,200
10,896,000
Long term borrowings
27,295,500
21,045,500
Subordinated debt
3,996,715
3,994,591
Other liabilities
2,728,345
2,705,583
Total liabilities
312,025,969
308,441,568
Total stockholders' equity
28,780,055
27,977,357
Total liabilities &
stockholders' equity
$ 340,806,024
$ 336,418,925
Performance Statistics
Qtr Ended
Mar. 31,
2020
Qtr Ended
Dec. 31,
2019
Qtr Ended
Sept. 30,
2019
Qtr Ended
June 30,
2019
Qtr Ended
Mar. 31,
2019
Net interest margin
3.69%
3.73%
3.81%
3.85%
3.87%
Nonperforming loans/
Total loans
0.49%
0.50%
0.89%
0.83%
0.87%
Nonperforming assets/
Total assets
0.41%
0.42%
0.94%
0.91%
0.74%
Allowance for loan losses/
Total loans
0.89%
0.90%
0.90%
0.93%
0.95%
Average loans/Average
assets
84.9%
84.9%
87.2%
87.4%
86.5%
Non-interest expenses*/
Average assets
2.71%
2.75%
2.71%
2.75%
2.60%
Earnings per share – basic
and diluted **
$0.23
$0.23
$0.25
$0.23
$0.13
Book value per share **
$10.39
$10.10
$9.88
$9.63
$9.35
Total shares outstanding **
2,770,755
2,768,729
2,766,330
2,764,241
2,761,910
* Annualized
** Per share data has been restated to reflect 5% stock dividend paid in May 2019.
Income Statements (unaudited)
Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,
2020
Qtr. Ended
Dec. 31,
2019
Qtr. Ended
Sept. 30,
2019
Qtr. Ended
June 30,
2019
Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,
2019
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$3,814,235
$3,819,667
$3,855,582
$3,679,137
$3,438,752
Securities
118,005
129,178
124,908
126,881
128,301
Other
47,295
38,987
18,348
13,428
29,310
Total interest income
3,979,535
3,987,832
3,998,838
3,819,446
3,596,363
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
885,915
930,953
938,804
886,280
800,541
Borrowings
122,116
117,350
130,679
111,271
102,671
Subordinated debt
67,485
67,846
67,845
67,485
67,124
Total interest expense
1,075,516
1,116,149
1,137,328
1,065,036
970,336
Net interest income
2,904,019
2,871,683
2,861,510
2,754,410
2,626,027
Provision for loan losses
144,033
66,628
84,557
158,992
475,952
Net interest income after
2,759,986
2,805,055
2,776,953
2,595,418
2,150,075
NON-INTEREST INCOME
BOLI income
37,050
38,067
38,205
37,965
37,455
Swap referral fee income
148,000
81,500
107,160
114,100
-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
-
-
-
24,463
Other
98,956
100,107
81,304
110,532
94,337
Total non-interest income
284,006
219,674
226,669
262,597
156,255
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
1,328,471
1,267,867
1,266,493
1,238,114
1,053,586
Occupancy & equipment
252,370
251,297
189,381
185,402
191,572
Professional fees
92,161
94,744
88,083
101,117
100,169
Advertising
66,278
54,660
82,357
35,401
33,764
Data processing
139,483
127,721
142,587
135,151
127,119
Other
371,641
447,905
376,707
380,297
347,391
Total non-interest
expense
2,250,404
2,244,194
2,145,608
2,075,482
1,853,601
Income before income tax expense
793,588
780,535
858,014
782,533
452,729
Federal income tax expense
153,449
152,236
167,285
151,013
81,509
Net income
$ 640,139
$ 628,299
$ 690,729
$ 631,520
$ 371,220
About First Resource Bank
First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.
This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.