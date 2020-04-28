First_Resource_Bank_Logo.jpg

EXTON, Pa., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2020 included:

  • Net income grew 72% over the first quarter of the prior year
  • Total checking deposits grew 34% over the past 12 months
  • Loans grew 10% over the past 12 months
  • Credit quality continued to improve, with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.41%

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "The first quarter started off very strong despite the onset of the global pandemic taking hold in the last month of the quarter.  The effect of the Coronavirus has fundamentally altered how the Bank is operating today as compared to last quarter. I'm pleased to report that First Resource Bank has not only remained fully operational through this health crisis, but that we have embraced opportunities in our market to help businesses retain their employees.  We have faithfully served our existing customers, and have helped businesses that had not previously been customers. Our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program has been an incredibly rewarding opportunity to expand our reach throughout our markets." 

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $640,139, which compares to $628,299 for the previous quarter and $371,220 for the first quarter of the prior year.

Total interest income declined slightly when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts that occurred in March.

Total interest income rose 11% from $3,596,363 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 to $3,979,535 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This increase was supported by 10% loan growth when comparing March 31, 2020 to a year prior.

Total interest expense decreased 4% when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was the result of a 13 basis point decrease in the cost of money market deposits and a 6 basis point decrease in the cost of certificates of deposit during the quarter.

Total interest expense rose 11% from $970,336 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 to $1,075,516 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The majority of this increased expense was related to an 8% increase in certificates of deposit balances as well as a 12 basis point increase in the cost of certificates of deposit, year over year.

Net interest income was $2,904,019 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $2,871,683 for the previous quarter. The net interest margin decreased 4 basis points from 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The overall yield on interest earning assets decreased 12 basis points during the first quarter led by a 10 basis point decrease in loan yields to 5.42%. The cost of deposits decreased 8 basis points during the first quarter to 1.30%.

The provision for loan losses increased from $66,628 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $144,033 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased from $475,952 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 to $144,033 for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $284,006 as compared to $219,674 for the previous quarter and $156,255 for the first quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $148,000 was received in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $81,500 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and none in the first quarter of 2019. There were no gains on sales of SBA loans recognized during the first quarter of 2020 or the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $24,463 in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest expense increased $6 thousand, in the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, depreciation, advertising and data processing costs, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees and other costs. Non-interest expense increased $397 thousand, or 21%, when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2019. This increase was attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, depreciation, advertising, data processing and other costs, offset by lower professional fees.

Deposits grew $949 thousand from $269.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $270.7 million at March 31, 2020. During the first quarter, non-interest bearing deposits increased $125 thousand, from $50.6 million at December 31, 2019 to $50.7 million at March 31, 2020. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $4.5 million, or 39%, from $11.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $16.3 million at March 31, 2020. Money market deposits decreased $3.7 million, or 4%, from $102.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $98.7 million at March 31, 2020. Certificates of deposit increased $16 thousand, for a total of $105.0 million at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020. Between March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, total deposits have grown 9%, with the vast majority of that growth in total checking balances which increased 34%.

Marshall stated, "This tremendous growth in checking account balances year-over-year is a direct result of the 'checking, checking, checking' focus that has been paramount over the past few years. Our efforts in this area have been supported across the organization and the result has been strong growth in business checking relationships. We view these new relationships as long-term customers that value the level of service that a true community bank like ours can provide."

The loan portfolio grew $4.1 million during the first quarter from $280.2 million at December 31, 2019 to $284.3 million at March 31, 2020, with growth in commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans partially offset by a decline in construction loans.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:

 


Mar. 31,

2020


Dec. 31,

2019


Mar. 31,

2019







Commercial real estate

$  207,501,619


$  203,427,712


$  179,153,919

Commercial construction

24,410,257


29,353,830


24,295,518

Commercial business

34,845,303


30,805,290


33,544,929

Consumer

17,518,022


16,615,540


21,369,180







Total loans

$  284,275,201


$  280,202,372


$  258,363,546

 

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.89% at March 31, 2020 as compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2019 and 0.95% at March 31, 2019. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $1.4 million at March 31, 2020 and was unchanged from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets improved from 0.42% at December 31, 2019 to 0.41% at March 31, 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets have returned to levels the Bank has not seen since the first half of 2007.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total stockholder's equity increased $803 thousand, or 3%, from $28.0 million at December 31, 2019 to $28.8 million at March 31, 2020, primarily due to net income generated. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, book value per share grew 29 cents, or 3%, to $10.39.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total assets grew $4.4 million, or 1%. This growth was primarily the result of $4.1 million in loan growth funded by a $949 thousand increase in deposits and a $2.6 million increase in borrowings.

 

Selected Financial Data:

Balance Sheets (unaudited)



March 31,
 2020


December 31, 
2019





Cash and due from banks

$   23,388,488


$     2,516,374

Time deposits at other banks

599,000


599,000

Investments

16,560,747


37,120,798

Loans

284,275,201


280,202,372

Allowance for loan losses

(2,525,010)


(2,507,845)

Premises & equipment

8,588,480


8,675,596

Other assets

9,919,118


9,812,630





Total assets

$ 340,806,024


$ 336,418,925





Non-interest bearing deposits

$   50,741,454


$   50,616,321

Interest-bearing checking

16,340,338


11,797,456

Money market

98,699,062


102,433,910

Time deposits

104,968,355


104,952,207

  Total deposits

270,749,209


269,799,894

Short term borrowings

7,256,200


10,896,000

Long term borrowings

27,295,500


21,045,500

Subordinated debt

3,996,715


3,994,591

Other liabilities

2,728,345


2,705,583





Total liabilities

312,025,969


308,441,568





Total stockholders' equity

28,780,055


27,977,357





Total liabilities &

     stockholders' equity

$ 340,806,024


$ 336,418,925

 

 

Performance Statistics
(unaudited)


Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2020

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2019

Qtr Ended

Sept. 30,

2019

Qtr Ended

June 30,

2019

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2019







Net interest margin

3.69%

3.73%

3.81%

3.85%

3.87%







Nonperforming loans/

   Total loans

0.49%

0.50%

0.89%

0.83%

0.87%







Nonperforming assets/

   Total assets

0.41%

0.42%

0.94%

0.91%

0.74%







Allowance for loan losses/

   Total loans

0.89%

0.90%

0.90%

0.93%

0.95%







Average loans/Average

   assets

84.9%

84.9%

87.2%

87.4%

86.5%







Non-interest expenses*/

   Average assets

2.71%

2.75%

2.71%

2.75%

2.60%







Earnings per share – basic

   and diluted **

$0.23

$0.23

$0.25

$0.23

$0.13







Book value per share **

$10.39

$10.10

$9.88

$9.63

$9.35







Total shares outstanding **

2,770,755

2,768,729

2,766,330

2,764,241

2,761,910


*  Annualized

** Per share data has been restated to reflect 5% stock dividend paid in May 2019.

 

 

Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2020


Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2019


Qtr. Ended

Sept. 30,

2019


Qtr. Ended

June 30,

2019


Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2019











INTEREST INCOME










Loans, including fees

$3,814,235


$3,819,667


$3,855,582


$3,679,137


$3,438,752

Securities

118,005


129,178


124,908


126,881


128,301

Other

47,295


38,987


18,348


13,428


29,310

 Total interest income

3,979,535


3,987,832


3,998,838


3,819,446


3,596,363











INTEREST EXPENSE










Deposits

885,915


930,953


938,804


886,280


800,541

Borrowings

122,116


117,350


130,679


111,271


102,671

Subordinated debt

67,485


67,846


67,845


67,485


67,124

 Total interest expense

1,075,516


1,116,149


1,137,328


1,065,036


970,336











Net interest income

2,904,019


2,871,683


2,861,510


2,754,410


2,626,027











Provision for loan losses

144,033


66,628


84,557


158,992


475,952











Net interest income after
provision for loan losses

2,759,986


2,805,055


2,776,953


2,595,418


2,150,075











NON-INTEREST INCOME










BOLI income

37,050


38,067


38,205


37,965


37,455

Swap referral fee income

148,000


81,500


107,160


114,100


-

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


-


-


-


24,463

Other

98,956


100,107


81,304


110,532


94,337

 Total non-interest income

284,006


219,674


226,669


262,597


156,255











NON-INTEREST EXPENSE










Salaries & benefits

1,328,471


1,267,867


1,266,493


1,238,114


1,053,586

Occupancy & equipment

252,370


251,297


189,381


185,402


191,572

Professional fees

92,161


94,744


88,083


101,117


100,169

Advertising

66,278


54,660


82,357


35,401


33,764

Data processing

139,483


127,721


142,587


135,151


127,119

Other

371,641


447,905


376,707


380,297


347,391

Total non-interest

     expense

2,250,404


2,244,194


2,145,608


2,075,482


1,853,601











Income before income tax expense

793,588


780,535


858,014


782,533


452,729











Federal income tax expense

153,449


152,236


167,285


151,013


81,509











Net income

$  640,139


$  628,299


$  690,729


$  631,520


$  371,220

 

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events.  These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts.  When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.  Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise. 

