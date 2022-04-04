VanSickle will now oversee the bank's strategic consumer sales and growth initiatives along with all retail banking services.
FREDERICK, Md., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Carissa L. Rodeheaver, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer at First United, is proud to announce the promotion of Jason VanSickle to Vice President and Managing Director of Consumer Services, overseeing the bank's strategic consumer sales and growth initiatives along with all retail banking services in our 26 community offices.
"We're proud to announce Jason's recent promotion and it is well-deserved. It recognizes the important contributions Jason has made to the performance of the bank. We have a vision for growth and expansion within the communities we serve and Jason's broad background, knowledge of the community and leadership qualities will assist us in building relationships and customizing our financial services throughout our retail network and through our technology offerings," according to Rodeheaver.
Mr. VanSickle has 23 years of banking and customer service experience with 5 years at First United. Most recently, Jason was Vice President and Director of Automated Lending. Prior to his time at First United, Jason held positions ranging from Vice President and National Sales Manager at a regional bank to Education Finance Coordinator at the University of Maryland.
Jason attended Frostburg State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He received his Master of Science in Management with a concentration in Marketing from the University of Maryland, Global Campus.
Aligning with the First United mission of supporting local communities, Jason has been investing in his local community his entire career. He has served on many local boards and non-profit committees, which includes Central Garrett Baseball, assisting local 4-H and FAA students and Frostburg State University Foundation. Jason is currently on the Board of Directors of the Garrett County Fair, Garrett County School Board, Frostburg State University Alumni Board of Directors, FSU School of Business Advisory Board, Maryland Business Round Table, Northern Garrett Youth Basketball, and Mountain Top Youth Soccer Association. He also volunteers as a trainer for first-time student speakers on the Maryland Scholars Program and course curriculum as a part of the Maryland Speakers Bureau in McHenry, MD.
Jason resides in McHenry, MD with his wife Kym Newman and two children, Cash and Madi. His hobbies include horseback riding and spending time on the family farm.
First United Corporation operates one full-service commercial bank, First United Bank & Trust. The Bank has a network of community offices in Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland, as well as Mineral, Berkeley, Harrison, and Monongalia Counties in West Virginia. As of 12/31/21, the Corporation posted assets of $1.8 billion. First United's website can be located at MyBank.com.
Media Contact
Maureen T. Brewer, marketing projects coordinator, First United Bank & Trust, 301-533-2430, mbrewer@MyBank.com
SOURCE First United Bank & Trust