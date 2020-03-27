OAKLAND, Md., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Company" or "First United"), today provided an update regarding its Board of Directors (the "Board") refreshment strategy.
Board refreshment efforts began in 2014 and have since seen the addition of several high caliber directors. In 2019, First United reduced the size of the Board when Robert Stuck retired, allowing for a more nimble and flexible Board that is better able to meet the needs of shareholders and banking customers. In June 2020, Robert W. Kurtz will retire. Thereafter, pursuant to the Board's mandatory retirement policy, two additional incumbent directors will leave the Board at the conclusion of the 2021 annual meeting and one additional incumbent director will leave the Board at the conclusion of the 2023 annual meeting. Within a 10-year span, the Board will have more than 60% of its directors refreshed, achieving the goals set forth by the Board.
John W. McCullough, First United's Lead Independent Director, said, "Over the past six years, the Board has focused on enhancing its corporate governance practices so that it is comprised of the individuals best able to steward the business on behalf of our shareholders. We believe that adding new, independent and experienced directors who can bring fresh perspectives that complement the strengths and expertise of our current directors will further enable us to identify opportunities to innovate and evolve with respect to our corporate governance and Board composition. First United has always welcomed input from shareholders when implementing corporate governance enhancements and will continue to do so moving forward."
At the same time that Robert Kurtz prepares to retire from the Board in 2020, First United is conducting a search with an emphasis on candidates identified as being diverse and providing specific skill sets in areas such as regulatory, compliance, technology and innovation. In line with this goal, and as the Company recently announced, it was recognized as a "Winning (W)" company by 2020 Women on Boards, the premier global education and advocacy campaign committed to increasing the number of women on corporate boards.
Commenting on Mr. Kurtz's upcoming retirement, Mr. McCullough said, "Bob has had a distinguished career with First United through both volatile markets and times of economic expansion. In addition to Bob's tenure with First United, he is well-respected and an avid supporter of local communities. On behalf of the Board, I want to personally thank Bob for his service to the Company and we wish him well in retirement."
