Sets the Record Straight About Maryland's Regulatory Finding that Driver Acquired Shares of First United in Violation of Maryland Law Denies Driver's Defamatory and Baseless Allegations - First United Did Not Influence or Control the Outcome of Maryland's Investigation into Driver Warns Shareholders to Ignore Driver's Continued Efforts to Deceive Shareholders Vote on the BLUE Proxy Card Today for First United's Highly Qualified Candidates: John W. McCullough; John F. Barr; Brian R. Boal; and Marisa A. Shockley First United Reminds Shareholders to Revoke Votes on Driver's WHITE Card by Voting on First United's BLUE Card