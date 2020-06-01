First United Reminds Shareholders of ISS' Support, Noting The Company's Strong Financial & Operational Performance Under CEO Carissa Rodeheaver's Leadership VOTE on the BLUE Proxy Card Today for First United's Highly Qualified Candidates: John W. McCullough; John F. Barr; Brian R. Boal; and Marisa A. Shockley First United Urges Shareholders to Revoke Votes on Driver's WHITE Card by Voting on First United's BLUE Card