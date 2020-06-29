NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agave at Gruene Rapids, a 15-unit luxury condominium complex in the Gruene Historic District, broke ground on May 14. Located just west of the Gruene Road bridge, the condominiums are the first waterfront condo development in New Braunfels in more than 10 years. All units are located at 1228 Ervendberg Avenue, a 2.3-acre riverfront lot that is just two lots from Gruene Road.
The development was started by Michael Fredrickson and Brad Beago, the principals at Agave Investment Partners. Fredrickson and Beago have previously developed vacation rental properties on the Guadalupe River, as well as several apartment complexes.
"We are excited to start construction of this exceptional showcase project," said Fredrickson, a local New Braunfels resident. "These condos are ideal for those seeking a second home or anyone looking to escape the city life and enjoy all the Texas Hill Country has to offer."
The condominiums will be built by Frontera Construction out of Del Rio, Texas, and designed by Open Studio Architecture in San Antonio.
The Agave at Gruene Rapids complex will feature five standard units on each of the first two floors and five two-level penthouse models on the third floor. Each unit will feature high-end finishes including premium cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wood and tile floors, and granite countertops.
The condominiums range from $485,000 to $825,000. They will be listed and sold by Jill Christian of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.
