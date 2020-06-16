Experienced home care team launches first location in Canada
ST. THOMAS, ON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight® Home Care Canada of St. Thomas is proud to announce its opening in the Province of Ontario.
FirstLight Home Care Canada of St. Thomas delivers non-medical and medical home care to residents in St. Thomas, London and surrounding cities, including seniors, adults with disabilities, veterans, and those recovering from illness, injury or surgery. Highly trained caregivers help with many needs - from personal hygiene, cooking and errands, to mobility assistance and dementia care - so that clients maintain their independence, safety and happiness in the place they call home.
"Home care is essential now more than ever," said C.E.O. Brad Rye. "Our caregiving services enable individuals to keep their independence while staying safe and comfortable. We are happy to provide the support that Canadians deserve, especially during these difficult times."
The St. Thomas office, located at 45 Metcalfe Street, also is recruiting caregivers. The company offers competitive wages, a supportive, caring environment, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others. Visit FirstLightHomeCare.ca.
About FirstLight Home Care Canada
FirstLight Home Care Canada is a leading provider of non-medical and medical home care, helping individuals achieve the quality of life they deserve. FirstLight is a lifeline not only for seniors, but for people recovering from illness, injury or surgery, adults with disabilities, veterans, busy families, and anyone 18 and older who needs personal or companion care services. FirstLight Home Care Canada's mission is to deliver exceptional, compassionate care provided by extraordinary people so that all those who are served may age with comfort, dignity and independence in the place they call home. FirstLight is proud to champion family caregivers who give countless hours of care to their loved ones every day by providing the resources and support needed to help them maintain balance in their own lives. Visit FirstLightHomeCare.ca.
FirstLight Home Care Canada partnered with the community in Metcalfe Gardens Retirement Home to assist the current residents with additional services. FirstLight caregivers will comply with the policies, RHRA rules and regulations of Metcalfe Gardens.
The St. Thomas location will have a separate office located within Metcalfe Gardens. For more information, please call (519) 900-0113.