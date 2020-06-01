ALBANY, N.Y., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud computing and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire certain fiber assets of DFT Communications ("DFT").
This transaction, which includes only a portion of DFT Communications' fiber network and involves a fiber route that runs from Hamburg to Jamestown, enhances FirstLight's fiber network in Western New York and provides a third, unique route from Buffalo, New York. As part of the transaction, FirstLight will provide bulk communications services to support DFT's infrastructure needs.
"The companies have worked together for many years, leveraging each other's capabilities and strengths," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "This transaction will provide direct access to the underlying infrastructure in order to better position FirstLight to continue to expand its capabilities throughout this region."
"This transaction is beneficial to DFT, its customers and stakeholders. It allows us to focus on our core business and operations while maintaining access to the network connectivity we need, managed by a provider we have come to know and trust," said Mark R. Maytum, President and COO of DFT Communications.
The Beckage Firm served as legal counsel to DFT in connection with this transaction. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to FirstLight. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, following the satisfaction of customary regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About FirstLight
FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting more than 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 20,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.
To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net
About DFT Communications
Over the past 122 years, DFT Communications has updated equipment, expanded services and added subscribers. Founded in 1898 in Arthur R. Maytum's grocery store, DFT Communications and Netsync Information Technology Services offers residential and business Internet Services, Digital Phone Service, Business Telephone Systems, Security Systems, IT Management Services and Wireless Communications. Additionally, the family of services includes Computer Sales, Service & Repair. DFT has proven itself as a premier service provider in Chautauqua County and throughout Western New York and parts of Pennsylvania. You can learn more about the services offered by DFT Communications by going to www.dftcommunications.com.