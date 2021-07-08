FAIRFAX, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, has promoted Mark Bailey, formerly a vice president, within its East Region. Bailey is now senior vice president of the condo/HOA communities the company services in Virginia.
"This announcement is another advancement in our strategy to expand and serve our growing portfolio in Virginia," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Mark's hard work, strategic thinking and incredible leadership have made him the ideal candidate for this position."
Bailey joined FirstService Residential in 2014 as an executive director. He began his career in the hospitality industry from 1988 to 2000. He then transitioned to senior living/healthcare through 2009. In 2009, Bailey entered the community association industry working for a national management company, where he held several roles as his career progressed, eventually departing as a senior vice president.
"Mark plays an integral role in serving the boards we manage in the market," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "He remains focused on driving results and takes an active role in developing the associates under his leadership."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
Media Contact
Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, ilene.jablonski@fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential