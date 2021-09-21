EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, has promoted David Calloway to vice president of sales for the East Region. Formerly a regional director, Calloway will oversee business development throughout the region, which spans from Rhode Island to South Carolina.
"This announcement further cements our position as the industry leader," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Dave has a proven history of leading many winning teams to victory and possesses the leadership skills, drive for success and vast experience in growing a team."
As a key member of the executive leadership team, he manages and sets the strategic direction for the business development team and collaborates with the marketing team to support the region's overall growth goals.
Calloway joined FirstService Residential in 2016 as a business development director for the New Jersey and Pennsylvania high-rise division. In 2018, he transitioned from sales to operations, where he served as a regional director for the New Jersey high-rise division and then the lifestyle division. Before joining the company, he worked with a large landscaping company serving the industry. He opened their Virginia/DC Metro branch and spearheaded both the business development and operations sides of the business. He also had a very successful career as both a basketball player and coach. Calloway was the head coach for the Monmouth University Hawks (Division 1) for 13 years, where he brought them to three of their four NCAA Tournament appearances. In addition, he was named NEC Coach of the Year in 2001 and inducted into Monmouth University's Hall of Fame in 2018.
"I am thrilled to accept this position. I will have the opportunity to use my previous experience in sales, along with my years of operational expertise, to help lead our business development team to success," said David Calloway, vice president, FirstService Residential. "I look forward to providing oversight, strategy and implementation of our sales approach to the team."
