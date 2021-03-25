NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, New York's leading property management company, announced the promotion of Brittany Don to vice president of operations and process improvement. Ms. Don is responsible for driving initiatives that increase the efficiency and productivity of the company's property managers, with particular focus on improving internal processes and the customer experience through technology and innovation.
Ms. Don led the company's efforts to utilize FirstService Residential Connect, its proprietary resident communication tool. She also creates process flows for the New York region's Community Support Services team which completes a myriad of administrative tasks for the company's property managers.
In response to the global health crisis and its impact on clients and associates, Ms. Don developed an online system to track daily health screenings for associates and a COVID-19 database and alert system for building staff and residents. Under her leadership, the company also established a Capital Improvement database to facilitate pulse-checks and reporting, a tracking system for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) distribution, and online tax abatement resources for boards and owners.
"This promotion recognizes Brittany's commitment to enhancing communications with our board members, building owners and residents amid one of the most challenging times in New York City history," said Dan Wurtzel, president, FirstService Residential New York. "Her exemplary leadership skills empowered her team to quickly adapt to the shifting demands of our clients and maintain responsive communications when it mattered more than ever."
Ms. Don's dedication to making a difference includes the management of analytics tools that position division leaders to take meaningful actions that improve the customer experience. This includes her role as NPS Customer Experience leader and manager of the company's Customer Experience Dashboard.
Ms. Don is a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson in New York State. She holds a B.S. in business management and entrepreneurship and emerging enterprises from Syracuse University and is a recipient of the Qualtrics Customer Experience Summit Scholarship.
About FirstService Residential
As North America's largest manager of residential properties, FirstService Residential oversees more than 7,000 properties and 1.5 million residential units across 21 U.S. states and three provinces in Canada.
In New York City, FirstService Residential's management portfolio comprises more than 500 rental, condominium, and cooperative properties with an aggregate value of more than $20 billion. This includes more than 70,000 residential units that are home to over 250,000 people in properties ranging from luxury towers and new developments to pre-war landmark buildings and apartment complexes.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector.
For more information, visit https://www.fsresidential.com/new-york
