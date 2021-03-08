NASVILLE, Tenn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential Association Manager Michael Hagewood Elected President of Community Associations Institute Tennessee Chapter
Michael Hagewood—a Community Association Manager for FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader—has been elected the next president of the Tennessee chapter of Community Associations Institute (CAI).
Hagewood is the onsite manager for The Rhythm at Music Row, an upscale, mixed-use high-rise condominium development in Nashville's Music Row neighborhood, managed by FirstService Residential. He has been a member of CAI nearly nine years, having served on the Tennessee chapter's Welcoming Committee, Social Committee, and also as Secretary. CAI Tennessee strives to enhance the quality of community association living through education, legal advocacy, professional development, and networking opportunities.
"I feel my role will hit at a perfect time to vigorously bring the chapter back," Hagewood said. His term as president will most likely overlap with business and public reopening from the COVID pandemic. "During my many years on the Social Committee, members looked forward to our social events and raved about their success. I plan to bring that enthusiasm to the monthly luncheons and networking events to help build our membership."
Hagewood started his career in association management as a portfolio manager in 2009, then joined FirstService Residential in 2011, tasked with managing The Viridian in the heart of downtown Nashville. Earlier in his career, Hagewood devoted more than 10 years to hospitality management, including stints at Nashville's Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, Hotel Preston, and the Renaissance Hotel in St. Louis. He also served on the Board and as President of the Nashville Urban Residents Association. When not at work, he will usually be found boating, jet skiing and fishing on Kentucky Lake.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
Media Contact
Silvia Alvarez, First Service Residential, 9543781092, silvia.alvarez@fsresidential.com
SOURCE First Service Residential