FAIRFAX, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, recently renewed its contract to provide full-service property management services to the Potomac Green Community Association in Ashburn, Virginia.
"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Potomac Green," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "The collaboration and alignment we have achieved with their board of directors is just part of our long-term success."
Potomac Green is a 1,363-home, 55 and better community committed to supporting an active adult lifestyle. It features an impressive 29,000-square-foot clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center and aerobics studio, a grand ballroom, tennis, pickleball, bocce ball, indoor and outdoor pools, an indoor walking track and hobby and game rooms. Residents enjoy the benefits of an on-site lifestyle director to help them find activities, schedule classes, plan excursions and engage with their neighbors. With its proximity to both Washington, D.C. and the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, Potomac Green provides easy access to area attractions, shopping, dining and cultural attractions for its residents.
"Since the beginning of its development in 2006, we've been serving the needs of the board and residents of Potomac Green and have helped the community win the 2017 Community Associations Institute (CAI) Very Large Community Association of the Year award," said Trent Harrison, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "This award recognizes the best of the best in community associations operations and governance."
"FirstService Residential's outstanding assistance during COVID-19 further demonstrated their capabilities and emphasis on our safety in keeping open our fitness center and indoor pool, all the while complying with the continually changing government guidance," said Susan J. Clatchey, president, Potomac Green Community Association.
