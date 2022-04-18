FirstService Residential Signs New Contract with Del Webb Florham Park in New Jersey
EATONTOWN, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ - FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, has started providing full-service property management services to Del Webb Florham Park in Florham Park, New Jersey.
"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Del Webb Florham Park," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and commitment to providing localized property management services throughout New Jersey will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come."
This impressive 55-plus luxury community will consist of 425 single-family homes and townhomes at full build-out. The community's resort-style amenities include a 16,000-square-foot clubhouse, an indoor pool and fitness center, as well as craft and card rooms. Residents can also take advantage of the tennis and pickleball courts and outdoor pool and fire pit.
"Our team's capabilities and resources with managing a community transitioning to homeowner control and our expertise in lifestyle programming are a few reasons why the developer and homeowner board members selected FirstService Residential," said Ted Gammon, senior vice president, New Jersey, FirstService Residential.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
